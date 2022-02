ECMAScript6 WeakMap polyfill.

Installation

npm

$ npm install --save weakmap-polyfill

Usage

Import or require weakmap-polyfill , then WeakMap will be defined in the global scope if native WeakMap is not supported in running environment.

using import

import 'weakmap-polyfill' ; const weakMap = new WeakMap ();

using require

require ( 'weakmap-polyfill' ); var weakMap = new WeakMap ();

browser (standalone)

< script src = "weakmap-polyfill.min.js" > </ script > < script > var weakMap = new WeakMap (); </ script >

Compatibility

Chrome 15

Firefox 3

IE 7

Safari 4

Opera 11.5

Edge

Browser Tests

Limitations

This polyfill has following few limitations.

WeakMap iterable argument is not supported. (23.3.1.1 WeakMap ( [ iterable ] ))

argument is not supported. (23.3.1.1 WeakMap ( [ iterable ] )) Frozen and sealed objects are not supported.

The values held by a WeakMap can't be collected once the map itself is GCed, since the values here are tied to the keys. #4

