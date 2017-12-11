Web Audio School

An intro to the Web Audio API by a series of self-guided workshops.

We will primarily focus on using the Web Audio API for music, but the concepts here could be applied to game sound and other creative uses.

This workshop was built for CampJS V!

Try it out here:

mmckegg.github.io/web-audio-school

Install via npm

Global install:

$ npm install web-audio-school -g

Start the server:

web-audio-school

Now navigate to localhost:9966.

Browser Support

Works in latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari.

Internet Explorer doesn't support the Web Audio API yet.

Lesson Overview

Part I: Subtractive Synthesis

Play a pitched sawtooth wave Play a short sequence of notes Add a high-pass filter Modulate filter cutoff Add an envelope Vibrato

Part II: Working With Samples

Decode and play an audio file Set in and out points Looping samples Set sample pitch Play a sequence of pitched samples

Part III: Effects

Tremolo Stereo Tremolo Echo / Delay Overdrive (part 1) Overdrive (part 2) Ping Pong Delay Simple Reverb

Epilogue

Drop the Bass

Coverage

AudioContext

AudioBuffer

AudioParam

AudioDestinationNode

OscillatorNode

AudioBufferSourceNode

GainNode

WaveShaperNode

StereoPannerNode

ConvolverNode

BiquadFilterNode

DelayNode

ChannelSplitterNode

ChannelMergerNode

Not Yet Covered

AudioWorker (not yet supported by any browsers)

ScriptProcessor (deprecated)

OfflineAudioContext

DynamicsCompressorNode

AudioListener

PannerNode

AnalyserNode

