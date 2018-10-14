pingjs

JavaScript ping API for use in a web browser context. Released under the BSD-3-Clause license, see LICENSE.

Installation

There are three possible ways to install this.

HTML script tag

Drag and drop the ping.js file next to an HTML file. Inside the <head> tag of the HTML file, use a script tag to load ping.js.

< script src = "./ping.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm install --save web-pingjs

YARN

yarn add web-pingjs

Bower

bower install --save web-pingjs

Usage

This library uses a UMD header that allows it to be loaded as CommonJS, AMD, or a window global object.

A single function is exported, ping . Ping's signature follows:

Example:

ping( 'https://google.com/' ).then( function ( delta ) { console .log( 'Ping time was ' + String (delta) + ' ms' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Could not ping remote URL' , err); });

Caveats

The user should be aware that this method relies on the HTTP protocol to ping remote URLs. Consequently, ping times are not as reliable as if they were performed using the ICMP protocol.