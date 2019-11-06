openbase logo
weallcontribute

by WeAllJS
1.0.9

CONTRIBUTING.md generator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

108

108

140

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

weallcontribute npm version license Travis AppVeyor Coverage Status

weallcontribute is a command-line tool for automatically generating and updating CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines for your projects.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev weallcontribute

Globally:

$ npm install -g weallcontribute

Example

npm repo

// package.json
{
  "scripts": {
    "update-contrib": "weallcontribute -o . && git add CONTRIBUTING.md && git commit -m 'docs(contributing): updated CONTRIBUTING.md'"
  }
}
// Now you can do `npm run update-contrib` any time you
// bump your `weallcontribute` version to bring your docs
// up to date! And you don't need a global install!

Global CLI install

# Read your repo info from package.json or git
# and pipe the output to `contribs.md`
$ weallcontribute > contribs.md

# Write a CONTRIBUTING.md document for org/proj to the ./foo dir.
$ weallcontribute org/proj -o ./foo

