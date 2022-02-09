openbase logo
wab

web-audio-beat-detector

by Christoph Guttandin
8.1.24 (see all)

A beat detection utility which is using the Web Audio API.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

698

GitHub Stars

371

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo

web-audio-beat-detector

A beat detection utility which is using the Web Audio API.

dependencies version

This module is based on the technique explained by Joe Sullivan in his article Beat Detection Using JavaScript and the Web Audio API. It is a very easy algorithm which retrieves the beats as BPM of a given AudioBuffer.

Usage

The web-audio-beat-detector module is available on npm and can be installed as usual.

npm install web-audio-beat-detector

You can then import its public function analyze() like this:

import { analyze } from 'web-audio-beat-detector';

The analyze() function expects an AudioBuffer as its first parameter and it returns a Promise which eventually resolves with the tempo of that buffer as a number. An example usage might look like this:

analyze(audioBuffer)
    .then((tempo) => {
        // the tempo could be analyzed
    })
    .catch((err) => {
        // something went wrong
    });

Additionally you can also import the guess() function like this:

import { guess } from 'web-audio-beat-detector';

The guess() function expects an AudioBuffer as well and also returns a Promise. The Promise will resolve with an object containing the estimated BPM (the rounded tempo) and the offset of the first beat in seconds.

guess(audioBuffer)
    .then(({ bpm, offset, tempo }) => {
        // the bpm and offset could be guessed
        // the tempo is the same as the one returned by analyze()
    })
    .catch((err) => {
        // something went wrong
    });

analyze() and guess() do both support offset and duration as optional arguments. When specified these two values are used to select only a part of the given AudioBuffer. There usage is basically the same as described in the documentation of the AudioBufferSourceNode.start() method.

Acknowledgement

A more comprehensive implementation has been done by José M. Pérez. It comes with an UI to search for tracks on Spotify which can then be analyzed. He also wrote a blog post (Detecting tempo of a song using browser's Audio API) about it.

