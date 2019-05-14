It’s a common task for a web page to open a different page (an iframe, a popup or a redirect) that will return its result back to the calling page. The typical use cases include location picker, contact picker, payment form, social sign-in, and so on.
While many platforms provide an easy and reliable APIs to accomplish this, Web platform does not. The Web Activities library provides a common API to do this.
The API provides two parts: a client (or port) and a host. A host page implements the actual activity and a client page opens the host and waits for the result to be returned.
These APIs are provided within the
ActivityPorts class.
A client page can open the activity as an iframe or a standalone page.
To open the activity as an iframe:
ports.openIframe(iframe, url, args).then(port => {
// Check origin properties.
return port.acceptResult();
}).then(result => {
// Handle the result.
});
To open the activity as a standalone page (popup or redirect):
// First setup callback, even if you are not yet starting an activity. This
// will ensure that you are always prepared to handle redirect results.
ports.onResult(resultId, port => {
port.acceptResult().then(result => {
// Check origin properties.
// Handle the result.
});
});
// Open the activity.
ports.open(resultId, url, target, args, options);
For details
options, see
ActivityOpenOptionsDef type.
These APIs are provided within the
ActivityHosts class.
A host page implements the activity by connecting it to the client:
activities.connectHost().then(host => {
// Check origin properties.
host.accept();
// At some point later, return the result.
host.result(result);
});
Include Web Activities as a npm package.
In the npm package, you can either use the combined
acitivities.js, or two separate
activity-ports.js and
activity-hosts.js based on whether you are implementing a client or a host.
Include
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/web-activities/activities.min.js as a script on your page:
<script async src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/web-activities/activities.min.js"></script>
<script>
...
(window.ACTIVITIES = window.ACTIVITIES || []).push(function(activities) {
// Activities binary has been loaded. You can use ports or hosts.
activities.ports.openIframe(...);
activities.hosts.connectHost();
});
</script>
Once the activities binary is loaded, you can use
ports and
hosts. For the actual APIs,
see the How to use this API.