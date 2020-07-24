We.js is a extensible node.js MVC framework

For information and documentation see: http://wejs.org

This repository (wejs/we) have the We.js CLI code

Status: maintained

Changelog

We.js + Vue.js: https://github.com/albertosouza/twitter-prizewinner

We.js with views and heroku configuration example: https://github.com/wejs-examples/blog-heroku

Events portal example: https://github.com/wejs-examples/events.wejs.org

How to install?

Link: https://wejs.org/docs/we/getstarted.installation

Test one simple blog project with heroku deploy:

Push we-core, we and generator-wejs to 100% code coverage

Create new examples for: Angular.js + We.js Ember.js + We.js React + We.js Vue.js + We.js (improve)

Improve the documentation

Improve plugins: we-plugin-file we-plugin-passport-jwt

Research and develop the We.js CMF with one client side framework. ref https://github.com/wejs/we/issues/158

Create new examples of deploy in many hosting providers

Improve we-core, we and generator-wejs

Build one online course about We.js with text, images and gifs.

Contributing

Have a question, found an error or wants to help?

Open a issue

Submit a pull request to one subproject: https://github.com/wejs/

Generate and test one we.js project

one we.js project Hack it! and give feedback, we fix and then we.js becomes more secure ;)

and give feedback, we fix and then we.js becomes more secure ;) Or spread to the world!

And see the CONTRIBUTING.md file

If want see or test a We.js live example access: http://wejs.org/ 👀

Get suport and help

Google groups and email newsletter: https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/we-js

We.js twitter: https://twitter.com/we_js

Gitter chat: https://gitter.im/wejs/we

Github repo: https://github.com/wejs/we

Donate and help

Link: https://wejs.org/suport

How to Test

With 'npm test':

npm test

Run selected tests with mocha --grep

mocha test /bootstrap.js test /\*\*/\*.test.js -g '/auth/1/change-password'

How to test we.js cli?

Example:

DATABASE_NAME= 'we_test' DATABASE_USERNAME= 'root' DATABASE_PASSWORD= 'project' npm test

Build with:

Security Vulnerabilities

If you discover a security vulnerability within We.js, please send an e-mail to Alberto Souza at contact@wejs.org. All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.

Team: https://github.com/orgs/wejs/people

Contributors: https://github.com/wejs/we/graphs/contributors

We.js site: http://wejs.org

Sails.js http://sailsjs.org - thanks for sails.js team and contributors how make a lot of open source code how help to learn and build the old we.js v0.2.x (v0.3.x+ dont use sails.js but have some related logic)

Thanks

And thanks to colaborators and node.js community by creating open source modules where everyone can read, learn and reuse.

License

the MIT license.