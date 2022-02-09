A beat detection utility which is using the Web Audio API.

This module is based on the technique explained by Joe Sullivan in his article Beat Detection Using JavaScript and the Web Audio API. It is a very easy algorithm which retrieves the beats as BPM of a given AudioBuffer.

Usage

The web-audio-beat-detector module is available on npm and can be installed as usual.

npm install web-audio-beat-detector

You can then import its public function analyze() like this:

import { analyze } from 'web-audio-beat-detector' ;

The analyze() function expects an AudioBuffer as its first parameter and it returns a Promise which eventually resolves with the tempo of that buffer as a number. An example usage might look like this:

analyze(audioBuffer) .then( ( tempo ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

Additionally you can also import the guess() function like this:

import { guess } from 'web-audio-beat-detector' ;

The guess() function expects an AudioBuffer as well and also returns a Promise . The Promise will resolve with an object containing the estimated BPM (the rounded tempo) and the offset of the first beat in seconds.

guess(audioBuffer) .then( ( { bpm, offset, tempo } ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

analyze() and guess() do both support offset and duration as optional arguments. When specified these two values are used to select only a part of the given AudioBuffer . There usage is basically the same as described in the documentation of the AudioBufferSourceNode.start() method.

Acknowledgement

A more comprehensive implementation has been done by José M. Pérez. It comes with an UI to search for tracks on Spotify which can then be analyzed. He also wrote a blog post (Detecting tempo of a song using browser's Audio API) about it.