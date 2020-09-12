Essential set of React Hooks for convenient Web API consumption and state management.
Being composed of multiple packages, this project is managed as a monorepo. Please see the documentation of each package for further details about them:
Thanks for being interested in contributing! Please read our contribution guidelines to get started.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Kristóf Poduszló
🚧 💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡 🤔 🚇
|
Dan Abramov
💻 📝 🤔 ✅
|
Donavon West
⚠️
|
Prasanna Mishra
📖
|
Nolansym
💡
|
Charles Moog
💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡
|
Michael Jackson
🤔
|
Jose Felix
🚇 💻
|
Davide Gheri
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!