we-js-logger

by wework
2.0.2 (see all)

Universal logger with transports to Rollbar and Logentries. Uses bunyan under the hood.

Readme

we-js-logger

Sauce Test Status

Logger for node processes and browser applications with transports to Rollbar and Logentries

Introduction

This is an opinionated logger for JS applications:

  • Uses bunyan, a JSON logger, under the hood
  • Transports logs to Logentries and/or Rollbar
  • Universal. Can be used in the browser and Node.js processes

Usage

import Logger from 'we-js-logger';
const log = new Logger({
    name: 'my-logger',
    environment: 'production',
    level: 'debug',
    codeVersion: process.env.SHA_VERSION,
    logentriesToken: process.env.LOGENTRIES_TOKEN,
    rollbarToken: process.env.ROLLBAR_TOKEN,
    scrubFields: ['password'], // blacklist field keys being sent through logger
});

Node.js usage

This package can be used via npm and node with no special considerations.

Browser usage

This package exposes a client build for browser usage. It is referenced in the browser field of package.json, so module loaders that follow this spec will load it easily.

For example, we commonly use webpack to load this module.

Webpack Considerations

TODO document webpack setup

Configuration

See https://github.com/wework/we-js-logger/blob/master/API.md#we-js-loggerutillogger for API documentation

Examples

log.fatal({ err }, 'Application crashing because something terrible happened.');

log.error({ err, req }, 'API request failed');

log.info({ action }, 'Something relevant happened')

log.debug({ event, action }, 'Something useful for developers happened');

See https://github.com/trentm/node-bunyan#log-method-api for more detail.

Logentries Integration

More docs coming soon.

Providing the Logger constructor a logentriesToken option enables this transport.

Rollbar Integration

Node

This library will initialize Rollbar See https://rollbar.com/docs/notifier/rollbar.js/#quick-start-server for documentation on setting up Rollbar for node processes.

Browser

For browser usage, this library expects Rollbar to be loaded via their quick-start script tag. This also allows Rollbar to capture any errors before the logger's initialization code, if that's important to you.

See https://rollbar.com/docs/notifier/rollbar.js/#quick-start-browser for documentation on setting up Rollbar for browser applications

Development

In lieu of a formal style guide, please ensure PRs follow the conventions present, and have been properly linted and tested. Feel free to open issues to discuss.

Be aware this module is tested in both browser and node runtimes.

Available tasks

Build and test

Runs all tests, static analysis, and bundle for distribution

$ npm start

Test

Runs browser and node tests

$ npm test

Runs browser tests via PhantomJS only

$ npm run test:browser

Runs browser tests via SauceLabs only

$ SAUCELABS=true npm run test:browser

Runs node tests only

$ npm run test:node

TDD

Runs browser and node tests in watch mode, re-bundles on src file change

$ npm run tdd

Docs

Regenerate API.md docs from JSDoc comments

$ npm run docs

Bundle

Packages client and node bundles for distribution, output to /dist

$ npm run bundle

Distribute

Lints, cleans, bundles, and generates docs for distribution, output to /dist

$ npm run dist

Release

We're using np to simplify publishing to git + npm. A changelog and docs are generated as part of this script.

$ npm run release <semver level/version>
$ npm run release patch # patch release
$ npm run release 100.10.1 # release specific version

