A minimal weakmap shim
var weakMap = require("weakmap-shim")
var map = weakMap()
var key = {}
map.set(key, 'some value')
var v = map.get(key) // 'some value'
var createStore = require('weakmap-shim/create-store')
var store = createStore()
var key = {}
var value = store(key)
// `value` is weakly bound to `key`. `value` is a plain object
value.foo = 'bar'
var value2 = store(key)
var v = value2.foo; // 'bar'
var bool = value === value2; // true
Benvie has an excellent weakmap module that's far more robust. However it contains quite a bit of loc.
weakmap : 7451 bytes
weakmap-shim : 2106 bytes
weakmap-shim/create-store : 1311 bytes
This module is only worthwhile if you want to add a weakmap to a small module (10 - 30 loc) and dont want to bloat it with a heavier weakmap
npm install weakmap-shim