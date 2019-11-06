Tiny
~0.8kb javascript library with cross-browser methods to handle CSS
ontransitionend and
onanimationend events. AKA css animation and transition callbacks.
Quick usage example of the
onceTransitionEnd wac method.
wac.onceTransitionEnd(element).then(function(event) {
// ... do something
});
Access the demo at https://webanimation.club
dist file
Just load directly in your
HTML the
web-animation-club.min.js javascript file located on the
dist folder.
...
<script src="https://webanimation.club/library/0.1.2/web-animation-club.min.js"></script>
...
From the
NPM registry using npm or yarn just install the
web-animation-club package.
npm install --save web-animation-club
or
yarn add --save web-animation-club
For all the following examples please consider the following HTML markup.
<style>
.animated {
transition: transform 0.4s linear;
}
.move {
transform: translateX(100px);
}
</style>
<div class="container">
<div class="box"></div>
</div>
<script src="/path/to/web-animation-club.min.js"></script>
<script>
var box = document.querySelector('.box');
box.classList.add('animated');
box.classList.add('move');
onceTransitionEnd(box).then(function(event) {
// ... do something
});
</script>
import { onceTransitionEnd } from 'web-animation-club';
const element = document.querySelector('.box');
// here we're just simulating the addition of a class with some animation/transition
element.classList.add('animated');
element.classList.add('move');
// if you are using the transition css property
onceTransitionEnd(element).then((event) => {
// ... do something
});
element <[HTML element]> html element on which the transition is happening
options <[object]>
tolerance <[integer]> used in case of pseudo-element animations
property <[string]> animated property to check before calling the callback
element <[HTML element]> html element on which the transition is happening
options <[object]>
tolerance <[integer]> used in case of pseudo-element animations
property <[string]> animated property to check before calling the callback
frames <[integer]> Number of frames to skip
callback <[function]> function called after the skipped frames
callback <[function]> function called after the skipped frame
MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Rafael Caferati.