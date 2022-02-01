WebCell

Web Components engine based on VDOM, JSX, MobX & TypeScript

Usage

Demo & GitHub template: https://web-cell.dev/scaffold/

Project bootstrap

Command

npm init -y npm install web-cell npm install parcel -D

package.json

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "parcel source/index.html --open" , "build" : "parcel build source/index.html --public-url ." } }

tsconfig.json

source/index.html

< script crossorigin src = "https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=es.array.flat,es.object.from-entries" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.6.0/webcomponents-bundle.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.6.0/custom-elements-es5-adapter.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/element-internals-polyfill@0.1.54/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "source/SubTag.tsx" > </ script > < script src = "source/TestTag.tsx" > </ script > < sub-tag > </ sub-tag > < test-tag > </ test-tag >

Simple component

source/SubTag.tsx

import { WebCellProps, WebCell, createCell, component } from 'web-cell' ; export function InlineTag ( { defaultSlot }: WebCellProps ) { return < span > {defaultSlot} </ span > ; } @component({ tagName : 'sub-tag' }) export class SubTag extends WebCell () { render() { return < InlineTag > test </ InlineTag > ; } }

Advanced component

source/TestTag.tsx

import { WebCellProps, WebCell, createCell, component, attribute, observer, on, Fragment } from 'web-cell' ; import { observable } from 'mobx' ; import { SubTag } from './SubTag' ; export interface TestTagProps extends WebCellProps { topic?: string ; } class State { status = '' ; } ({ tagName: 'test-tag' , mode: 'open' }) export class TestTag extends WebCell<TestTagProps>() { topic = 'Test' ; state = new State(); onClick = () => ( this .topic = 'Example' ); ( 'click' , ':host h1' ) onDelegate() { this .state.status = 'active' ; } render() { const { topic } = this , { status } = this .state; return ( <> <style> {stringifyCSS({ '.topic' : { color: 'lightblue' }, '.topic.active' : { color: 'lightpink' } })} < /style> <h1 title={topic} className={`topic ${status}`}> {topic} <img alt={topic} onClick={this.onClick} / > <SubTag /> < /h1> </ > ); } }

Basic knowledge

