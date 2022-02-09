Wrapper around Mozilla’s web-ext to submit extensions to AMO.
Mozilla’s
web-ext sign successfully submits an extension for review, but then it throws an error. This wrapper executes the same command, but then it prevents the unrelated "it could not be signed" error.
This package will only live until
web-ext natively supports this. Follow mozilla/web-ext#804
Used on https://github.com/sindresorhus/refined-github/
npm install web-ext-submit
Tested on Travis and GitHub Actions, they include all of them by default.
Since this is just a wrapper around
web-ext sign, it uses the same env variables and supports the same command-line flags as that command.
WEB_EXT_API_KEY=blahla
WEB_EXT_API_SECRET=blahla
web-ext-submit
or
web-ext-submit --api-key=blahbla --api-secret=blahla
