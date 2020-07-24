We.js is a extensible node.js MVC framework
For information and documentation see: http://wejs.org
This repository (wejs/we) have the We.js CLI code
Status: maintained
Link: https://wejs.org/docs/we/getstarted.installation
Have a question, found an error or wants to help?
- Open a issue
- Submit a pull request to one subproject: https://github.com/wejs/
- Generate and test one we.js project
- Hack it! and give feedback, we fix and then we.js becomes more secure ;)
- Or spread to the world!
And see the CONTRIBUTING.md file
If want see or test a We.js live example access: http://wejs.org/ 👀
Link: https://wejs.org/suport
npm test
mocha test/bootstrap.js test/\*\*/\*.test.js -g '/auth/1/change-password'
Example:
DATABASE_NAME='we_test' DATABASE_USERNAME='root' DATABASE_PASSWORD='project' npm test
If you discover a security vulnerability within We.js, please send an e-mail to Alberto Souza at contact@wejs.org. All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.
- Team: https://github.com/orgs/wejs/people
- Contributors: https://github.com/wejs/we/graphs/contributors
- We.js site: http://wejs.org
- Sails.js http://sailsjs.org - thanks for sails.js team and contributors how make a lot of open source code how help to learn and build the old we.js v0.2.x (v0.3.x+ dont use sails.js but have some related logic)
And thanks to colaborators and node.js community by creating open source modules where everyone can read, learn and reuse.