You can find the documentation and downloads on the project website.
If you're looking to get an old version of the library, you can build off the associated tag. We very strongly recommend you use the latest version. If you run into a bug on the latest version, report it on the issue tracker. We'll try to fix the bug as soon as possible, and we'll give you a snapshot build that includes the fix for you to use until the next official bugfix release.
Please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.
Install
npm and
gulp. Of course,
npm install before using
gulp.
Run
gulp in the console. The main targets are:
Building:
build : build the library
zip : build the release ZIP
clean : clean the
build directory
dist : update the distribution JS for npm, bower, etc.
File references:
refs : update all refs
testrefs : update JS lib file refs in the tests page
testlist : update list of test JS files in tests page
Testing:
test : run the Mocha unit tests
lint : lint the JS sources via jshint
watch : update JS refs in HTML files (debug page, test page) automatically when JS files are added or deleted
Documentation:
docs : build the documentation template
docsmin : build the documentation template with all resources minified
docspub : build the documentation for publishing (ZIPs, JS refs, etc.)
docspush : push the built documentation to production
VERSION environment variable, e.g.
export VERSION=1.2.3
VERSION is picked up by gulp:
gulp version
gulp lint
gulp test
gulp publish
Mocha tests are found in the test directory. The tests can be run in the browser or they can be run via Node.js (
gulp test).