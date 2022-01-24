See it in action:
http://weaveworks-ui-components.s3-website-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/
yarn add weaveworks-ui-components
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components';
import { WeaveLogo } from 'weaveworks-ui-components';
import theme from 'weaveworks-ui-components/lib/theme';
ReactDOM.render(
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<WeaveLogo />
</ThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById('logo')
);
To import the stylesheets, you must have a webpack Sass loader configured:
module.exports = {
...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(scss|css)$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader!sass-loader'
}
]
},
sassLoader: {
includePaths: [
path.resolve(__dirname, './node_modules/weaveworks-ui-components')
]
}
...
}
To import styles:
@import "~weaveworks-ui-components/styles.scss";
This project follows the Conventional Commits specification. A pre-commit hook is configured to enforce following this format of commit message. But don't worry its quite simple! Check out the Conventional Commits website for a couple of example messages.
Place your component in a
src/components/<component name>/ directory.
Add a file called
index.js to your component directory. Add export statements, like so:
export Menu from './Menu';
export MenuItem from './MenuItem';
export default from './Menu';
Add some tests to the same directory with a
.test.js suffix.
Document your module by adding comments. See the
<Button /> component for an example. The
react-docgen library is used to parse comments, which are then rendered as markdown.
(Optional) Add an example implementation of your component in its directory. Call the file
example.js. If no
example.js file is added, the component itself (with default props) will be rendered in the component library UI.
Export the component from the library by adding an export statement to
src/components/index.js. There is a unit test that will check that all components are exported; run tests using
npm test.
To develop a component locally, start the
webpack-dev-server using
npm start. Any components in the
src/components directory will auto-magically be visible in the left-hand navigation. Editing a component will hot-reload it in the page. NOTE: when adding a component file for the first time, you will need to restart the
webpack-dev-server to see the component appear in the navigation.
It is possible to proxy module imports to a local copy of the
weaveworks-ui-components repository to allow for parallel development. For example, if you want to add a new component to your project, but you want to re-use the component on other projects, you can do you can add a component in the
ui-components/src/components directory, then add the
LocalModuleProxy resolver plugin to your webpack config:
const webpack = require('webpack');
const LocalModuleProxy = require('weaveworks-ui-components/resolvers').LocalModuleProxy;
const COMPONENT_LIB_PATH = '/Users/myusername/path/to/ui-components';
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new webpack.ResolverPlugin(new LocalModuleProxy({
moduleName: 'weaveworks-ui-components',
path: `${COMPONENT_LIB_PATH}/src/components/index.js`
}))
]
}
You can also proxy multiple modules by adding a lookup to the
modules key in the
LocalModuleProxy constructor:
plugins: [
new webpack.ResolverPlugin(new LocalModuleProxy({
enabled: true,
modules: {
'weave-scope/reducer': `${SCOPE_COMPONENT_PATH}/client/app/scripts/reducers/root.js`,
'weave-scope/component' : `${SCOPE_COMPONENT_PATH}/client/app/scripts/components/app.js`
}
}))
]
Webpack will resolve imports that match
moduleName from the path supplied to the
path key. This should work for all webpack-related functionality, including hot reload.
One weird trick to remove the
COMPONENT_LIB_PATH variable from version control:
In your
.bash_profile or equivalent:
export COMPONENT_LIB_PATH="/absolute/path/to/ui-components"
In your
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new webpack.ResolverPlugin(new LocalModuleProxy({
moduleName: 'weaveworks-ui-components',
path: `${process.env.COMPONENT_LIB_PATH}/src/components/index.js`
}))
]
}
Since the request for
weaveworks-ui-components is no longer resolving to
node_modules, you may need to add an additional clause to the
exclude option in your webpack
preLoaders:
// Change this:
preLoaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules|vendor/,
loader: 'eslint-loader'
}
]
// To this:
preLoaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: new RegExp(`node_modules|vendor|${process.env.COMPONENT_LIB_PATH}`),
loader: 'eslint-loader'
}
],
Configure your AWS CLI tools: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/cli/latest/userguide/installing.html.
Run
yarn release to cut a new release, this will also generate and commit the CHANGELOG.md automatically.
If everything is ok, you can publish the release to github and npm with
yarn publish, entering the new version you just created.
This will build, publish and then push static files to S3 for the docs site.
To add a page to the style guide:
/styleguide directory of this repo
If you have any questions about, feedback for or problems with
ui-components:
Weaveworks follows the CNCF Code of Conduct. Instances of abusive, harassing, or otherwise unacceptable behavior may be reported by contacting a Weaveworks project maintainer, or Alexis Richardson (alexis@weave.works).
