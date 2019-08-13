openbase logo
ws

weatherstar-switch

by zhiyul
1.0.7

🐰 A simple and powerful switch for checkbox.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

367

GitHub Stars

495

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Switch

Build Status Coverage Status

🐰 A simple and powerful iOS style switch for checkbox.

Live Preview

Installation

Standalone:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/switch.css" />
<script src="dist/switch.js"></script>
npm:
$ npm install weatherstar-switch --save-dev

Usage

<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox-switch" />

standalone version

var el = document.querySelector('.checkbox-switch');
var mySwitch = new Switch(el, options);

work with module bundle

require('weatherstar-switch/dist/switch.css');
var Switch = require('weatherstar-switch');

var el = document.querySelector('.checkbox-switch');
var mySwitch = new Switch(el, options);

Settings and Defaults

defaults = {
    size             : 'default'
  , checked          : undefined
  , onText           : 'Y'
  , offText          : 'N'
  , onSwitchColor    : '#64BD63'
  , offSwitchColor   : '#fff'
  , onJackColor      : '#fff'
  , offJackColor     : '#fff'
  , showText         : false
  , disabled         : false
  , onInit           : function(){}
  , beforeChange     : function(){}
  , onChange         : function(){}
  , beforeRemove     : function(){}
  , onRemove         : function(){}
  , beforeDestroy    : function(){}
  , onDestroy        : function(){}
};
  • size : size of switch element, can be default | small | large
  • checked : state of switch and checbox, if undefined the switch state according to the checkbox
  • onText : text in the jack when switch ON
  • offText : text in the jack when switch OFF
  • onSwitchColor : color of checked switch element
  • offSwitchColor : color of unchecked switch element
  • onJackColor : color of checked jack element
  • offJackColor : color of unchecked jack element
  • showText : show or hide text in the jack of switch
  • disabled : enable or disable click events and changing the state of the switch
  • onInit : called when switch init finish
  • beforeChange : called before original checkbox's checked change
  • onChange : called when original checkbox's checked change
  • beforeRemove : called before remove switch element from DOM
  • onRemove : called when remove switch element from DOM done
  • beforeDestroy : called before remove all events on switch element
  • onDestroy : called when remove all events on switch element done

Predefined Classes

switch-danger switch-primary switch-black switch-success switch-warning switch-info switch-transparent

API

.getChecked()

Get switch element checked status.

.on()

Set switch ON.

.off()

Set switch OFF.

.toggle()

Toggle switch.

.disable()

Disable events bind to switch.

.enable()

Enable events bind to switch.

.destroy()

Remove all events bind to switch.

.remove()

Remove switch form DOM and show the checkbox.

License

MIT © zhiyul

