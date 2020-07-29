A one stop shop WebdriverIO reporter for an aggregated visualisation of your test results because "Seeing is believing"
Because we spend a lot of time debugging failing tests switching from terminal output to viewing error screenshots etc. This reporter aggregates all the typical information you will need into one report. Run tests and have a nice timeline of events you can look back at to further verify everything looks ok.
An example html report can be found here
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
npm install --save wdio-timeline-reporter
A dependency will be added to your
package.json
{
"dependencies": {
"wdio-timeline-reporter": "^5.1.0"
}
}
Add
timeline to the reporters array in your wdio config file.
Also import and add
TimelineService from wdio-timeline-reporter.
Service is mandatory to combine reports and create html as reporters are now initialised per runner instance in webdriverio 5. See open discussion on webdriverio
The TimelineService can also manage taking of screenshots during tests execution. You have the option to reduce the size and quality of the images and to embed the images into the report as base64. These are configurable using the reporter options.
// wdio.conf.js
const { TimelineService } = require('wdio-timeline-reporter/timeline-service');
exports.config = {
// ...
reporters: [['timeline', { outputDir: './desired_location' }]],
// ...
services: [[TimelineService]]
};
If you wish to override the default reporter configuration add a reporterOptions object literal to timeline array under reporters as shown below.
|index
|description
|1.
|Directory where html file and screenshots will be created in. Mandatory option
|2.
|Name of report html file. Default value is
timeline-report.html
|3.
|Embed images as base64 in html file. Default value is
false
|4.
|Object options for image manipulation
|5.
|Set JPEG quality. Only relevant if
resize option is
true. The smaller the value, the smaller image size and quality would be. Default value is
70. Max value allowed is
100
|6.
|Resize image. Default value is
false
|7.
|value to decrease the total number of pixels by. Only relevant if
resize option is true. Defaults to
1 Valid values
1 - 5
|8.
|how often to take screenshots. Supported values are
on:error,
before:click,
none. Defaults to
none.
before:click is a great option for creating a timeline of screenshots of app under test.
It is possible to add additional information to a test using the
addContext static method. This can be useful for adding important information that could help in debugging failed tests for example a user created during the test run with a dynamic username
The
TimelineReporter.addContext static method accepts either a string parameter or an object literal with two properties
title and
value e.g
{ title: 'sessionId', value: 'b59bb9ec-ab15-475e-9ce6-de8a14ca0cd3' }
value could be also be a link
const TimelineReporter = require('wdio-timeline-reporter').default;
describe('Suite', function() {
it('Test', function() {
// object literal parameter
TimelineReporter.addContext({
title: 'Test User',
value: 'user id created during the test'
});
// value as anchor tag
TimelineReporter.addContext({
title: 'Dynamic link',
value: '<a href="">Some important link related to test</a>'
});
// string parameter
TimelineReporter.addContext('This test might be flaky');
});
});
Would love to give a shout out to the authors and maintainers of wdio-json-reporter Going through their v5 solution helped speed up my work