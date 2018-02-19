These icons were created by the Graphic Designer Ashley Jager. She released these icons in a beautiful Adobe Illustrator file. This project simply breaks that AI file up into web friendly icons that can be used in your projects.
http://peter.build/weather-underground-icons/
Here is an Example Application that uses these icons. You can access the Github Repo for source code.
Weather Underground has an API where you can fetch data remotely. The API returns an
icon parameter as part of their JSON response that you can use to load custom icons.
If you just want to use the image files directly, and not use the CSS file you can just copy over the images directly from the
dist/icons folder. See the Icon Key below to see which icons will be used.
If you wish to use the use the CSS version of this project, you just need to copy this
dist folder into your project.
Then you can use the icon keys with a
wu- prefix to load whichever icon you want:
<i class="wu wu-white wu-64 wu-chanceflurries"></i>
All CSS Icons will default to using SVG files. However, you can use PNG sprites by adding a
no-svg class to the parent element that contains the weather icons.
no-svg classnames will be added to your HTML tag automatically if you are using Modernizr and the browser does not support SVG.
wu-black icons with
black lines
<i class="wu wu-black wu-32 wu-chanceflurries"></i>
wu-white icons with
white lines
<i class="wu wu-white wu-32 wu-chancerain"></i>
<i class="wu wu-black wu-32 wu-clear"></i>
wu-night to use Night Icons
<i class="wu wu-white wu-32 wu-clear wu-night"></i>
wu-16 16x16px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-16 wu-chancesnow"></i>
wu-32 32x32px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-32 wu-chancetstorms"></i>
wu-64 64x64px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-64 wu-clear"></i>
wu-128 128x128px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-128 wu-cloudy"></i>
wu-256 256x256px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-256 wu-flurries"></i>
Here are the
icon options for each weather option:
|ICON
|KEY
|DESCRIPTION
|chanceflurries
|Chance of Flurries
|chancerain
|Chance of Rain
|chancesleet
|Chance Freezing Rain
|chancesnow
|Chance of Snow
|chancetstorms
|Chance of Thunderstorms
|clear
|Clear
|cloudy
|Cloudy
|flurries
|Flurries
|fog
|Fog
|hazy
|Haze
|mostlycloudy
|Mostly Cloudy
|mostlysunny
|Mostly Sunny
|partlycloudy
|Partly Cloudy
|partlysunny
|Partly Sunny
|rain
|Rain
|sleet
|Freezing Rain
|snow
|Snow
|sunny
|Sunny
|tstorms
|Thunderstorms
|unknown
|Unknown
