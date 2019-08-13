🐰 A simple and powerful iOS style switch for checkbox.
$ npm install weatherstar-switch --save-dev
<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox-switch" />
standalone version
var el = document.querySelector('.checkbox-switch');
var mySwitch = new Switch(el, options);
work with module bundle
require('weatherstar-switch/dist/switch.css');
var Switch = require('weatherstar-switch');
var el = document.querySelector('.checkbox-switch');
var mySwitch = new Switch(el, options);
defaults = {
size : 'default'
, checked : undefined
, onText : 'Y'
, offText : 'N'
, onSwitchColor : '#64BD63'
, offSwitchColor : '#fff'
, onJackColor : '#fff'
, offJackColor : '#fff'
, showText : false
, disabled : false
, onInit : function(){}
, beforeChange : function(){}
, onChange : function(){}
, beforeRemove : function(){}
, onRemove : function(){}
, beforeDestroy : function(){}
, onDestroy : function(){}
};
size : size of switch element, can be
default |
small |
large
checked : state of switch and checbox, if
undefined the switch state according to the checkbox
onText : text in the jack when switch ON
offText : text in the jack when switch OFF
onSwitchColor : color of checked switch element
offSwitchColor : color of unchecked switch element
onJackColor : color of checked jack element
offJackColor : color of unchecked jack element
showText : show or hide text in the jack of switch
disabled : enable or disable click events and changing the state of the switch
onInit : called when switch init finish
beforeChange : called before original checkbox's
checked change
onChange : called when original checkbox's
checked change
beforeRemove : called before
remove switch element from DOM
onRemove : called when
remove switch element from DOM done
beforeDestroy : called before
remove all events on switch element
onDestroy : called when
remove all events on switch element done
switch-danger
switch-primary
switch-black
switch-success
switch-warning
switch-info
switch-transparent
Get switch element checked status.
Set switch ON.
Set switch OFF.
Toggle switch.
Disable events bind to switch.
Enable events bind to switch.
Remove all events bind to switch.
Remove switch form DOM and show the checkbox.
MIT © zhiyul