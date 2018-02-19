Weather Underground Icons

These icons were created by the Graphic Designer Ashley Jager. She released these icons in a beautiful Adobe Illustrator file. This project simply breaks that AI file up into web friendly icons that can be used in your projects.

Demo Website

http://peter.build/weather-underground-icons/

Example Application

Here is an Example Application that uses these icons. You can access the Github Repo for source code.

Usage Instructions

Weather Underground has an API where you can fetch data remotely. The API returns an icon parameter as part of their JSON response that you can use to load custom icons.

Image Usage Instructions

If you just want to use the image files directly, and not use the CSS file you can just copy over the images directly from the dist/icons folder. See the Icon Key below to see which icons will be used.

CSS Usage Instructions

If you wish to use the use the CSS version of this project, you just need to copy this dist folder into your project.

Then you can use the icon keys with a wu- prefix to load whichever icon you want:

< i class = "wu wu-white wu-64 wu-chanceflurries" > </ i >

All CSS Icons will default to using SVG files. However, you can use PNG sprites by adding a no-svg class to the parent element that contains the weather icons. no-svg classnames will be added to your HTML tag automatically if you are using Modernizr and the browser does not support SVG.

Icon Class Colors:

wu-black icons with black lines

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-32 wu-chanceflurries" > </ i >

wu-white icons with white lines

< i class = "wu wu-white wu-32 wu-chancerain" > </ i >

Icon Class Day & Night:

Default is to use Day Icons

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-32 wu-clear" > </ i >

wu-night to use Night Icons

< i class = "wu wu-white wu-32 wu-clear wu-night" > </ i >

Icon Class Sizes:

wu-16 16x16px icons

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-16 wu-chancesnow" > </ i >

wu-32 32x32px icons

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-32 wu-chancetstorms" > </ i >

wu-64 64x64px icons

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-64 wu-clear" > </ i >

wu-128 128x128px icons

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-128 wu-cloudy" > </ i >

wu-256 256x256px icons

< i class = "wu wu-black wu-256 wu-flurries" > </ i >

Day Icon Key

Here are the icon options for each weather option:

ICON KEY DESCRIPTION chanceflurries Chance of Flurries chancerain Chance of Rain chancesleet Chance Freezing Rain chancesnow Chance of Snow chancetstorms Chance of Thunderstorms clear Clear cloudy Cloudy flurries Flurries fog Fog hazy Haze mostlycloudy Mostly Cloudy mostlysunny Mostly Sunny partlycloudy Partly Cloudy partlysunny Partly Sunny rain Rain sleet Freezing Rain snow Snow sunny Sunny tstorms Thunderstorms unknown Unknown

Night Icon Key

Here are the icon options for each weather option:

Day Icon Preview

Night Icon Preview