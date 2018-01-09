openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wae

web-audio-engine

by mohayonao
0.13.4 (see all)

Pure JS implementation of the Web Audio API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

210

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

web-audio-engine

Build Status NPM Version License

Pure JS implementation of the Web Audio API

Installation

npm install --save web-audio-engine
download

API

web-audio-engine provides some AudioContext class for each use-case: audio playback, rendering and simulation.

Class: StreamAudioContext

StreamAudioContext writes raw PCM audio data to a writable node stream. It can be used to playback audio in realtime.

new StreamAudioContext(opts?: object)

Creates new StreamAudioContext instance.

  • opts.sampleRate: number audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100
  • opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2
  • opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128
  • opts.bitDepth: number bits per sample - default: 16
  • opts.float: boolean use floating-point values - default: false
context.pipe(destination: stream.Writable): stream.Writable

:constructionworker: _TODO: WRITE DESCRIPTION

const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").StreamAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();

// Set the output for audio streaming
context.pipe(process.stdout);

// If you want to playback sound directly in this process, you can use 'node-speaker'.
// const Speaker = require("speaker");
// context.pipe(new Speaker());

// Start to render audio
context.resume();

// composeWith(context);

Class: RenderingAudioContext

RenderingAudioContext records audio data with stepwise processing. It is used to export to a wav file or test a web audio application.

new RenderingAudioContext(opts?: object)

Creates new RenderingAudioContext instance.

  • opts.sampleRate: number audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100
  • opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2
  • opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128
context.processTo(time: number|string)

Executes rendering process until the provided time.

  • time: e.g. 10 (10 seconds), "01:30.500" (convert to 90.5 seconds)
context.exportAsAudioData(): AudioData

Exports the rendered data as AudioData format.

context.encodeAudioData(audioData: AudioData, opts?:object): Promise< ArrayBuffer >

Encode audio data to the binary format.

  • audioData: AudioData
  • opts.bitDepth: number bits per sample - default: 16
  • opts.float: boolean use floating-point values - default: false
const fs = require("fs");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").RenderingAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();

// composeWith(context);

context.processTo("00:01:30.000");
// context.currentTime -> 90.00054421768708

context.processTo("00:02:00.000");
// context.currentTime -> 120.00072562358277

const audioData = context.exportAsAudioData();

context.encodeAudioData(audioData).then((arrayBuffer) => {
  fs.writeFile("output.wav", new Buffer(arrayBuffer));
});

Class: WebAudioContext

:constructionworker: _TODO: WRITE DESCRIPTION

new WebAudioContext(opts?: object)

Creates new WebAudioContext instance.

  • opts.context?: AudioContext the native Web Audio API AudioContext instance
  • opts.destination?: AudioNode - default: opts.context.destination
  • opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2
  • opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128
<script src="/path/to/web-audio-engine.js"></script>
<script>
var context = new WebAudioEngine.WebAudioContext({ context: new AudioContext() });

// composeWith(context);

context.resume();
</script>

Class: OfflineAudioContext

This context is compatible with the natvie Web Audio API OfflineAudioContext.

const OfflineAudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").OfflineAudioContext;
const context = new OfflineAudioContext(2, 44100 * 10, 44100);

// composeWith(context);

context.startRendering().then((audioBuffer) => {
  console.log(audioBuffer);
});

Interface: AudioData

interface AudioData {
  numberOfChannels?: number;
  length?: number;
  sampleRate: number;
  channelData: Float32Array[];
}

decoder

The default decoder of web-audio-engine supports "wav" format only. If you need to support other audio format, you are necessary to prepare a decoder yourself.

decoder.get(type: string): function

Returns the function for decoding currently set.

decoder.set(type: string, decodeFn: function)

Sets the function for decoding.

  • decodeFn: (audioData: ArrayBuffer, opts?: object) => Promise< AudioData > The decoding to use.
decoder.decode(audioData: ArrayBuffer, opts?: object): Promise< AudioData >

Executes decoding.

  • audioData: ArrayBuffer
mp3 decoder example
const wae = require("web-audio-engine");
const mp3decoder = require("/path/to/mp3decoder");

wae.decoder.set("mp3", mp3decoder);

const fs = require("fs");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").RenderingAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
const audioData = fs.readFileSync("amen.mp3");

context.decodeAudioData(audioData).then((audioBuffer) => {
  console.log(audioBuffer);
});

encoder

The default encoder of web-audio-engine supports "wav" format only. If you need to support other audio format, you are necessary to prepare an encoder yourself.

encoder.get(type: string): function

Returns the function for encoding currently set.

encoder.set(type: string, encodeFn: function)

Sets the function for encoding.

  • encodeFn: (audioData: AudioData, opts?: object) => Promise< ArrayBuffer > The encoding to use.
encoder.encode(audioData: AudioData, opts?: object): Promise< ArrayBuffer >

Executes encoding.

  • audioData: AudioData
  • opts.type: string audio format type - default: "wav"
mp3 encoder example
const wae = require("web-audio-engine");
const mp3encoder = require("/path/to/mp3encoder");

wae.encoder.set("mp3", mp3encoder);

const fs = require("fs");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").RenderingAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
const audioData = context.exportAsAudioData();

context.encodeAudioData(audioData, { type: "mp3" }).then((arrayBuffer) => {
  fs.writeFile("output.mp3", new Buffer(arrayBuffer));
});

Implemented API

  • AnalyserNode
  • AudioBuffer
  • AudioBufferSourceNode
  • AudioContext
  • AudioDestinationNode
  • AudioNode
  • AudioParam
  • BiquadFilterNode (audio rate parameter is not supported)
  • ChannelMergerNode
  • ChannelSplitterNode
  • DelayNode (noisy..)
  • GainNode
  • IIRFIlterNode
  • OscillatorNode (use wave-table synthesis, not use periodic wave)
  • PeriodicWave
  • ScriptProcessorNode
  • StereoPannerNode
  • WaveShaperNode
  • The other not implemented nodes will pass its input to its output without modification.
  • See: Comparison Chart of implemented nodes

Example

const Speaker = require("speaker");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").StreamAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();

const osc = context.createOscillator();
const amp = context.createGain();

osc.type = "square";
osc.frequency.setValueAtTime(987.7666, 0);
osc.frequency.setValueAtTime(1318.5102, 0.075);
osc.start(0);
osc.stop(2);
osc.connect(amp);
osc.onended = () => {
  context.close().then(() => {
    process.exit(0);
  });
};

amp.gain.setValueAtTime(0.25, 0);
amp.gain.setValueAtTime(0.25, 0.075);
amp.gain.linearRampToValueAtTime(0, 2);
amp.connect(context.destination);

context.pipe(new Speaker());
context.resume();

Online Demo

The online demo is here. In this site, you can compare web-audio-engine and the native Web Audio API.

Offline Demo

$ git clone git@github.com:mohayonao/web-audio-engine.git
$ cd web-audio-engine
$ npm install && npm run build
$ cd demo
$ npm install
$ node demo --help

Simplest play demo with node-speaker.

$ node demo sines

Rendering and export to the wav file.

$ node demo -o out.wav sines

Online Benchmark

Currently, this benchmark doesn't work in Chrome or Safari, please use Firefox.

Offline Benchmark

$ git clone git@github.com:mohayonao/web-audio-engine.git
$ cd web-audio-engine
$ npm install && npm run build
$ cd benchmark
$ npm install
$ node .

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial