Visual regression testing with WebdriverIO.
wdio-visual-regression-service uses wdio-screenshot for capturing screenhots.
You can install wdio-visual-regression-service via NPM as usual:
$ npm install wdio-visual-regression-service --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
An example repository using the wdio-visual-regression service can be found here.
Setup wdio-visual-regression-service by adding
visual-regression to the service section of your WebdriverIO config and define your desired comparison strategy in
visualRegression.
// wdio.conf.js
var path = require('path');
var VisualRegressionCompare = require('wdio-visual-regression-service/compare');
function getScreenshotName(basePath) {
return function(context) {
var type = context.type;
var testName = context.test.title;
var browserVersion = parseInt(context.browser.version, 10);
var browserName = context.browser.name;
var browserViewport = context.meta.viewport;
var browserWidth = browserViewport.width;
var browserHeight = browserViewport.height;
return path.join(basePath, `${testName}_${type}_${browserName}_v${browserVersion}_${browserWidth}x${browserHeight}.png`);
};
}
exports.config = {
// ...
services: [
'visual-regression',
],
visualRegression: {
compare: new VisualRegressionCompare.LocalCompare({
referenceName: getScreenshotName(path.join(process.cwd(), 'screenshots/reference')),
screenshotName: getScreenshotName(path.join(process.cwd(), 'screenshots/screen')),
diffName: getScreenshotName(path.join(process.cwd(), 'screenshots/diff')),
misMatchTolerance: 0.01,
}),
viewportChangePause: 300,
viewports: [{ width: 320, height: 480 }, { width: 480, height: 320 }, { width: 1024, height: 768 }],
orientations: ['landscape', 'portrait'],
},
// ...
};
Under the key
visualRegression in your wdio.config.js you can pass a configuration object with the following structure:
compare
Object
screenshot compare method, see Compare Methods
viewportChangePause
Number ( default: 100 )
wait x milliseconds after viewport change. It can take a while for the browser to re-paint. This could lead to rendering issues and produces inconsistent results between runs.
viewports
Object[{ width: Number, height: Number }] ( default: [current-viewport] ) (desktop only)
all screenshots will be taken in different viewport dimensions (e.g. for responsive design tests)
orientations
String[] {landscape, portrait} ( default: [current-orientation] ) (mobile only)
all screenshots will be taken in different screen orientations (e.g. for responsive design tests)
wdio-visual-regression-service allows the usage of different screenshot comparison methods.
As it's name suggests LocalCompare captures screenshots locally on your computer and compares them against previous runs.
You can pass the following options to it's constructor as object:
referenceName
Function
pass in a function that returns the filename for the reference screenshot. Function receives a context object as first parameter with all relevant information about the command.
screenshotName
Function
pass in a function that returns the filename for the current screenshot. Function receives a context object as first parameter with all relevant information about the command.
diffName
Function
pass in a function that returns the filename for the diff screenshot. Function receives a context object as first parameter with all relevant information about the command.
misMatchTolerance
Number ( default: 0.01 )
number between 0 and 100 that defines the degree of mismatch to consider two images as identical, increasing this value will decrease test coverage.
ignoreComparison
String ( default: nothing )
pass in a string with value of
nothing ,
colors or
antialiasing to adjust the comparison method.
For an example of generating screenshot filesnames dependent on the current test name, have a look at the sample code of Configuration.
This method is a stripped variant of
VisualRegressionCompare.LocalCompare to capture only screenshots. This is quite useful when you just want to create reference screenshots and overwrite the previous one without diffing.
You can pass the following options to it's constructor as object:
Function
This method is used for uploading screenshots to the web application Spectre. Spectre is a UI for visual regression testing. It stores the screenshots and compares them which is quite useful for Continuous Integration.
You can pass the following options to it's constructor as object:
url
String
pass in a spectre webservice url.
project
String
pass in a name for your project.
suite
String
pass in a name for your testsuite. One project can contain several suites.
test
Function
pass in a function that returns the test name for the screenshot. Function receives a context object as first parameter with all relevant information about the command.
browser
Function
pass in a function that returns the browser for the screenshot. Function receives a context object as first parameter with all relevant information about the command.
size
Function
pass in a function that returns the size for the screenshot. Function receives a context object as first parameter with all relevant information about the command.
fuzzLevel
Number ( default: 30 )
number between 0 and 100 that defines the fuzz factor of Spectre's image comparison method. For more details please have a look at Spectre documentation.
Example
// wdio.conf.js
var path = require('path');
var VisualRegressionCompare = require('wdio-visual-regression-service/compare');
exports.config = {
// ...
services: [
'visual-regression',
],
visualRegression: {
compare: new VisualRegressionCompare.Spectre({
url: 'http://localhost:3000',
project: 'my project',
suite: 'my test suite',
test: function getTest(context) {
return context.test.title;
},
browser: function getBrowser(context) {
return context.browser.name;
},
size: function getSize(context) {
return context.meta.viewport != null ? context.meta.viewport.width : context.meta.orientation;
},
fuzzLevel: 30
}),
viewportChangePause: 300,
viewports: [{ width: 320, height: 480 }, { width: 480, height: 320 }, { width: 1024, height: 768 }],
orientations: ['landscape', 'portrait'],
},
// ...
};
wdio-visual-regression-service enhances an WebdriverIO instance with the following commands:
browser.checkViewport([{options}]);
browser.checkDocument([{options}]);
browser.checkElement(elementSelector, [{options}]);
All of these provide options that will help you to capture screenshots in different dimensions or to exclude unrelevant parts (e.g. content). The following options are available:
exclude
String[]|Object[] (not yet implemented)
exclude frequently changing parts of your screenshot, you can either pass all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies that queries one or multiple elements or you can define x and y values which stretch a rectangle or polygon
hide
String[]
hides all elements queried by all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies (via
visibility: hidden)
remove
String[]
removes all elements queried by all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies (via
display: none)
viewports
Object[{ width: Number, height: Number }] (desktop only)
Overrides the global viewports value for this command. All screenshots will be taken in different viewport dimensions (e.g. for responsive design tests)
orientations
String[] {landscape, portrait} (mobile only)
Overrides the global orientations value for this command. All screenshots will be taken in different screen orientations (e.g. for responsive design tests)
misMatchTolerance
Number
Overrides the global misMatchTolerance value for this command. Pass in a number between 0 and 100 that defines the degree of mismatch to consider two images as identical.
fuzzLevel
Number
Overrides the global fuzzLevel value for this command. Pass in a number between 0 and 100 that defines the fuzz factor of Spectre's image comparison method.
ignoreComparison
String
Overrides the global ignoreComparison value for this command. Pass in a string with value of
nothing ,
colors or
antialiasing to adjust the comparison method.
viewportChangePause
Number
Overrides the global viewportChangePause value for this command. Wait x milliseconds after viewport change.
MIT