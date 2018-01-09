Pure JS implementation of the Web Audio API
npm install --save web-audio-engine
web-audio-engine provides some
AudioContext class for each use-case: audio playback, rendering and simulation.
StreamAudioContext writes raw PCM audio data to a writable node stream. It can be used to playback audio in realtime.
Creates new StreamAudioContext instance.
opts.sampleRate: number audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100
opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2
opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128
opts.bitDepth: number bits per sample - default: 16
opts.float: boolean use floating-point values - default: false
:constructionworker: _TODO: WRITE DESCRIPTION
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").StreamAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
// Set the output for audio streaming
context.pipe(process.stdout);
// If you want to playback sound directly in this process, you can use 'node-speaker'.
// const Speaker = require("speaker");
// context.pipe(new Speaker());
// Start to render audio
context.resume();
// composeWith(context);
RenderingAudioContext records audio data with stepwise processing. It is used to export to a wav file or test a web audio application.
Creates new
RenderingAudioContext instance.
opts.sampleRate: number audio sample rate (in Hz) - default: 44100
opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2
opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128
Executes rendering process until the provided time.
time: e.g.
10 (10 seconds),
"01:30.500" (convert to 90.5 seconds)
Exports the rendered data as
AudioData format.
Encode audio data to the binary format.
audioData: AudioData
opts.bitDepth: number bits per sample - default: 16
opts.float: boolean use floating-point values - default: false
const fs = require("fs");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").RenderingAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
// composeWith(context);
context.processTo("00:01:30.000");
// context.currentTime -> 90.00054421768708
context.processTo("00:02:00.000");
// context.currentTime -> 120.00072562358277
const audioData = context.exportAsAudioData();
context.encodeAudioData(audioData).then((arrayBuffer) => {
fs.writeFile("output.wav", new Buffer(arrayBuffer));
});
:constructionworker: _TODO: WRITE DESCRIPTION
Creates new
WebAudioContext instance.
opts.context?: AudioContext the native Web Audio API AudioContext instance
opts.destination?: AudioNode - default: opts.context.destination
opts.numberOfChannels: number audio channels (e.g. 2: stereo) - default: 2
opts.blockSize: number samples each rendering quantum - default: 128
<script src="/path/to/web-audio-engine.js"></script>
<script>
var context = new WebAudioEngine.WebAudioContext({ context: new AudioContext() });
// composeWith(context);
context.resume();
</script>
This context is compatible with the natvie Web Audio API
OfflineAudioContext.
const OfflineAudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").OfflineAudioContext;
const context = new OfflineAudioContext(2, 44100 * 10, 44100);
// composeWith(context);
context.startRendering().then((audioBuffer) => {
console.log(audioBuffer);
});
interface AudioData {
numberOfChannels?: number;
length?: number;
sampleRate: number;
channelData: Float32Array[];
}
The default decoder of
web-audio-engine supports "wav" format only. If you need to support other audio format, you are necessary to prepare a decoder yourself.
Returns the function for decoding currently set.
Sets the function for decoding.
decodeFn: (audioData: ArrayBuffer, opts?: object) => Promise< AudioData > The decoding to use.
Executes decoding.
audioData: ArrayBuffer
const wae = require("web-audio-engine");
const mp3decoder = require("/path/to/mp3decoder");
wae.decoder.set("mp3", mp3decoder);
const fs = require("fs");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").RenderingAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
const audioData = fs.readFileSync("amen.mp3");
context.decodeAudioData(audioData).then((audioBuffer) => {
console.log(audioBuffer);
});
The default encoder of
web-audio-engine supports "wav" format only. If you need to support other audio format, you are necessary to prepare an encoder yourself.
Returns the function for encoding currently set.
Sets the function for encoding.
encodeFn: (audioData: AudioData, opts?: object) => Promise< ArrayBuffer > The encoding to use.
Executes encoding.
audioData: AudioData
opts.type: string audio format type - default: "wav"
const wae = require("web-audio-engine");
const mp3encoder = require("/path/to/mp3encoder");
wae.encoder.set("mp3", mp3encoder);
const fs = require("fs");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").RenderingAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
const audioData = context.exportAsAudioData();
context.encodeAudioData(audioData, { type: "mp3" }).then((arrayBuffer) => {
fs.writeFile("output.mp3", new Buffer(arrayBuffer));
});
AnalyserNode
AudioBuffer
AudioBufferSourceNode
AudioContext
AudioDestinationNode
AudioNode
AudioParam
BiquadFilterNode (audio rate parameter is not supported)
ChannelMergerNode
ChannelSplitterNode
DelayNode (noisy..)
GainNode
IIRFIlterNode
OscillatorNode (use wave-table synthesis, not use periodic wave)
PeriodicWave
ScriptProcessorNode
StereoPannerNode
WaveShaperNode
const Speaker = require("speaker");
const AudioContext = require("web-audio-engine").StreamAudioContext;
const context = new AudioContext();
const osc = context.createOscillator();
const amp = context.createGain();
osc.type = "square";
osc.frequency.setValueAtTime(987.7666, 0);
osc.frequency.setValueAtTime(1318.5102, 0.075);
osc.start(0);
osc.stop(2);
osc.connect(amp);
osc.onended = () => {
context.close().then(() => {
process.exit(0);
});
};
amp.gain.setValueAtTime(0.25, 0);
amp.gain.setValueAtTime(0.25, 0.075);
amp.gain.linearRampToValueAtTime(0, 2);
amp.connect(context.destination);
context.pipe(new Speaker());
context.resume();
The online demo is here. In this site, you can compare
web-audio-engine and the native Web Audio API.
$ git clone git@github.com:mohayonao/web-audio-engine.git
$ cd web-audio-engine
$ npm install && npm run build
$ cd demo
$ npm install
$ node demo --help
Simplest play demo with
node-speaker.
$ node demo sines
Rendering and export to the wav file.
$ node demo -o out.wav sines
Currently, this benchmark doesn't work in Chrome or Safari, please use Firefox.
$ git clone git@github.com:mohayonao/web-audio-engine.git
$ cd web-audio-engine
$ npm install && npm run build
$ cd benchmark
$ npm install
$ node .
MIT