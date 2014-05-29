WeakMap is a collection slated to be introduced to JavaScript with
EcmaScript 6. It provides a mapping from objects to values, but allows
any entry to be garbage collected if the key is provably lost.
In order for it to be possible that a key is provably lost, weak maps do not provide a way to access the key list.
This is a Node Packaged Module (NPM) that provides a shim and patcher for missing or broken WeakMap implementations suitable for use in Node.js and browsers that provide the EcmaScript 5 property description interfaces provided that it hosted by a CommonJS loader or bundler like Browserify, Montage, Mr, or Mop.
npm install weak-map --save
var WeakMap = require("weak-map");
var map = new WeakMap();
var key = {};
map.set(key, "Hello, World!");
map.get(key) === "Hello, World!";
key = null;
// "Hello, World!" may be collected
See MDN for the API details.
At time of writing, prototype implementations of
WeakMap exist in V8
and Spidermonkey. The prototype is available in Node.js v0.10 with the
--harmony_collections V8 option. In v0.8, it was available with
--harmony_weakmaps. The purpose of this package is to enable
dependees to use weak maps regardless of whether they are implemented by
the underlying engine, albeit in a way that leaks memory in some
non-obvious cases.
This shim depends on and modifies ECMAScript 5 property descriptor related
methods,
Object.defineProperty,
Object.getOwnPropertyNames,
Object.isExtensible,
Object.freeze, and
Object.seal.
In a nutshell, the WeakMap shim emulates a WeakMap by adding a hidden property to the key that associates the weak map with the retained object. The shim overrides the ECMAScript 5 methods to cover its tracks.
Consider a scenario that only includes a weak map, a key, and a corresponding
value through the weak map. With a proper
WeakMap, built into the JavaScript
engine privy to the internals of the garbage collector, the
value would be
retained either by the key or the weak map. If either the key or the weak map
are elligible for garbage collection, the value is elligible.
This is in contrast to to a plain
Map. In a scenario with a map, a key, and a
value corresponding to the key through the map, neither the key nor the value
will be eligible for garbage collection until the map containing them is
elligible. Thus, if a map is used to establish a relationship between ephemeral
keys and values, it will accumulate garbage.
This shim does its best to approximate a proper
WeakMap without an intimate
relationship with the garbage collector. In the same scenario, the value will
become elligible for garbage collection if the key is elligible. Unlike a proper
weak map, if the weak map shim becomes elligible for garbage collection but the
key is retained by something else, the value will be retained. In this scenario,
all operations of the weak map take constant time.
However, if the key is frozen, the weak map retains both the key and the value
and neither are elligible for collection until the weak map becomes elligible
itself. This scenario is unfortunately identical to the behavior of a
Map.
Additionally, all operations of the weak map suffer linear time.
As stated by Mark Miller in the code:
As with true WeakMaps, in this emulation, a key does not retain maps indexed by that key and (crucially) a map does not retain the keys it indexes. A map by itself also does not retain the values associated with that map.
However, the values associated with a key in some map are retained so long as that key is retained and those associations are not overridden. For example, when used to support membranes, all values exported from a given membrane will live for the lifetime they would have had in the absence of an interposed membrane. Even when the membrane is revoked, all objects that would have been reachable in the absence of revocation will still be reachable, as far as the GC can tell, even though they will no longer be relevant to ongoing computation.
The API implemented here is approximately the API as implemented in FF6.0a1 and agreed to by MarkM, Andreas Gal, and Dave Herman, rather than the offially approved proposal page.
The first difference between the emulation here and that in FF6.0a1 is the presence of non enumerable
get___,
has___,
set___, and
delete___} methods on WeakMap instances to represent what would be the hidden internal properties of a primitive implementation. Whereas the FF6.0a1 WeakMap.prototype methods require their
thisto be a genuine WeakMap instance (i.e., an object of
[[Class]]"WeakMap}), since there is nothing unforgeable about the pseudo-internal method names used here, nothing prevents these emulated prototype methods from being applied to non-WeakMaps with pseudo-internal methods of the same names.
Another difference is that our emulated
WeakMap.prototypeis not itself a WeakMap. A problem with the current FF6.0a1 API is that WeakMap.prototype is itself a WeakMap providing ambient mutability and an ambient communications channel. Thus, if a WeakMap is already present and has this problem, repairES5.js wraps it in a safe wrappper in order to prevent access to this channel. (See PATCH_MUTABLE_FROZEN_WEAKMAP_PROTO in repairES5.js).
This refers to
repairES5.js as provided by Google Caja.
The canonical implementation of
WeakMap exists in the Google Caja
Subversion repository at http://google-caja.googlecode.com/svn/trunk.
It was written by Mark S. Miller. It is released by Google with the
Apache 2.0 license. This package is maintained by Kris Kowal.
This work began with Mark Miller’s proposal for
WeakMap to ECMA’s
TC-39, where the JavaScript standard is developed.