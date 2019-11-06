weallcontribute is a command-line tool for automatically generating and updating
CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines for your projects.
$ npm install --save-dev weallcontribute
$ npm install -g weallcontribute
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"update-contrib": "weallcontribute -o . && git add CONTRIBUTING.md && git commit -m 'docs(contributing): updated CONTRIBUTING.md'"
}
}
// Now you can do `npm run update-contrib` any time you
// bump your `weallcontribute` version to bring your docs
// up to date! And you don't need a global install!
# Read your repo info from package.json or git
# and pipe the output to `contribs.md`
$ weallcontribute > contribs.md
# Write a CONTRIBUTING.md document for org/proj to the ./foo dir.
$ weallcontribute org/proj -o ./foo