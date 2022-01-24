See it in action:

http://weaveworks-ui-components.s3-website-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/

Prerequisites

Installation

yarn add weaveworks-ui-components

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' ; import { WeaveLogo } from 'weaveworks-ui-components' ; import theme from 'weaveworks-ui-components/lib/theme' ; ReactDOM.render( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < WeaveLogo /> </ ThemeProvider > , document .getElementById( 'logo' ) );

Importing Styles

To import the stylesheets, you must have a webpack Sass loader configured:

module .exports = { ... module: { loaders : [ { test : /\.(scss|css)$/ , loader : 'style-loader!css-loader!sass-loader' } ] }, sassLoader : { includePaths : [ path.resolve(__dirname, './node_modules/weaveworks-ui-components' ) ] } ... }

To import styles:

@ import "~weaveworks-ui-components/styles.scss" ;

Development

Commit message format

This project follows the Conventional Commits specification. A pre-commit hook is configured to enforce following this format of commit message. But don't worry its quite simple! Check out the Conventional Commits website for a couple of example messages.

Adding a component

Place your component in a src/components/<component name>/ directory. Add a file called index.js to your component directory. Add export statements, like so: export Menu from './Menu' ; export MenuItem from './MenuItem' ; export default from './Menu' ; Add some tests to the same directory with a .test.js suffix. Document your module by adding comments. See the <Button /> component for an example. The react-docgen library is used to parse comments, which are then rendered as markdown. (Optional) Add an example implementation of your component in its directory. Call the file example.js . If no example.js file is added, the component itself (with default props) will be rendered in the component library UI. Export the component from the library by adding an export statement to src/components/index.js . There is a unit test that will check that all components are exported; run tests using npm test .

To develop a component locally, start the webpack-dev-server using npm start . Any components in the src/components directory will auto-magically be visible in the left-hand navigation. Editing a component will hot-reload it in the page. NOTE: when adding a component file for the first time, you will need to restart the webpack-dev-server to see the component appear in the navigation.

Parallel development with LocalModuleProxy

It is possible to proxy module imports to a local copy of the weaveworks-ui-components repository to allow for parallel development. For example, if you want to add a new component to your project, but you want to re-use the component on other projects, you can do you can add a component in the ui-components/src/components directory, then add the LocalModuleProxy resolver plugin to your webpack config:

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const LocalModuleProxy = require ( 'weaveworks-ui-components/resolvers' ).LocalModuleProxy; const COMPONENT_LIB_PATH = '/Users/myusername/path/to/ui-components' ; module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new webpack.ResolverPlugin( new LocalModuleProxy({ moduleName : 'weaveworks-ui-components' , path : ` ${COMPONENT_LIB_PATH} /src/components/index.js` })) ] }

You can also proxy multiple modules by adding a lookup to the modules key in the LocalModuleProxy constructor:

plugins: [ new webpack.ResolverPlugin( new LocalModuleProxy({ enabled : true , modules : { 'weave-scope/reducer' : ` ${SCOPE_COMPONENT_PATH} /client/app/scripts/reducers/root.js` , 'weave-scope/component' : ` ${SCOPE_COMPONENT_PATH} /client/app/scripts/components/app.js` } })) ]

Webpack will resolve imports that match moduleName from the path supplied to the path key. This should work for all webpack-related functionality, including hot reload.

One weird trick to remove the COMPONENT_LIB_PATH variable from version control:

In your .bash_profile or equivalent:

export COMPONENT_LIB_PATH= "/absolute/path/to/ui-components"

In your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new webpack.ResolverPlugin( new LocalModuleProxy({ moduleName : 'weaveworks-ui-components' , path : ` ${process.env.COMPONENT_LIB_PATH} /src/components/index.js` })) ] }

Exclude proxied modules from preLoaders

Since the request for weaveworks-ui-components is no longer resolving to node_modules , you may need to add an additional clause to the exclude option in your webpack preLoaders :

preLoaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /node_modules|vendor/ , loader : 'eslint-loader' } ] preLoaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : new RegExp ( `node_modules|vendor| ${process.env.COMPONENT_LIB_PATH} ` ), loader : 'eslint-loader' } ],

Releasing this repo

Configure your AWS CLI tools: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/cli/latest/userguide/installing.html.

Run yarn release to cut a new release, this will also generate and commit the CHANGELOG.md automatically.

If everything is ok, you can publish the release to github and npm with yarn publish , entering the new version you just created. This will build, publish and then push static files to S3 for the docs site.

Adding Style Guide articles

To add a page to the style guide:

Add a markdown file to the /styleguide directory of this repo ??? Profit

Getting Help

If you have any questions about, feedback for or problems with ui-components :

Weaveworks follows the CNCF Code of Conduct. Instances of abusive, harassing, or otherwise unacceptable behavior may be reported by contacting a Weaveworks project maintainer, or Alexis Richardson (alexis@weave.works).

Your feedback is always welcome!