Web push requires that push messages triggered from a backend be done via the Web Push Protocol and if you want to send data with your push message, you must also encrypt that data according to the Message Encryption for Web Push spec.
This module makes it easy to send messages and will also handle legacy support for browsers relying on GCM for message sending / delivery.
Installation is simple, just install via npm.
npm install web-push --save
The common use case for this library is an application server using a GCM API key and VAPID keys.
const webpush = require('web-push');
// VAPID keys should be generated only once.
const vapidKeys = webpush.generateVAPIDKeys();
webpush.setGCMAPIKey('<Your GCM API Key Here>');
webpush.setVapidDetails(
'mailto:example@yourdomain.org',
vapidKeys.publicKey,
vapidKeys.privateKey
);
// This is the same output of calling JSON.stringify on a PushSubscription
const pushSubscription = {
endpoint: '.....',
keys: {
auth: '.....',
p256dh: '.....'
}
};
webpush.sendNotification(pushSubscription, 'Your Push Payload Text');
When subscribing to push messages, you'll need to pass your VAPID key, which you can do like so:
registration.pushManager.subscribe({
userVisibleOnly: true,
applicationServerKey: '<Your Public Key from generateVAPIDKeys()>'
});
You can install
web-push globally and use it for sending notifications
and / or generating VAPID keys.
Install like so:
npm install web-push -g
Then you can run the following commands:
Usage:
web-push send-notification --endpoint=<url> [--key=<browser key>] [--auth=<auth secret>] [--payload=<message>] [--encoding=<aesgcm | aes128gcm>] [--ttl=<seconds>] [--vapid-subject=<vapid subject>] [--vapid-pubkey=<public key url base64>] [--vapid-pvtkey=<private key url base64>] [--gcm-api-key=<api key>]
web-push generate-vapid-keys [--json]
const pushSubscription = {
endpoint: '< Push Subscription URL >',
keys: {
p256dh: '< User Public Encryption Key >',
auth: '< User Auth Secret >'
}
};
const payload = '< Push Payload String >';
const options = {
gcmAPIKey: '< GCM API Key >',
vapidDetails: {
subject: '< \'mailto\' Address or URL >',
publicKey: '< URL Safe Base64 Encoded Public Key >',
privateKey: '< URL Safe Base64 Encoded Private Key >'
},
timeout: <Number>
TTL: <Number>,
headers: {
'< header name >': '< header value >'
},
contentEncoding: '< Encoding type, e.g.: aesgcm or aes128gcm >',
proxy: '< proxy server options >',
agent: '< https.Agent instance >'
}
webpush.sendNotification(
pushSubscription,
payload,
options
);
Note:
sendNotification()you don't need to define a payload, and this method will work without a GCM API Key and / or VAPID keys if the push service supports it.
Push Subscription
The first argument must be an object containing the details for a push subscription.
The expected format is the same output as JSON.stringify'ing a PushSubscription in the browser.
Payload
The payload is optional, but if set, will be the data sent with a push message.
This must be either a string or a node Buffer.
Note: In order to encrypt the payload, the pushSubscription must have a keys object with p256dh and auth values.
Options
Options is an optional argument that if defined should be an object containing any of the following values defined, although none of them are required.
setGCMAPIKey().
https.request method. If the
proxy options defined,
agent will be ignored!
A promise that resolves if the notification was sent successfully with details of the request, otherwise it rejects.
In both cases, resolving or rejecting, you'll be able to access the following values on the returned object or error.
const vapidKeys = webpush.generateVAPIDKeys();
// Prints 2 URL Safe Base64 Encoded Strings
console.log(vapidKeys.publicKey, vapidKeys.privateKey);
None.
Returns an object with publicKey and privateKey values which are URL Safe Base64 encoded strings.
Note: You should create these keys once, store them and use them for all future messages you send.
webpush.setGCMAPIKey('Your GCM API Key');
This method expects the GCM API key that is linked to the
gcm_sender_id in
your web app manifest.
You can use a GCM API Key from the Google Developer Console or the Cloud Messaging tab under a Firebase Project.
None.
const pushSubscription = {
endpoint: 'https://....',
keys: {
p256dh: '.....',
auth: '.....'
}
};
webPush.encrypt(
pushSubscription.keys.p256dh,
pushSubscription.keys.auth,
'My Payload',
'aes128gcm'
)
.then(encryptionDetails => {
});
Encrypts the payload according to the Message Encryption for Web Push standard.
(sendNotification will automatically encrypt the payload for you, so if you use sendNotification you don't need to worry about it).
The
encrypt() method expects the following input:
This method returns an object with the following fields:
const parsedUrl = url.parse(subscription.endpoint);
const audience = parsedUrl.protocol + '//' +
parsedUrl.hostname;
const vapidHeaders = vapidHelper.getVapidHeaders(
audience,
'mailto: example@web-push-node.org',
vapidDetails.publicKey,
vapidDetails.privateKey,
'aes128gcm'
);
The getVapidHeaders() method will take in the values needed to create an Authorization and Crypto-Key header.
The
getVapidHeaders() method expects the following input:
This method returns an object with the following fields:
const pushSubscription = {
endpoint: '< Push Subscription URL >';
keys: {
p256dh: '< User Public Encryption Key >',
auth: '< User Auth Secret >'
}
};
const payload = '< Push Payload String >';
const options = {
gcmAPIKey: '< GCM API Key >',
vapidDetails: {
subject: '< \'mailto\' Address or URL >',
publicKey: '< URL Safe Base64 Encoded Public Key >',
privateKey: '< URL Safe Base64 Encoded Private Key >',
}
TTL: <Number>,
headers: {
'< header name >': '< header value >'
},
contentEncoding: '< Encoding type, e.g.: aesgcm or aes128gcm >',
proxy: '< proxy server options >'
}
try {
const details = webpush.generateRequestDetails(
pushSubscription,
payload,
options
);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
Note: When calling
generateRequestDetails()the payload argument does not need to be defined, passing in null will return no body and exclude any unnecessary headers. Headers related to the GCM API Key and / or VAPID keys will be included if supplied and required.
Push Subscription
The first argument must be an object containing the details for a push subscription.
The expected format is the same output as JSON.stringify'ing a PushSubscription in the browser.
Payload
The payload is optional, but if set, will be encrypted and a Buffer
will be returned via the
payload parameter.
This argument must be either a string or a node Buffer.
Note: In order to encrypt the payload, the pushSubscription must have a keys object with p256dh and auth values.
Options
Options is an optional argument that if defined should be an object containing any of the following values defined, although none of them are required.
setGCMAPIKey().
An object containing all the details needed to make a network request, the object will contain:
|Browser
|Push without Payload
|Push with Payload
|VAPID
|Notes
|Chrome
|✓ v42+
|✓ v50+
|✓ v52+
|In v51 and less, the `gcm_sender_id` is needed to get a push subscription.
|Edge
|✓ v17+ (April 2018)
|✓ v17+ (April 2018)
|✓ v17+ (April 2018)
|Firefox
|✓ v44+
|✓ v44+
|✓ v46+
|Opera
|✓ v39+ *
|✓ v39+ *
|✗
|
* Opera supports push on Android but not on desktop.
The `gcm_sender_id` is needed to get a push subscription.
|Safari
|✗
|✗
|✗
|Samsung Internet Browser
|✓ v4.0.10-53+
|✓ v5.0.30-40+
|✗
|The `gcm_sender_id` is needed to get a push subscription.
Service Worker Cookbook
The Service Worker Cookbook is full of Web Push examples using this library.
Prerequisites:
- Java JDK or JRE (http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/downloads/index.html)
To run tests:
npm test