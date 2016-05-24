Documentation

You can find the documentation and downloads on the project website.

If you're looking to get an old version of the library, you can build off the associated tag. We very strongly recommend you use the latest version. If you run into a bug on the latest version, report it on the issue tracker. We'll try to fix the bug as soon as possible, and we'll give you a snapshot build that includes the fix for you to use until the next official bugfix release.

Contributing to Weaver.js

Please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.

Build dependencies

Install npm and gulp . Of course, npm install before using gulp .

Build instructions

Run gulp in the console. The main targets are:

Building:

build : build the library

: build the library zip : build the release ZIP

: build the release ZIP clean : clean the build directory

: clean the directory dist : update the distribution JS for npm, bower, etc.

File references:

refs : update all refs

: update all refs testrefs : update JS lib file refs in the tests page

: update JS lib file refs in the tests page testlist : update list of test JS files in tests page

Testing:

test : run the Mocha unit tests

: run the Mocha unit tests lint : lint the JS sources via jshint

: lint the JS sources via jshint watch : update JS refs in HTML files (debug page, test page) automatically when JS files are added or deleted

Documentation:

docs : build the documentation template

: build the documentation template docsmin : build the documentation template with all resources minified

: build the documentation template with all resources minified docspub : build the documentation for publishing (ZIPs, JS refs, etc.)

: build the documentation for publishing (ZIPs, JS refs, etc.) docspush : push the built documentation to production

Release instructions

Update the VERSION environment variable, e.g. export VERSION=1.2.3 Confirm VERSION is picked up by gulp: gulp version Confirm JS files pass linting: gulp lint Confirm all tests passing: gulp test Build and publish the release: gulp publish

Tests