This is a reporter for Webdriver IO v6 that generates videos of your wdio test executions. If you use allure, then the test cases automatically get decorated with the videos as well. (For Webdriver IO v5, please use wdio-video-reporter version ^2.0.0.)
Videos ends up in
wdio.config.outputDir
Checkout example Allure report with included videos on failed tests here: https://presidenten.github.io/wdio-video-reporter-example-report/
Pros:
saveScreenshot
Cons:
Checkout the simple template at wdio-template to quickly get up to speed.
Clone one of the repositories and install dependencies with
yarn or
npm install. Then run
yarn e2e or
npm run e2e in demo directory and finally
yarn report or
npm run report to see allure report.
yarn add wdio-video-reporter
or
npm install wdio-video-reporter
At the top of the
wdio.conf.js-file, require the library:
const video = require('wdio-video-reporter');
Then add the video reporter to the configuration in the reporters property:
reporters: [
[video, {
saveAllVideos: false, // If true, also saves videos for successful test cases
videoSlowdownMultiplier: 3, // Higher to get slower videos, lower for faster videos [Value 1-100]
}],
],
Adding the Allure reporter as well, automatically updates the reports with videos without any need to configure anything :-)
reporters: [
[video, {
saveAllVideos: false, // If true, also saves videos for successful test cases
videoSlowdownMultiplier: 3, // Higher to get slower videos, lower for faster videos [Value 1-100]
}],
['allure', {
outputDir: './_results_/allure-raw',
disableWebdriverStepsReporting: true,
disableWebdriverScreenshotsReporting: true,
}],
],
Most users may want to set these
saveAllVideos Set to true to save videos for passing tests.
Default: false
videoSlowdownMultiplier Integer between [1-100]. Increase if videos are playing to quick.
Default: 3
videoRenderTimeout Max seconds to wait for a video to render.
Default: 5
outputDir If its not set, it uses wdio.config.outputDir.
Default: undefined
maxTestNameCharacters Max length of test name.
Default: 250
Advanced users who want to change when the engine makes a screengrab can edit these. These arrays may be populated with the last word of a jsonWireProtocol message, i.e. /session/:sessionId/
buttondown.
addExcludedActions Add actions where screenshots are unnecessary.
Default: []
addJsonWireActions Add actions where screenshots are missing.
Default: []
recordAllActions Skip filtering and screenshot everything. (Not recommended)
Default: false
To see processed messages, set
wdio.config.logLevel: 'debug' and check
outputDir/wdio-X-Y-Video-reporter.log. This will also leave the screenshots output directory intact for review
To avoid extra logging all together and only get the video files, set
wdio.config.logLevel: 'silent'.
If you are using the Allure reporter, you need to ensure you do the following:
chai instead of using the built-in node assertions otherwise the failed tests gets reported as broken in your steps definitions
useCucumberStepReporter: true to Allure option in
wdio.conf.js file, a typical configuration would look like this:
reporters: [
[video, {
saveAllVideos: false, // If true, also saves videos for successful test cases
videoSlowdownMultiplier: 3, // Higher to get slower videos, lower for faster videos [Value 1-100]
}],
['allure', {
outputDir: './_results_/allure-raw',
disableWebdriverStepsReporting: true,
disableWebdriverScreenshotsReporting: true,
useCucumberStepReporter: true
}],
],
For a complete example, checkout the cucumber branch at the wdio-template
Since
wdio-video-reporter v1.2.4 there is support to help Allure differentiate between safari and chrome browsers on desktop and devices.
The reporter uses the custom property
deviceType to id the different devices.
Recommended values are
phone and
tablet.
It is recommended to include
browserVersion as well for all browsers to avoid a bug in Chrome webdriver when using devices in same Selenium grid as desktop Chrome browsers.
The generated video files will also get
deviceType added to the browser name.
Example appium configuration:
"capabilities": [
{
...
"deviceType": "phone",
"browserVersion": "73.0-phone-1",
...
}
],
And
wdio-config.json:
"capabilities": [
{
...
"appium:deviceType": "phone",
"browserVersion": "73.0-phone-1",
...
},
],
Fork, make changes, write some tests, lint, run tests, build, and verify in the demo that changes work as they should, then make a PR.
The demo folder works with the built version of the library, so make sure to build if you added new features and want to try them out.
Thanks to Johnson E for fixing Cucumber support which alot of users have asked for.