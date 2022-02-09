A beat detection utility which is using the Web Audio API.
This module is based on the technique explained by Joe Sullivan in his article Beat Detection Using JavaScript and the Web Audio API. It is a very easy algorithm which retrieves the beats as BPM of a given AudioBuffer.
The
web-audio-beat-detector module is available on
npm and can be installed as usual.
npm install web-audio-beat-detector
You can then import its public function
analyze() like this:
import { analyze } from 'web-audio-beat-detector';
The
analyze() function expects an
AudioBuffer as its first parameter and it returns a
Promise
which eventually resolves with the tempo of that buffer as a number. An example usage might look
like this:
analyze(audioBuffer)
.then((tempo) => {
// the tempo could be analyzed
})
.catch((err) => {
// something went wrong
});
Additionally you can also import the
guess() function like this:
import { guess } from 'web-audio-beat-detector';
The
guess() function expects an
AudioBuffer as well and also returns a
Promise. The
Promise
will resolve with an object containing the estimated BPM (the rounded tempo) and the offset of the
first beat in seconds.
guess(audioBuffer)
.then(({ bpm, offset, tempo }) => {
// the bpm and offset could be guessed
// the tempo is the same as the one returned by analyze()
})
.catch((err) => {
// something went wrong
});
analyze() and
guess() do both support
offset and
duration as optional arguments. When
specified these two values are used to select only a part of the given
AudioBuffer. There usage
is basically the same as described in the documentation of the
AudioBufferSourceNode.start()
method.
A more comprehensive implementation has been done by José M. Pérez. It comes with an UI to search for tracks on Spotify which can then be analyzed. He also wrote a blog post (Detecting tempo of a song using browser's Audio API) about it.