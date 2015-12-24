Load images referenced in the
icons and
splash_screens fields in your Web App Manifest using webpack.
$ npm install --save-dev web-app-manifest-loader
In your webpack config:
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /manifest.json$/,
loader: 'file-loader?name=manifest.json!web-app-manifest-loader'
}
]
}
Note that this example also uses file-loader.
Then, require the manifest in your application code:
require('./manifest.json');
This allows you to provide image paths in the standard webpack format inside your manifest:
{
"name": "Hello World",
...
"splash_screens": [
{
"src": "./images/splash-hi.png",
"sizes": "2560x1440",
"type": "image/png"
},
...
],
"icons": [
{
"src": "./images/icon-hi.png",
"sizes": "512x512",
"type": "image/png"
},
...
]
}