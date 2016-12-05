A minimal weakmap shim

Example

var weakMap = require ( "weakmap-shim" ) var map = weakMap() var key = {} map.set(key, 'some value' ) var v = map.get(key)

create-store Example

var createStore = require ( 'weakmap-shim/create-store' ) var store = createStore() var key = {} var value = store(key) value.foo = 'bar' var value2 = store(key) var v = value2.foo; var bool = value === value2;

Motivation

Benvie has an excellent weakmap module that's far more robust. However it contains quite a bit of loc.

weakmap : 7451 bytes

: 7451 bytes weakmap-shim : 2106 bytes

: 2106 bytes weakmap-shim/create-store : 1311 bytes

This module is only worthwhile if you want to add a weakmap to a small module (10 - 30 loc) and dont want to bloat it with a heavier weakmap

Installation

npm install weakmap-shim

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced