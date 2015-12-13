Web Audio API test library for CI

Installation

$ npm install

Install Web Audio API interfaces to global scope

import "web-audio-test-api" ;

browser

Replace existing Web Audio API with web-audio-test-api

< script src = "/path/to/web-audio-test-api.js" > </ script >

if you won't use web-audio-test-api

WebAudioTestAPI.unuse();

Online Test Suite

Documents

Features

Strict type check more than original Web Audio API

var audioContext = new AudioContext(); var osc = audioContext.createOsillator(); osc.frequency.value = 880 ; assert.throws( function ( ) { osc.frequency = 880 ; }, function ( e ) { return e instanceof TypeError && e.message === "OscillatorNode#frequency is readonly" ; }); assert.throws( function ( ) { osc.type = 2 ; }, function ( e ) { return e instanceof TypeError && e.message === "OscillatorNode#type should be an enum { sine, square, sawtooth, triangle }, but got: 2" ; }); });

Convert to JSON from audio graph

var audioContext = new AudioContext(); var osc = audioContext.createOscillator(); var lfo = audioContext.createOscillator(); var amp = audioContext.createGain(); lfo.$id = "LFO" ; osc.type = "sawtooth" ; osc.frequency.value = 880 ; lfo.frequency.value = 2 ; lfo.connect(amp.gain); osc.connect(amp); amp.connect(audioContext.destination); assert.deepEqual(audioContext.toJSON(), { name : "AudioDestinationNode" inputs : [ { name : "GainNode" , gain : { value : 1 , inputs : [ { name : "OscillatorNode#LFO" , type : "sine" , frequency : { value : 2 , inputs : [] }, detune : { value : 0 , inputs : [] }, inputs : [] } ] }, inputs : [ { name : "OscillatorNode" , type : "sawtooth" , frequency : { value : 880 , inputs : [] }, detune : { value : 0 , inputs : [] }, inputs : [] } ] } ] });

OscillatorNode/BufferSourceNode state

var audioContext = new AudioContext(); var node = audioContext.createOscillator(); assert(node.$state === "UNSCHEDULED" ); node.start( 0.100 ); node.stop( 0.150 ); node.connect(audioContext.destination); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.000" ); assert(node.$state === "SCHEDULED" , "00:00.000" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.099" ); assert(node.$state === "SCHEDULED" , "00:00.099" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.100" ); assert(node.$state === "PLAYING" , "00:00.100" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.149" ); assert(node.$state === "PLAYING" , "00:00.149" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.150" ); assert(node.$state === "FINISHED" , "00:00.150" ); assert(node.$stateAtTime( "00:00.000" ) === "SCHEDULED" ); assert(node.$stateAtTime( "00:00.099" ) === "SCHEDULED" ); assert(node.$stateAtTime( "00:00.100" ) === "PLAYING" ); assert(node.$stateAtTime( "00:00.149" ) === "PLAYING" ); assert(node.$stateAtTime( "00:00.150" ) === "FINISHED" );

AudioParam simulation

var audioContext = new AudioContext(); var node = audioContext.createOscillator(); node.frequency.setValueAtTime( 880 , 0.500 ); node.frequency.linearRampToValueAtTime( 440 , 1.500 ); node.connect(audioContext.destination); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.000" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 440 , "00:00.000" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.250" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 440 , "00:00.250" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.500" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 880 , "00:00.500" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.750" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 770 , "00:00.750" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:01.000" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 660 , "00:01.000" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:01.250" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 550 , "00:01.250" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:01.500" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 440 , "00:01.500" ); audioContext.$processTo( "00:01.750" ); assert(node.frequency.value === 440 , "00:01.750" ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:00.000" === 440 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:00.250" === 440 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:00.500" === 880 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:00.750" === 770 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:01.000" === 660 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:01.250" === 550 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:01.500" === 440 ); assert(node.frequency.$valueAtTime( "00:01.750" === 440 );

ScriptProcessing simulation

var audioContext = new AudioContext(); var node = audioContext.createScriptProcessor( 1024 , 2 , 2 ); node.onaudioprocess = sinon.spy(); node.connect(audioContext.destination); audioContext.$processTo( "00:00.500" ); assert(node.onaudioprocess.callCount === 22 );

DecodeAudioData simulation

var audioContext = new AudioContext(); audioContext.decodeAudioData(audioData, function ( result ) { assert(result instanceof AudioBuffer); }, function ( ) { throw new ERROR( "NOT REACHED" ); });

New API support

WebAudioTestAPI.setState({ "AudioContext#createStereoPanner" : "enabled" , }); var audioContext = new AudioContext(); var node = audioContext.createStereoPanner(); console .log(WebAudioTestAPI.getState( "AudioContext#createStereoPanner" ));

API Name states AnalyserNode#getFloatTimeDomainData "enabled" or "disabled" AudioBuffer#copyToChannel "enabled" or "disabled" AudioBuffer#copyFromChannel "enabled" or "disabled" AudioContext#createAudioWorker "disabled" AudioContext#createStereoPanner "enabled" or "disabled" AudioContext#close "enabled" or "disabled" AudioContext#suspend "enabled" or "disabled" AudioContext#resume "enabled" or "disabled" AudioContext#decodeAudioData "promise" or "void" OfflineAudioContext#startRendering "promise" or "void" AudioNode#disconnect "selective" or "channel"

License

web-audio-test-api.js is available under the The MIT License.