wdio-sync

by webdriverio-boneyard
0.7.3 (see all)

A WebdriverIO v4 plugin. Helper module to run WebdriverIO commands synchronously.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

wdio-sync

Build Status

A WebdriverIO plugin. Helper module to run WebdriverIO commands synchronously. It overwrites global functions depending on the test framework (e.g. for Mocha describe and it) and uses Fibers to make commands of WebdriverIO using the wdio testrunner synchronous. This package is consumed by all wdio framework adapters.

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test

# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover

Build package:

$ npm build

Contributing

Make sure all changes you apply are passing unit tests as well as all integration tests of the depending wdio framework adapters.

