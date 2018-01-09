Pure JS implementation of the Web Audio API

Installation

npm install --save web-audio-engine

download

API

web-audio-engine provides some AudioContext class for each use-case: audio playback, rendering and simulation.

Class: StreamAudioContext

StreamAudioContext writes raw PCM audio data to a writable node stream. It can be used to playback audio in realtime.

new StreamAudioContext(opts?: object)

Creates new StreamAudioContext instance.

opts.sampleRate: number audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100

audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100 opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2

audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2 opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128

samples each rendering quantum - default: 128 opts.bitDepth: number bits per sample - default: 16

bits per sample - default: 16 opts.float: boolean use floating-point values - default: false

const AudioContext = require ( "web-audio-engine" ).StreamAudioContext; const context = new AudioContext(); context.pipe(process.stdout); context.resume();

Class: RenderingAudioContext

RenderingAudioContext records audio data with stepwise processing. It is used to export to a wav file or test a web audio application.

new RenderingAudioContext(opts?: object)

Creates new RenderingAudioContext instance.

opts.sampleRate: number audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100

audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100 opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2

audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2 opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128

Executes rendering process until the provided time.

time : e.g. 10 (10 seconds), "01:30.500" (convert to 90.5 seconds)

context.exportAsAudioData(): AudioData

Exports the rendered data as AudioData format.

context.encodeAudioData(audioData: AudioData, opts?:object): Promise< ArrayBuffer >

Encode audio data to the binary format.

audioData: AudioData

opts.bitDepth: number bits per sample - default: 16

bits per sample - default: 16 opts.float: boolean use floating-point values - default: false

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const AudioContext = require ( "web-audio-engine" ).RenderingAudioContext; const context = new AudioContext(); context.processTo( "00:01:30.000" ); context.processTo( "00:02:00.000" ); const audioData = context.exportAsAudioData(); context.encodeAudioData(audioData).then( ( arrayBuffer ) => { fs.writeFile( "output.wav" , new Buffer(arrayBuffer)); });

Class: WebAudioContext

new WebAudioContext(opts?: object)

Creates new WebAudioContext instance.

opts.context?: AudioContext the native Web Audio API AudioContext instance

the native Web Audio API AudioContext instance opts.destination?: AudioNode - default: opts.context.destination

- default: opts.context.destination opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2

audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2 opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128

< script src = "/path/to/web-audio-engine.js" > </ script > < script > var context = new WebAudioEngine.WebAudioContext({ context: new AudioContext() }); context.resume(); </ script >

Class: OfflineAudioContext

This context is compatible with the natvie Web Audio API OfflineAudioContext .

const OfflineAudioContext = require ( "web-audio-engine" ).OfflineAudioContext; const context = new OfflineAudioContext( 2 , 44100 * 10 , 44100 ); context.startRendering().then( ( audioBuffer ) => { console .log(audioBuffer); });

Interface: AudioData

interface AudioData { numberOfChannels?: number ; length?: number ; sampleRate: number ; channelData: Float32Array []; }

decoder

The default decoder of web-audio-engine supports "wav" format only. If you need to support other audio format, you are necessary to prepare a decoder yourself.

decoder.get(type: string): function

Returns the function for decoding currently set.

Sets the function for decoding.

decodeFn: (audioData: ArrayBuffer, opts?: object) => Promise< AudioData > The decoding to use.

decoder.decode(audioData: ArrayBuffer, opts?: object): Promise< AudioData >

Executes decoding.

audioData: ArrayBuffer

mp3 decoder example

const wae = require ( "web-audio-engine" ); const mp3decoder = require ( "/path/to/mp3decoder" ); wae.decoder.set( "mp3" , mp3decoder); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const AudioContext = require ( "web-audio-engine" ).RenderingAudioContext; const context = new AudioContext(); const audioData = fs.readFileSync( "amen.mp3" ); context.decodeAudioData(audioData).then( ( audioBuffer ) => { console .log(audioBuffer); });

encoder

The default encoder of web-audio-engine supports "wav" format only. If you need to support other audio format, you are necessary to prepare an encoder yourself.

encoder.get(type: string): function

Returns the function for encoding currently set.

Sets the function for encoding.

encodeFn: (audioData: AudioData, opts?: object) => Promise< ArrayBuffer > The encoding to use.

encoder.encode(audioData: AudioData, opts?: object): Promise< ArrayBuffer >

Executes encoding.

audioData: AudioData

opts.type: string audio format type - default: "wav"

mp3 encoder example

const wae = require ( "web-audio-engine" ); const mp3encoder = require ( "/path/to/mp3encoder" ); wae.encoder.set( "mp3" , mp3encoder); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const AudioContext = require ( "web-audio-engine" ).RenderingAudioContext; const context = new AudioContext(); const audioData = context.exportAsAudioData(); context.encodeAudioData(audioData, { type : "mp3" }).then( ( arrayBuffer ) => { fs.writeFile( "output.mp3" , new Buffer(arrayBuffer)); });

Implemented API

AnalyserNode

AudioBuffer

AudioBufferSourceNode

AudioContext

AudioDestinationNode

AudioNode

AudioParam

BiquadFilterNode (audio rate parameter is not supported)

(audio rate parameter is not supported) ChannelMergerNode

ChannelSplitterNode

DelayNode (noisy..)

(noisy..) GainNode

IIRFIlterNode

OscillatorNode (use wave-table synthesis, not use periodic wave)

(use wave-table synthesis, not use periodic wave) PeriodicWave

ScriptProcessorNode

StereoPannerNode

WaveShaperNode

The other not implemented nodes will pass its input to its output without modification.

See: Comparison Chart of implemented nodes

Example

const Speaker = require ( "speaker" ); const AudioContext = require ( "web-audio-engine" ).StreamAudioContext; const context = new AudioContext(); const osc = context.createOscillator(); const amp = context.createGain(); osc.type = "square" ; osc.frequency.setValueAtTime( 987.7666 , 0 ); osc.frequency.setValueAtTime( 1318.5102 , 0.075 ); osc.start( 0 ); osc.stop( 2 ); osc.connect(amp); osc.onended = () => { context.close().then( () => { process.exit( 0 ); }); }; amp.gain.setValueAtTime( 0.25 , 0 ); amp.gain.setValueAtTime( 0.25 , 0.075 ); amp.gain.linearRampToValueAtTime( 0 , 2 ); amp.connect(context.destination); context.pipe( new Speaker()); context.resume();

Online Demo

The online demo is here. In this site, you can compare web-audio-engine and the native Web Audio API.

Offline Demo

git clone git@github.com:mohayonao/web-audio-engine.git cd web-audio-engine npm install && npm run build cd demo npm install node demo -- help

Simplest play demo with node-speaker .

node demo sines

Rendering and export to the wav file.

$ node demo -o out .wav sines

Online Benchmark

Currently, this benchmark doesn't work in Chrome or Safari, please use Firefox.

Offline Benchmark

git clone git@github.com:mohayonao/web-audio-engine.git cd web-audio-engine npm install && npm run build cd benchmark npm install node .

License

MIT