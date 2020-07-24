openbase logo
Readme

We.js ;)

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/wejs/we

We.js is a extensible node.js MVC framework

For information and documentation see: http://wejs.org

This repository (wejs/we) have the We.js CLI code

Status: maintained

Changelog

Examples:

How to install?

Link: https://wejs.org/docs/we/getstarted.installation

Test one simple blog project with heroku deploy:

Deploy to Heroku

Roadmap:

  • Push we-core, we and generator-wejs to 100% code coverage
  • Create new examples for:
    • Angular.js + We.js
    • Ember.js + We.js
    • React + We.js
    • Vue.js + We.js (improve)
  • Improve the documentation
  • Improve plugins:
    • we-plugin-file
    • we-plugin-passport-jwt
  • Research and develop the We.js CMF with one client side framework. ref https://github.com/wejs/we/issues/158
  • Create new examples of deploy in many hosting providers
  • Improve we-core, we and generator-wejs
  • Build one online course about We.js with text, images and gifs.

Contributing

Have a question, found an error or wants to help?

  • Open a issue
  • Submit a pull request to one subproject: https://github.com/wejs/
  • Generate and test one we.js project
  • Hack it! and give feedback, we fix and then we.js becomes more secure ;)
  • Or spread to the world!

And see the CONTRIBUTING.md file

If want see or test a We.js live example access: http://wejs.org/ 👀

Get suport and help

Link: https://wejs.org/suport

How to Test

With 'npm test':

npm test

Run selected tests with mocha --grep

mocha test/bootstrap.js test/\*\*/\*.test.js -g '/auth/1/change-password'

How to test we.js cli?

Example:

DATABASE_NAME='we_test' DATABASE_USERNAME='root' DATABASE_PASSWORD='project' npm test

Build with:

Security Vulnerabilities

If you discover a security vulnerability within We.js, please send an e-mail to Alberto Souza at contact@wejs.org. All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.

Thanks

And thanks to colaborators and node.js community by creating open source modules where everyone can read, learn and reuse.

License

the MIT license.

