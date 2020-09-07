This is a reporter for Webdriver IO v6 that generates videos of your wdio test executions. If you use allure, then the test cases automatically get decorated with the videos as well. (For Webdriver IO v5, please use wdio-video-reporter version ^2.0.0.)

Videos ends up in wdio.config.outputDir

Checkout example Allure report with included videos on failed tests here: https://presidenten.github.io/wdio-video-reporter-example-report/

Pros:

Nice videos in your allure reports

Nice human speed videos, even though tests are fast

Works with Selenium grid

Works with all webdrivers that support saveScreenshot

Verified on the following Deskop browsers using Selenium 3.141.59: Chrome Firefox Safari Internet Explorer 11 Microsoft Edge

Verified on the following ios and android devices with Appium 1.13.0-beta3: Iphone 8 Ipad Gen 6 Samsung galaxy S9 Samsung galaxy tab A10



Cons:

Works by taking screenshots after "actions", which makes the tests a little bit slower. This is mitigated by carefully choosing which jsonWireProtocol messages that should result in a screenshot

Selenium drivers doesn't include alert-boxes and popups in screenshots, so they are not visible in the videos

Quick start

Checkout the simple template at wdio-template to quickly get up to speed.

Clone one of the repositories and install dependencies with yarn or npm install . Then run yarn e2e or npm run e2e in demo directory and finally yarn report or npm run report to see allure report.

Installation

Install the reporter

yarn add wdio-video-reporter or npm install wdio-video-reporter

Add the reporter to config

At the top of the wdio.conf.js -file, require the library:

const video = require ( 'wdio-video-reporter' );

Then add the video reporter to the configuration in the reporters property:

reporters: [ [video, { saveAllVideos: false , // If true , also saves videos for successful test cases videoSlowdownMultiplier: 3 , // Higher to get slower videos, lower for faster videos [Value 1 -100 ] }], ],

Using with Allure

Adding the Allure reporter as well, automatically updates the reports with videos without any need to configure anything :-)

reporters: [ [video, { saveAllVideos: false , // If true , also saves videos for successful test cases videoSlowdownMultiplier: 3 , // Higher to get slower videos, lower for faster videos [Value 1 -100 ] }], ['allure', { outputDir: './_results_/allure-raw' , disableWebdriverStepsReporting: true , disableWebdriverScreenshotsReporting: true , }], ],

Configuration

Normal configuration parameters

Most users may want to set these

saveAllVideos Set to true to save videos for passing tests. Default: false

Set to true to save videos for passing tests. videoSlowdownMultiplier Integer between [1-100]. Increase if videos are playing to quick. Default: 3

Integer between [1-100]. Increase if videos are playing to quick. videoRenderTimeout Max seconds to wait for a video to render. Default: 5

Max seconds to wait for a video to render. outputDir If its not set, it uses wdio.config.outputDir. Default: undefined

If its not set, it uses wdio.config.outputDir. maxTestNameCharacters Max length of test name. Default: 250

Advanced configuration parameters

Advanced users who want to change when the engine makes a screengrab can edit these. These arrays may be populated with the last word of a jsonWireProtocol message, i.e. /session/:sessionId/ buttondown .

addExcludedActions Add actions where screenshots are unnecessary. Default: []

Add actions where screenshots are unnecessary. addJsonWireActions Add actions where screenshots are missing. Default: []

Add actions where screenshots are missing. recordAllActions Skip filtering and screenshot everything. (Not recommended) Default: false

To see processed messages, set wdio.config.logLevel: 'debug' and check outputDir/wdio-X-Y-Video-reporter.log . This will also leave the screenshots output directory intact for review

To avoid extra logging all together and only get the video files, set wdio.config.logLevel: 'silent' .

Cucumber support

If you are using the Allure reporter, you need to ensure you do the following:

Use chai instead of using the built-in node assertions otherwise the failed tests gets reported as broken in your steps definitions

instead of using the built-in node assertions otherwise the failed tests gets reported as broken in your steps definitions Add useCucumberStepReporter: true to Allure option in wdio.conf.js file, a typical configuration would look like this:

reporters: [ [video, { saveAllVideos: false , // If true , also saves videos for successful test cases videoSlowdownMultiplier: 3 , // Higher to get slower videos, lower for faster videos [Value 1 -100 ] }], ['allure', { outputDir: './_results_/allure-raw' , disableWebdriverStepsReporting: true , disableWebdriverScreenshotsReporting: true , useCucumberStepReporter: true }], ],

For a complete example, checkout the cucumber branch at the wdio-template

Appium setup

Since wdio-video-reporter v1.2.4 there is support to help Allure differentiate between safari and chrome browsers on desktop and devices. The reporter uses the custom property deviceType to id the different devices. Recommended values are phone and tablet . It is recommended to include browserVersion as well for all browsers to avoid a bug in Chrome webdriver when using devices in same Selenium grid as desktop Chrome browsers.

The generated video files will also get deviceType added to the browser name.

Example appium configuration:

"capabilities" : [ { ... "deviceType" : "phone" , "browserVersion" : "73.0-phone-1" , ... } ],

And wdio-config.json :

"capabilities" : [ { ... "appium:deviceType" : "phone" , "browserVersion" : "73.0-phone-1" , ... }, ],

Contributing

Fork, make changes, write some tests, lint, run tests, build, and verify in the demo that changes work as they should, then make a PR.

The demo folder works with the built version of the library, so make sure to build if you added new features and want to try them out.

Thanks

Thanks to Johnson E for fixing Cucumber support which alot of users have asked for.