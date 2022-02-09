openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wes

web-ext-submit

by Federico Brigante
6.6.0 (see all)

Wrapper around Mozilla’s web-ext to submit extensions to AMO.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

web-ext-submit npm version

Wrapper around Mozilla’s web-ext to submit extensions to AMO.

Mozilla’s web-ext sign successfully submits an extension for review, but then it throws an error. This wrapper executes the same command, but then it prevents the unrelated "it could not be signed" error.

This package will only live until web-ext natively supports this. Follow mozilla/web-ext#804

Used on https://github.com/sindresorhus/refined-github/

Install

npm install web-ext-submit

Requirements

  • bash
  • sed
  • grep
  • tee

Tested on Travis and GitHub Actions, they include all of them by default.

Usage

Since this is just a wrapper around web-ext sign, it uses the same env variables and supports the same command-line flags as that command.

WEB_EXT_API_KEY=blahla
WEB_EXT_API_SECRET=blahla
web-ext-submit

or

web-ext-submit --api-key=blahbla --api-secret=blahla

License

MPL-2.0 © Federico Brigante

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial