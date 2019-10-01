TypeScript type definitions for WebExtensions, based on MDN's documentation.
As this library is using the
object type and default values for generics,
typescript should at least be on version
2.3 to get the definitions to work.
There is an npm package available, which means you can grab it from there:
# yarn version
yarn add web-ext-types --dev
# npm version
npm install --save-dev web-ext-types
Though if you want to use the git version, simply do:
# yarn version
yarn add kelseasy/web-ext-types --dev
# npm version
npm install --save-dev kelseasy/web-ext-types
As this is not a
DefinitelyTyped package, you will have to
include the type definition in your
tsconfig.json by hand, via a
typeRoots
option.
{
"compilerOptions": {
// You have to explicitly set @types to get DefinitelyTyped type definitions
"typeRoots": ["node_modules/@types", "node_modules/web-ext-types"],
}
}