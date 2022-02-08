This is a command line tool to help build, run, and test WebExtensions.

Ultimately, it aims to support browser extensions in a standard, portable, cross-platform way. Initially, it will provide a streamlined experience for developing Firefox Extensions.

Documentation

Here are the commands you can run. Click on each one for detailed documentation or use --help on the command line, such as web-ext build --help .

run Run the extension

lint Validate the extension source

sign Sign the extension so it can be installed in Firefox

build Create an extension package from source

docs Open the web-ext documentation in a browser



Installation from npm

First, make sure you are running the current LTS (long term support) version of NodeJS.

Global command

You can install this command onto your machine globally with:

npm install --global web-ext

For your project

Alternatively, you can install this command as one of the devDependencies of your project. This method can help you control the version of web-ext as used by your team.

npm install --save-dev web-ext

Next you can use the web-ext command in your project as an npm script. Here is an example where the --source-dir argument specifies where to find the source code for your extension.

package.json

"scripts" : { "start:firefox" : "web-ext run --source-dir ./extension-dist/" , }

You can always pass in additional commands to your npm scripts using the -- suffix. For example, the previous script could specify the Firefox version on the command line with this:

npm run start :firefox

Installation from source

You'll need:

Node.js, 12.0.0 or higher

npm, 6.9.0 or higher is recommended

Optionally, you may like:

nvm, which helps manage node versions

If you had already installed web-ext from npm, you may need to uninstall it first:

npm uninstall --global web-ext

Change into the source and install all dependencies:

git clone https://github.com/mozilla/web-ext.git cd web-ext npm install

Build the command:

npm run build

Link it to your node installation:

npm link

You can now run it from any directory:

web-ext -- help

To get updates, just pull changes and rebuild the executable. You don't need to relink it.

cd / path / to /web-ext git pull npm run build

Using web-ext in NodeJS code

Aside from using web-ext on the command line, you may wish to execute web-ext in NodeJS code. There is limited support for this. Here are some examples.

You are able to execute command functions without any argument validation. If you want to execute web-ext run you would do so like this:

import webExt from 'web-ext' ; webExt.cmd.run({ firefox : '/path/to/Firefox-executable' , sourceDir : '/path/to/your/extension/source/' , }, { shouldExitProgram : false , }) .then( ( extensionRunner ) => { console .log(extensionRunner); });

If you would like to run an extension on Firefox for Android:

const adbBin = "/path/to/adb" ; const deviceIds = await webExt.util.adb.listADBDevices(adbBin); const adbDevice = ... const firefoxAPKs = await webExt.util.adb.listADBFirefoxAPKs( deviceId, adbBin ); const firefoxApk = ... webExt.cmd.run({ target : 'firefox-android' , firefoxApk, adbDevice, sourceDir : ... }).then( ( extensionRunner ) => {...});

If you would like to control logging, you can access the logger object. Here is an example of turning on verbose logging:

webExt.util.logger.consoleStream.makeVerbose(); webExt.cmd.run({ sourceDir : './src' }, { shouldExitProgram : false });

You can also disable the use of standard input:

webExt.cmd.run({ noInput : true }, { shouldExitProgram : false });

web-ext is designed for WebExtensions but you can try disabling manifest validation to work with legacy extensions. This is not officially supported.

webExt.cmd.run( { sourceDir : './src' }, { getValidatedManifest : () => ({ name : 'some-fake-name' , version : '1.0.0' , }), shouldExitProgram : false , }, );

Should I Use It?

Yes! The web-ext tool enables you to build and ship extensions for Firefox. This platform stabilized in Firefox 48 which was released in April of 2016.

Get Involved

Hi! This tool is under active development. To get involved you can watch the repo, file issues, create pull requests, or ask a question on dev-addons. Read the contributing section for how to develop new features.

Some Questions and Answers

Why do we need a command line tool?

This is a great question and one that we will ask ourselves for each new web-ext feature. Most WebExtension functionality is baked into the browsers themselves but a complimentary command line tool will still be helpful. Here is a partial list of examples: