Web Activities JavaScript library

It’s a common task for a web page to open a different page (an iframe, a popup or a redirect) that will return its result back to the calling page. The typical use cases include location picker, contact picker, payment form, social sign-in, and so on.

While many platforms provide an easy and reliable APIs to accomplish this, Web platform does not. The Web Activities library provides a common API to do this.

Key concepts

The API provides two parts: a client (or port) and a host. A host page implements the actual activity and a client page opens the host and waits for the result to be returned.

How to use this API

Client API (ports)

These APIs are provided within the ActivityPorts class.

A client page can open the activity as an iframe or a standalone page.

To open the activity as an iframe:

ports.openIframe(iframe, url, args).then( port => { return port.acceptResult(); }).then( result => { });

To open the activity as a standalone page (popup or redirect):

ports.onResult(resultId, port => { port.acceptResult().then( result => { }); }); ports.open(resultId, url, target, args, options);

For details options , see ActivityOpenOptionsDef type.

Host API (hosts)

These APIs are provided within the ActivityHosts class.

A host page implements the activity by connecting it to the client:

activities.connectHost().then( host => { host.accept(); host.result(result); });

How to include this API in your project

Compiling Web Activities into your source

Include Web Activities as a npm package.

In the npm package, you can either use the combined acitivities.js , or two separate activity-ports.js and activity-hosts.js based on whether you are implementing a client or a host.

Using the precompiled binary in your project

Include https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/web-activities/activities.min.js as a script on your page:

< script async src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/web-activities/activities.min.js" > </ script > < script > ... ( window .ACTIVITIES = window .ACTIVITIES || []).push( function ( activities ) { activities.ports.openIframe(...); activities.hosts.connectHost(); }); </ script >