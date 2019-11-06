Tiny ~0.8kb javascript library with cross-browser methods to handle CSS ontransitionend and onanimationend events. AKA css animation and transition callbacks.

Quick usage

Quick usage example of the onceTransitionEnd wac method.

wac.onceTransitionEnd(element).then( function ( event ) { });

Live Demo

Access the demo at https://webanimation.club

Installation

From the dist file

Just load directly in your HTML the web-animation-club.min.js javascript file located on the dist folder.

... < script src = "https://webanimation.club/library/0.1.2/web-animation-club.min.js" > </ script > ...

NPM Registry

From the NPM registry using npm or yarn just install the web-animation-club package.

npm install --save web-animation-club

or

yarn add

Basic Usage

For all the following examples please consider the following HTML markup.

< style > .animated { transition : transform 0.4s linear; } .move { transform : translateX (100px); } </ style > < div class = "container" > < div class = "box" > </ div > </ div >

HTML with ES5

< script src = "/path/to/web-animation-club.min.js" > </ script > < script > var box = document .querySelector( '.box' ); box.classList.add( 'animated' ); box.classList.add( 'move' ); onceTransitionEnd(box).then( function ( event ) { }); </ script >

Javascript ES6

import { onceTransitionEnd } from 'web-animation-club' ; const element = document .querySelector( '.box' ); element.classList.add( 'animated' ); element.classList.add( 'move' ); onceTransitionEnd(element).then( ( event ) => { });

WAC methods

element <[HTML element]> html element on which the transition is happening

<[HTML element]> html element on which the transition is happening options <[object]> tolerance <[integer]> used in case of pseudo-element animations property <[string]> animated property to check before calling the callback

<[object]>

element <[HTML element]> html element on which the transition is happening

<[HTML element]> html element on which the transition is happening options <[object]> tolerance <[integer]> used in case of pseudo-element animations property <[string]> animated property to check before calling the callback

<[object]>

frames <[integer]> Number of frames to skip

<[integer]> Number of frames to skip callback <[function]> function called after the skipped frames

callback <[function]> function called after the skipped frame

Author

Rafael Caferati

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Rafael Caferati.