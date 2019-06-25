openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

web-animations-js

by web-animations
2.3.2 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of the Web Animations API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

293K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

What is Web Animations?

A new JavaScript API for driving animated content on the web. By unifying the animation features of SVG and CSS, Web Animations unlocks features previously only usable declaratively, and exposes powerful, high-performance animation capabilities to developers.

What is in this repository?

A JavaScript implementation of the Web Animations API that provides Web Animation features in browsers that do not support it natively. The polyfill falls back to the native implementation when one is available.

Quick start

Here's a simple example of an animation that fades and scales a <div>.
Try it as a live demo.

<!-- Include the polyfill -->
<script src="web-animations.min.js"></script>

<!-- Set up a target to animate -->
<div class="pulse" style="width: 150px;">Hello world!</div>

<!-- Animate! -->
<script>
    var elem = document.querySelector('.pulse');
    var animation = elem.animate({
        opacity: [0.5, 1],
        transform: ['scale(0.5)', 'scale(1)'],
    }, {
        direction: 'alternate',
        duration: 500,
        iterations: Infinity,
    });
</script>

Documentation

We love feedback!

  • For feedback on the API and the specification:

    * File an issue on GitHub: <https://github.com/w3c/web-animations/issues/new>
* Alternatively, send an email to <public-fx@w3.org> with subject line

    "[web-animations] ... message topic ..." (archives).

  • For issues with the polyfill, report them on GitHub: https://github.com/web-animations/web-animations-js/issues/new.

Keep up-to-date

Breaking polyfill changes will be announced on this low-volume mailing list: web-animations-changes@googlegroups.com.

More info

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
ndonkot43 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial