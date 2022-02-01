openbase logo
web-cell

by EasyWebApp
3.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

Web Components engine based on JSX & TypeScript

Documentation
50

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

WebCell logo

WebCell

Web Components engine based on VDOM, JSX, MobX & TypeScript

NPM Dependency CI & CD

Anti 996 license jaywcjlove/sb

Slideshow Gitter

Edit WebCell demo

NPM

Usage

Demo & GitHub template: https://web-cell.dev/scaffold/

Project bootstrap

Command

npm init -y
npm install web-cell
npm install parcel -D

package.json

{
    "scripts": {
        "start": "parcel source/index.html --open",
        "build": "parcel build source/index.html --public-url ."
    }
}

tsconfig.json

source/index.html

<script
    crossorigin
    src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=es.array.flat,es.object.from-entries"
></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.6.0/webcomponents-bundle.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.6.0/custom-elements-es5-adapter.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/element-internals-polyfill@0.1.54/dist/index.min.js"></script>

<script src="source/SubTag.tsx"></script>
<script src="source/TestTag.tsx"></script>

<sub-tag></sub-tag>
<test-tag></test-tag>

Simple component

source/SubTag.tsx

import { WebCellProps, WebCell, createCell, component } from 'web-cell';

export function InlineTag({ defaultSlot }: WebCellProps) {
    return <span>{defaultSlot}</span>;
}

@component({
    tagName: 'sub-tag'
})
export class SubTag extends WebCell() {
    render() {
        return <InlineTag>test</InlineTag>;
    }
}

Advanced component

source/TestTag.tsx

import {
    WebCellProps,
    WebCell,
    createCell,
    component,
    attribute,
    observer,
    on,
    Fragment
} from 'web-cell';
import { observable } from 'mobx';

import { SubTag } from './SubTag';

export interface TestTagProps extends WebCellProps {
    topic?: string;
}

class State {
    @observable
    status = '';
}

@component({
    tagName: 'test-tag',
    mode: 'open'
})
@observer
export class TestTag extends WebCell<TestTagProps>() {
    @attribute
    @observable
    topic = 'Test';

    state = new State();

    onClick = () => (this.topic = 'Example');

    @on('click', ':host h1')
    onDelegate() {
        this.state.status = 'active';
    }

    render() {
        const { topic } = this,
            { status } = this.state;

        return (
            <>
                <style>
                    {stringifyCSS({
                        '.topic': {
                            color: 'lightblue'
                        },
                        '.topic.active': {
                            color: 'lightpink'
                        }
                    })}
                </style>

                <h1 title={topic} className={`topic ${status}`}>
                    {topic}
                    <img alt={topic} onClick={this.onClick} />

                    <SubTag />
                </h1>
            </>
        );
    }
}

Basic knowledge

Life Cycle hooks

  1. connectedCallback

  2. disconnectedCallback

  3. attributeChangedCallback

  4. adoptedCallback

  5. updatedCallback

  6. formAssociatedCallback

  7. formDisabledCallback

  8. formResetCallback

  9. formStateRestoreCallback

Scaffolds

  1. Basic

  2. DashBoard

  3. Static site

Ecosystem

We recommend these libraries to use with WebCell:

Roadmap

  1. v2 to v3 migration
  2. Development contribution

