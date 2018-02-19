openbase logo
wui

weather-underground-icons

by Manifest Interactive
1.0.0 (see all)

Weather Underground Icons ( PNG & SVG )

Readme

Weather Underground Icons

These icons were created by the Graphic Designer Ashley Jager. She released these icons in a beautiful Adobe Illustrator file. This project simply breaks that AI file up into web friendly icons that can be used in your projects.

tstorms

Demo Website

http://peter.build/weather-underground-icons/

Example Application

Here is an Example Application that uses these icons. You can access the Github Repo for source code.

Usage Instructions

Weather Underground has an API where you can fetch data remotely. The API returns an icon parameter as part of their JSON response that you can use to load custom icons.

Image Usage Instructions

If you just want to use the image files directly, and not use the CSS file you can just copy over the images directly from the dist/icons folder. See the Icon Key below to see which icons will be used.

CSS Usage Instructions

If you wish to use the use the CSS version of this project, you just need to copy this dist folder into your project.

Then you can use the icon keys with a wu- prefix to load whichever icon you want:

<i class="wu wu-white wu-64 wu-chanceflurries"></i>

All CSS Icons will default to using SVG files. However, you can use PNG sprites by adding a no-svg class to the parent element that contains the weather icons. no-svg classnames will be added to your HTML tag automatically if you are using Modernizr and the browser does not support SVG.

Icon Class Colors:

  • wu-black icons with black lines
<i class="wu wu-black wu-32 wu-chanceflurries"></i>

tstorms

  • wu-white icons with white lines
<i class="wu wu-white wu-32 wu-chancerain"></i>

tstorms

Icon Class Day & Night:

  • Default is to use Day Icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-32 wu-clear"></i>

clear

  • wu-night to use Night Icons
<i class="wu wu-white wu-32 wu-clear wu-night"></i>

clear

Icon Class Sizes:

  • wu-16 16x16px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-16 wu-chancesnow"></i>

chancesnow

  • wu-32 32x32px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-32 wu-chancetstorms"></i>

chancetstorms

  • wu-64 64x64px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-64 wu-clear"></i>

clear

  • wu-128 128x128px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-128 wu-cloudy"></i>

cloudy

  • wu-256 256x256px icons
<i class="wu wu-black wu-256 wu-flurries"></i>

flurries

Day Icon Key

Here are the icon options for each weather option:

ICONKEYDESCRIPTION
chanceflurrieschanceflurriesChance of Flurries
chancerainchancerainChance of Rain
chancesleetchancesleetChance Freezing Rain
chancesnowchancesnowChance of Snow
chancetstormschancetstormsChance of Thunderstorms
clearclearClear
cloudycloudyCloudy
flurriesflurriesFlurries
fogfogFog
hazyhazyHaze
mostlycloudymostlycloudyMostly Cloudy
mostlysunnymostlysunnyMostly Sunny
partlycloudypartlycloudyPartly Cloudy
partlysunnypartlysunnyPartly Sunny
rainrainRain
sleetsleetFreezing Rain
snowsnowSnow
sunnysunnySunny
tstormststormsThunderstorms
unknownunknownUnknown

Night Icon Key

Here are the icon options for each weather option:

ICONKEYDESCRIPTION
chanceflurrieschanceflurriesChance of Flurries
chancerainchancerainChance of Rain
chancesleetchancesleetChance Freezing Rain
chancesnowchancesnowChance of Snow
chancetstormschancetstormsChance of Thunderstorms
clearclearClear
cloudycloudyCloudy
flurriesflurriesFlurries
fogfogFog
hazyhazyHaze
mostlycloudymostlycloudyMostly Cloudy
mostlysunnymostlysunnyMostly Sunny
partlycloudypartlycloudyPartly Cloudy
partlysunnypartlysunnyPartly Sunny
rainrainRain
sleetsleetFreezing Rain
snowsnowSnow
sunnysunnySunny
tstormststormsThunderstorms
unknownunknownUnknown

Day Icon Preview

White Day Icons

Black Day Icons

White Day Icons

Black Day Icons

Night Icon Preview

White Night Icons

Black Night Icons

White Day Icons

Black Day Icons

