Web Audio API test library for CI
$ npm install --save-dev web-audio-test-api
Install Web Audio API interfaces to global scope
import "web-audio-test-api";
Replace existing Web Audio API with web-audio-test-api
<script src="/path/to/web-audio-test-api.js"></script>
if you won't use web-audio-test-api
WebAudioTestAPI.unuse();
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
var osc = audioContext.createOsillator();
// correct
osc.frequency.value = 880;
// wrong
assert.throws(function() {
osc.frequency = 880;
}, function(e) {
return e instanceof TypeError &&
e.message === "OscillatorNode#frequency is readonly";
});
assert.throws(function() {
osc.type = 2;
}, function(e) {
return e instanceof TypeError &&
e.message === "OscillatorNode#type should be an enum { sine, square, sawtooth, triangle }, but got: 2";
});
});
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
var osc = audioContext.createOscillator();
var lfo = audioContext.createOscillator();
var amp = audioContext.createGain();
lfo.$id = "LFO"; // name for debugging
osc.type = "sawtooth";
osc.frequency.value = 880;
lfo.frequency.value = 2;
lfo.connect(amp.gain);
osc.connect(amp);
amp.connect(audioContext.destination);
assert.deepEqual(audioContext.toJSON(), {
name: "AudioDestinationNode" // +------------------+
inputs: [ // | OscillatorNode |
{ // | - type: sawtooth |
name: "GainNode", // | - frequency: 220 |
gain: { // | - detune: 0 |
value: 1, // +------------------+
inputs: [ // |
{ // +-----------+ +--------------------+
name: "OscillatorNode#LFO", // | GainNode | | OscillatorNode#LFO |
type: "sine", // | - gain: 1 |--| - frequency: 2 |
frequency: { // +-----------+ | - detune: 0 |
value: 2, // | +--------------------+
inputs: [] // |
}, // +----------------------+
detune: { // | AudioDestinationNode |
value: 0, // +----------------------+
inputs: []
},
inputs: []
}
]
},
inputs: [
{
name: "OscillatorNode",
type: "sawtooth",
frequency: {
value: 880,
inputs: []
},
detune: {
value: 0,
inputs: []
},
inputs: []
}
]
}
]
});
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
var node = audioContext.createOscillator();
assert(node.$state === "UNSCHEDULED");
node.start(0.100);
node.stop(0.150);
node.connect(audioContext.destination);
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.000");
assert(node.$state === "SCHEDULED", "00:00.000");
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.099");
assert(node.$state === "SCHEDULED", "00:00.099");
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.100");
assert(node.$state === "PLAYING", "00:00.100");
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.149");
assert(node.$state === "PLAYING", "00:00.149");
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.150");
assert(node.$state === "FINISHED", "00:00.150");
// other way
assert(node.$stateAtTime("00:00.000") === "SCHEDULED");
assert(node.$stateAtTime("00:00.099") === "SCHEDULED");
assert(node.$stateAtTime("00:00.100") === "PLAYING");
assert(node.$stateAtTime("00:00.149") === "PLAYING");
assert(node.$stateAtTime("00:00.150") === "FINISHED");
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
var node = audioContext.createOscillator();
node.frequency.setValueAtTime(880, 0.500);
node.frequency.linearRampToValueAtTime(440, 1.500);
node.connect(audioContext.destination);
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.000");
assert(node.frequency.value === 440, "00:00.000");
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.250");
assert(node.frequency.value === 440, "00:00.250");
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.500");
assert(node.frequency.value === 880, "00:00.500"); // <- setValueAtTime
// ^
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.750"); // |
assert(node.frequency.value === 770, "00:00.750"); // |
// |
audioContext.$processTo("00:01.000"); // |
assert(node.frequency.value === 660, "00:01.000"); // | linearRampToValueAtTime
// |
audioContext.$processTo("00:01.250"); // |
assert(node.frequency.value === 550, "00:01.250"); // |
// |
audioContext.$processTo("00:01.500"); // v
assert(node.frequency.value === 440, "00:01.500"); //
audioContext.$processTo("00:01.750");
assert(node.frequency.value === 440, "00:01.750");
// other way
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:00.000" === 440);
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:00.250" === 440);
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:00.500" === 880); // <- setValueAtTime
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:00.750" === 770); // ^
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:01.000" === 660); // | linearRampToValueAtTime
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:01.250" === 550); // v
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:01.500" === 440); //
assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime("00:01.750" === 440);
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
var node = audioContext.createScriptProcessor(1024, 2, 2);
node.onaudioprocess = sinon.spy();
node.connect(audioContext.destination);
audioContext.$processTo("00:00.500");
assert(node.onaudioprocess.callCount === 22);
// 22times call (0.5 / (1024 / 44100) = 21.5332)
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
// audioContext.DECODE_AUDIO_DATA_RESULT = customResult;
// audioContext.DECODE_AUDIO_DATA_FAILED = true;
audioContext.decodeAudioData(audioData, function(result) {
// successCallback
assert(result instanceof AudioBuffer);
}, function() {
// errorCallback
throw new ERROR("NOT REACHED");
});
WebAudioTestAPI.setState({
"AudioContext#createStereoPanner": "enabled",
});
var audioContext = new AudioContext();
var node = audioContext.createStereoPanner();
console.log(WebAudioTestAPI.getState("AudioContext#createStereoPanner")); // "enabled"
|API Name
|states
AnalyserNode#getFloatTimeDomainData
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioBuffer#copyToChannel
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioBuffer#copyFromChannel
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioContext#createAudioWorker
|"disabled"
AudioContext#createStereoPanner
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioContext#close
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioContext#suspend
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioContext#resume
|"enabled" or "disabled"
AudioContext#decodeAudioData
|"promise" or "void"
OfflineAudioContext#startRendering
|"promise" or "void"
AudioNode#disconnect
|"selective" or "channel"
web-audio-test-api.js is available under the The MIT License.