This library is the implementation of web-ifc for THREE.js. This allows to parse and generate the Three.js geometry of IFC models in JavaScript, both in the browser and on a Node server, as well as query the IFC data and override it.

This is the official IFCLoader of Three.js.

Status

web-ifc-three creates efficient geometries that you can add to your Three.js scene. You can then use the methods provided in our API to work with that geometry, including efficient selection, visibility, subset generation, etc.

Similarly to web-ifc, although it is quite stable and fast already, web-ifc-three is in pre-alpha status until ifc support matures. The list of currently supported ifc elements, or level of support for different ifc types, is an undocumented work in progress.

Documentation

Check out our official docs for API reference, guides and tutorials.

Install

npm install web-ifc-three

Quick setup

To set up a project quickly, check out our hello world example.

Content

This project consists of the following folders:

web-ifc-three : contains the source code.

example: contains one example of how to use the library.

Contributing

Want to help out? Great!

Please checkout our contribution suggestsions or speak to us directly in Discord.