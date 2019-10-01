TypeScript type definitions for WebExtensions, based on MDN's documentation.

Requirements

As this library is using the object type and default values for generics, typescript should at least be on version 2.3 to get the definitions to work.

Install it

There is an npm package available, which means you can grab it from there:

yarn add web-ext-types --dev npm install --save-dev web-ext-types

Though if you want to use the git version, simply do:

yarn add kelseasy/web-ext-types --dev npm install --save-dev kelseasy/web-ext-types

As this is not a DefinitelyTyped package, you will have to include the type definition in your tsconfig.json by hand, via a typeRoots option.