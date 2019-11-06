weallcontribute

weallcontribute is a command-line tool for automatically generating and updating CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines for your projects.

Install

Locally to your npm project (recommended):

$ npm install --save-dev weallcontribute

$ npm install -g weallcontribute

Example

npm repo

{ "scripts" : { "update-contrib" : "weallcontribute -o . && git add CONTRIBUTING.md && git commit -m 'docs(contributing): updated CONTRIBUTING.md'" } }

Global CLI install