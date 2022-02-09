Node.js implementation of Web audio API
This library implements the Web Audio API specification (also know as WAA) on Node.js.
npm install --save web-audio-api
Get ready, this is going to blow up your mind:
npm install
npm run test-speaker
By default, web-audio-api doesn't play back the sound it generates. In fact, an
AudioContext has no default output, and you need to give it a writable node stream to which it can write raw PCM audio. After creating an
AudioContext, set its output stream like this :
audioContext.outStream = writableStream.
This is probably the simplest way to play back audio. Install node-speaker with
npm install speaker, then do something like this :
import { AudioContext } from 'web-audio-api'
import Speaker from 'speaker'
const context = new AudioContext
context.outStream = new Speaker({
channels: context.format.numberOfChannels,
bitDepth: context.format.bitDepth,
sampleRate: context.sampleRate
})
// Create some audio nodes here to make some noise ...
Linux users can play back sound from web-audio-api by piping its output to aplay. For this, simply send the generated sound straight to
stdout like this :
import { AudioContext } from 'web-audio-api'
const context = new AudioContext()
context.outStream = process.stdout
// Create some audio nodes here to make some noise ...
Then start your script, piping it to aplay like so :
node myScript.js | aplay -f cd
icecast is a open-source streaming server. It works great, and is very easy to setup. icecast accepts connections from different source clients which provide the sound to encode and stream. ices is a client for icecast which accepts raw PCM audio from its standard input, and you can send sound from web-audio-api to ices (which will send it to icecast) by simply doing :
import { spawn } from 'child_process'
import { AudioContext } from 'web-audio-api'
const context = new AudioContext()
var ices = spawn('ices', ['ices.xml'])
context.outStream = ices.stdin
A live example is available on Sébastien's website
Gibber is a great audiovisual live coding environment for the browser made by Charlie Roberts. For audio, it uses Web Audio API, so you can run it on web-audio-api. First install gibber with npm :
npm install gibber.audio.lib
Then to you can run the following test to see that everything works:
npm test gibber.audio.lib
Each time you create an
AudioNode (like for instance an
AudioBufferSourceNode or a
GainNode), it inherits from
DspObject which is in charge of two things:
_schedule
_tick
Each time you connect an
AudioNode using
source.connect(destination, output, input) it connects the relevant
AudioOutput instances of
source node to the relevant
AudioInput instance of the
destination node.
To instantiate all of these
AudioNode, you needed an overall
AudioContext instance. This latter has a
destination property (where the sound will flow out), instance of
AudioDestinationNode, which inherits from
AudioNode. The
AudioContext instance keeps track of connections to the
destination. When that happens, it triggers the audio loop, calling
_tick infinitely on the
destination, which will itself call
_tick on its input ... and so forth go up on the whole audio graph.
Right now everything runs in one process, so if you set a break point in your code, there's going to be a lot of buffer underflows, and you won't be able to debug anything.
One trick is to kill the
AudioContext right before the break point, like this:
context[Symbol.dispose]()
debugger
that way the audio loop is stopped, and you can inspect your objects in peace.
MIT
🕉