Get a unique key for an object ( mainly for react's key={} )

install

npm install --save weak-key

usage

var key = require ( 'weak-key' ); const todos = [{ text : 'write module' }, { text : 'writes tests' }, { text : 'publish' }]; todos.map(key); todos.reverse().map(key); [{}, {}].map(key);

This only works on things that typeof thing === 'object' so you can't use it on primitive types (numbers, strings, ...) which makes it great to use for React's key={}

usage with react