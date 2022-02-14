Web DID Resolver

This library is intended to represent domains accessed through https as Decentralized Identifiers and retrieve an associated DID Document

It supports the proposed did:web method spec from the W3C Credentials Community Group.

It requires the did-resolver library, which is the primary interface for resolving DIDs.

DID method

To encode a DID for an HTTPS domain, simply prepend did:web: to domain name.

eg: https://example.com -> did:web:example.com

DID Document

The DID resolver takes the domain and forms a well-known URI to access the DID Document.

For a did did:web:example.com , the resolver will attempt to access the document at https://example.com/.well-known/did.json

A minimal DID Document might contain the following information:

{ "@context" : "https://w3id.org/did/v1" , "id" : "did:web:example.com" , "publicKey" : [ { "id" : "did:web:example.com#owner" , "type" : "Secp256k1VerificationKey2018" , "controller" : "did:web:example.com" , "publicKeyHex" : "04ab0102bcae6c7c3a90b01a3879d9518081bc06123038488db9cb109b082a77d97ea3373e3dfde0eccd9adbdce11d0302ea5c098dbb0b310234c8689501749274" } ], "authentication" : [ { "type" : "Secp256k1SignatureAuthentication2018" , "publicKey" : "did:web:example.com#owner" } ] }

Note: this example uses the Secp256k1VerificationKey2018 type and an publicKeyHex as a publicKey entry, signaling that this DID is claiming to control the private key associated with that publicKey.

Resolving a DID document

The resolver presents a simple resolver() function that returns a ES6 Promise returning the DID document.