This library is intended to represent domains accessed through https as Decentralized Identifiers and retrieve an associated DID Document
It supports the proposed
did:web method spec from
the W3C Credentials Community Group.
It requires the
did-resolver library, which is the primary interface for resolving DIDs.
To encode a DID for an HTTPS domain, simply prepend
did:web: to domain name.
eg:
https://example.com -> did:web:example.com
The DID resolver takes the domain and forms a well-known URI to access the DID Document.
For a did
did:web:example.com, the resolver will attempt to access the document at
https://example.com/.well-known/did.json
A minimal DID Document might contain the following information:
{
"@context": "https://w3id.org/did/v1",
"id": "did:web:example.com",
"publicKey": [
{
"id": "did:web:example.com#owner",
"type": "Secp256k1VerificationKey2018",
"controller": "did:web:example.com",
"publicKeyHex": "04ab0102bcae6c7c3a90b01a3879d9518081bc06123038488db9cb109b082a77d97ea3373e3dfde0eccd9adbdce11d0302ea5c098dbb0b310234c8689501749274"
}
],
"authentication": [
{
"type": "Secp256k1SignatureAuthentication2018",
"publicKey": "did:web:example.com#owner"
}
]
}
Note: this example uses the
Secp256k1VerificationKey2018 type and an
publicKeyHex as a publicKey entry, signaling
that this DID is claiming to control the private key associated with that publicKey.
The resolver presents a simple
resolver() function that returns a ES6 Promise returning the DID document.
import { Resolver } from 'did-resolver'
import { getResolver } from 'web-did-resolver'
const webResolver = getResolver()
const didResolver = new Resolver({
...webResolver
//...you can flatten multiple resolver methods into the Resolver
})
didResolver.resolve('did:web:uport.me').then(doc => console.log(doc))
// You can also use ES7 async/await syntax
;(async () => {
const doc = await didResolver.resolve('did:web:uport.me')
console.log(doc)
})();