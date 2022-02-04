Weaverbird is Toucan Toco's data pipelines toolkit, it contains :
For in depth user & technical documentation, have a look at weaverbird.toucantoco.com
or at the documentation's source files in the
docs directory.
Last but not least, you can play with Weaverbird on our online playground!
yarn install
Requirement: node > v11
yarn build-bundle
This will generate an importable JS
VisualQueryBuilder library in the
dist directory.
Important note: While we do our best to embrace semantic versioning, we do not guarantee full backward compatibility until version 1.0.0 is realeased.
The basic command to run all tests is:
yarn test:unit
You can also use a watcher so that tests rerun automatically on a change:
yarn test:unit --watchAll
To run a single test file:
yarn test:unit path/to/yourfile.ts
Finally, you can deactivate typescript checks to run tests quicker:
yarn test:quick
This can be useful to accelerate your development cycle temporarily when
developing a new feature or fixing a bug. Under the hood, this will use the
babel-jest transformer on typescript files instead of
ts-jest.
yarn lint
yarn build-doc
This will run typedoc on the
src/ directory and
generate the corresponding documentation in the
dist/docs directory.
The web documentation is powered by Jekyll.
You can find all the sources into the
docsfolder.
To build and locally launch the documentation you need Ruby and gem before starting, then:
# install ruby
sudo apt install ruby ruby-dev
# install bundler
gem install bundler
# run jekyll and a local server with dependencies :
cd docs
bundle install
bundle exec jekyll serve
put your
.mdfile into the
docsfolder. You can add a folder as well to better organization
into your
.mdfile don't forget to declare this at the beginning of the file :
---
title: your title doc name
permalink: /docs/your-page-doc-name/
---
to finish to get your page into the doc navigation you have to add it in `_data/docs.yml``
example :
- title: Technical documentation
docs:
- steps
- stepforms
- your-page-doc-name
Storybook uses the bundled lib, so all showcased components must be in the public API.
yarn storybook
This will run storybook, displaying the stories (use cases) of UI components.
Stories are defined in the
stories/ directory.
This library is published on npm under the name
weaverbird automatically each time a release is created in GitHub.
Define new version using semantic versioning
Create a new local branch
release/X.Y.Z from master
ex:
release/0.20.0
Update the
version property in
package.json and in
sonar-project.properties
Check differences between last release and current and fill
CHANGELOG.md with updates
Delete the
##changes title at start of the
CHANGELOG.md if provided
Add the date and version at start of
CHANGELOG.md following this convention
[X.Y.Z] - YYYY-MM-DD
ex:
[0.20.0] - 2020-08-03
Add link to the
CHANGELOG.md from this version to the previous one at the end of the
CHANGELOG.md
[X.Y.Z]: https://github.com/ToucanToco/weaverbird/compare/voldX.oldY.oldZ...vX.Y.Z
ex: [0.20.0]: https://github.com/ToucanToco/weaverbird/compare/v0.19.2...v0.20.0
Commit changes with version number
ex:
v0.20.0
Push branch
Create a pull request into master from your branch
When pull request is merged, create a release with the version number in tag version and title (no description needed)
ex:
v0.20.0
Hit the release "publish release" button (this will automatically create a tag and trigger the package publication )
Create a new local branch
chore/bump-server-version-x-x-x
Edit
server/pyproject.toml & increment the version in
[tool.poetry] section
Push branch
Create a pull request into master from your branch
Once the PR is approved & merged in master publish the release in Pypi with
make build &
make upload
<!-- Import styles -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="weaverbird/dist/weaverbird.umd.min.js" />
<!-- Import scripts -->
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="weaverbird/dist/weaverbird.umd.min.js"></script>
import { Pipeline } from 'weaverbird';
By default, the CommonJS module is imported. If you prefer the ES module version, import
dist/weaverbird.esm.js.
If your module bundler can also import CSS (e.g. via
styles-loader):
import 'weaverbird/dist/weaverbird.css';
If you prefer to use Sass, you may import directly the scss:
@import '~weaverbird/src/styles/main';
This example makes use of the
~syntax from webpack's sass-loader to resolve the imported modules.
See the documentation generated in
dist/docs directory
TODO: document here sass variables that can be overriden
The
/playground directory hosts a demo application with a small server that
showcases how to integrate the exported components and API. To run it, use the provided
Dockerfile:
docker build -t weaverbird-playground .
docker run -p 5000:5000 --rm -d weaverbird-playground
which is basically a shortcut for the following steps:
# install front-end dependencies
yarn
# build the front-end bundle
yarn build-bundle
# note: use --watch when developing
cd server
# install the backend dependencies
pip install -e ".[playground]"
# run the server
QUART_APP=playground QUART_ENV=development quart run
# note: in the dockerfile, a production-ready webserver is used instead of a development one
Once the server is started, you should be able to open the
http://localhost:5000 in your favorite browser and enjoy!
The default back-end for the playground is a small server passing queries to MongoDB. Connect the playground to a running MongoDB instance with the environment variables:
An alternative back-end for the playground is a small server running in python, executing pipelines with pandas.
Add
?backend=pandas to the URL to see it in action.
CSVs from
playground/datastore are available to use in the playground with pandas.
You can override this folder when running the container using by adding a volume parameter:
-v /path/to/your/folder/with/csv:/weaverbird/playground/datastore.