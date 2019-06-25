A new JavaScript API for driving animated content on the web. By unifying the animation features of SVG and CSS, Web Animations unlocks features previously only usable declaratively, and exposes powerful, high-performance animation capabilities to developers.
A JavaScript implementation of the Web Animations API that provides Web Animation features in browsers that do not support it natively. The polyfill falls back to the native implementation when one is available.
Here's a simple example of an animation that fades and scales a
<div>.
Try it as a live demo.
<!-- Include the polyfill -->
<script src="web-animations.min.js"></script>
<!-- Set up a target to animate -->
<div class="pulse" style="width: 150px;">Hello world!</div>
<!-- Animate! -->
<script>
var elem = document.querySelector('.pulse');
var animation = elem.animate({
opacity: [0.5, 1],
transform: ['scale(0.5)', 'scale(1)'],
}, {
direction: 'alternate',
duration: 500,
iterations: Infinity,
});
</script>
For feedback on the API and the specification:
* File an issue on GitHub: <https://github.com/w3c/web-animations/issues/new>
* Alternatively, send an email to <public-fx@w3.org> with subject line
"[web-animations] ... message topic ..." (archives).
For issues with the polyfill, report them on GitHub: https://github.com/web-animations/web-animations-js/issues/new.
Breaking polyfill changes will be announced on this low-volume mailing list: web-animations-changes@googlegroups.com.