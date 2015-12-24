Load images referenced in the icons and splash_screens fields in your Web App Manifest using webpack.

$ npm install --save-dev web-app-manifest-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

In your webpack config:

module : { loaders : [ { test : /manifest.json$/ , loader : 'file-loader?name=manifest.json!web-app-manifest-loader' } ] }

Note that this example also uses file-loader.

Then, require the manifest in your application code:

require ( './manifest.json' );

This allows you to provide image paths in the standard webpack format inside your manifest:

{ "name" : "Hello World" , ... "splash_screens" : [ { "src" : "./images/splash-hi.png" , "sizes" : "2560x1440" , "type" : "image/png" }, ... ], "icons" : [ { "src" : "./images/icon-hi.png" , "sizes" : "512x512" , "type" : "image/png" }, ... ] }

License

MIT License