wah

web-api-hooks

by Kristóf Poduszló
3.0.2 (see all)

Essential set of React Hooks for convenient Web API consumption and state management.

Readme

@kripod/react-hooks

Essential set of React Hooks for convenient Web API consumption and state management.

Travis (.com) Language grade: JavaScript Codecov Commitizen friendly lerna

Key features

  • 🌳 Bundler-friendly with tree shaking support
  • 📚 Well-documented and type-safe interfaces
  • ⚛️ Zero-config server-side rendering capability
  • 📦 Self-contained, free of runtime dependencies

Project structure

Being composed of multiple packages, this project is managed as a monorepo. Please see the documentation of each package for further details about them:

Contributing

Thanks for being interested in contributing! Please read our contribution guidelines to get started.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kristóf Poduszló
🚧 💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡 🤔 🚇
Dan Abramov
💻 📝 🤔
Donavon West
⚠️
Prasanna Mishra
📖
Nolansym
💡
Charles Moog
💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡
Michael Jackson
🤔

Jose Felix
🚇 💻
Davide Gheri
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

