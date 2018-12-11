Handling the Selenium server is out of scope of the actual WebdriverIO project. This service helps you to run Selenium seamlessly when running tests with the WDIO testrunner. It uses the well know selenium-standalone NPM package that automatically setups the standalone server and all required driver for you.
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-selenium-standalone-service as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-selenium-standalone-service": "~0.0.12"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install wdio-selenium-standalone-service --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
By default, Google Chrome, Firefox and PhantomJS are available when installed on the host system. In order to use the service you need to add
selenium-standalone to your service array:
// wdio.conf.js
export.config = {
// ...
services: ['selenium-standalone'],
// ...
};
Path where all logs from the Selenium server should be stored.
Type:
String
Map of arguments for the Selenium server, passed directly to
Selenium.start().
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Example:
seleniumArgs: {
seleniumArgs: ["-port", "4441"],
javaArgs: [
"-Xmx1024m"
]
},
Map of arguments for the Selenium server, passed directly to
Selenium.install().
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Boolean for skipping
selenium-standalone server install.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.