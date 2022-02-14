openbase logo
web-did-resolver

by decentralized-identity
2.0.10 (see all)

DID resolver for HTTPS domains

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

npm npm codecov

Web DID Resolver

This library is intended to represent domains accessed through https as Decentralized Identifiers and retrieve an associated DID Document

It supports the proposed did:web method spec from the W3C Credentials Community Group.

It requires the did-resolver library, which is the primary interface for resolving DIDs.

DID method

To encode a DID for an HTTPS domain, simply prepend did:web: to domain name.

eg: https://example.com -> did:web:example.com

DID Document

The DID resolver takes the domain and forms a well-known URI to access the DID Document.

For a did did:web:example.com, the resolver will attempt to access the document at https://example.com/.well-known/did.json

A minimal DID Document might contain the following information:

{
  "@context": "https://w3id.org/did/v1",
  "id": "did:web:example.com",
  "publicKey": [
    {
      "id": "did:web:example.com#owner",
      "type": "Secp256k1VerificationKey2018",
      "controller": "did:web:example.com",
      "publicKeyHex": "04ab0102bcae6c7c3a90b01a3879d9518081bc06123038488db9cb109b082a77d97ea3373e3dfde0eccd9adbdce11d0302ea5c098dbb0b310234c8689501749274"
    }
  ],
  "authentication": [
    {
      "type": "Secp256k1SignatureAuthentication2018",
      "publicKey": "did:web:example.com#owner"
    }
  ]
}

Note: this example uses the Secp256k1VerificationKey2018 type and an publicKeyHex as a publicKey entry, signaling that this DID is claiming to control the private key associated with that publicKey.

Resolving a DID document

The resolver presents a simple resolver() function that returns a ES6 Promise returning the DID document.

import { Resolver } from 'did-resolver'
import { getResolver } from 'web-did-resolver'

const webResolver = getResolver()

const didResolver = new Resolver({
    ...webResolver
    //...you can flatten multiple resolver methods into the Resolver
})

didResolver.resolve('did:web:uport.me').then(doc => console.log(doc))

// You can also use ES7 async/await syntax
;(async () => {
    const doc = await didResolver.resolve('did:web:uport.me')
    console.log(doc)
})();

