A WebdriverIO plugin. Helper module to run WebdriverIO commands synchronously. It overwrites global functions depending on the test framework (e.g. for Mocha
describe and
it) and uses Fibers to make commands of WebdriverIO using the wdio testrunner synchronous. This package is consumed by all wdio framework adapters.
All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:
Watch changes:
$ npm run watch
Run tests:
$ npm test
# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover
Build package:
$ npm build
Make sure all changes you apply are passing unit tests as well as all integration tests of the depending wdio framework adapters.