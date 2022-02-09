Wrapper around Mozilla’s web-ext to submit extensions to AMO.

Mozilla’s web-ext sign successfully submits an extension for review, but then it throws an error. This wrapper executes the same command, but then it prevents the unrelated "it could not be signed" error.

This package will only live until web-ext natively supports this. Follow mozilla/web-ext#804

Used on https://github.com/sindresorhus/refined-github/

Install

npm install web-ext-submit

Requirements

bash

sed

grep

tee

Tested on Travis and GitHub Actions, they include all of them by default.

Usage

Since this is just a wrapper around web-ext sign , it uses the same env variables and supports the same command-line flags as that command.

WEB_EXT_API_KEY=blahla WEB_EXT_API_SECRET=blahla web-ext-submit

or

web-ext-submit --api-key=blahbla --api-secret=blahla

License

MPL-2.0 © Federico Brigante