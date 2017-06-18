A WebdriverIO plugin. Additional commands for taking screenshots with WebdriverIO.

Browser Support

Firefox

Chrome

Internet Explorer

Safari

iOS1 2

Installation

Install wdio-screenshot via NPM as usual:

$ npm install wdio-screenshot --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Note: If you want to improve performance, you can install GraphicsMagick.

Configuration

Setup wdio-screenshot by adding a wdio-screenshot key to the plugins section of your WebdriverIO config.

exports.config = { plugins : { 'wdio-screenshot' : {} }, };

Usage

wdio-screenshot enhances an WebdriverIO instance with the following commands:

browser.saveViewportScreenshot([fileName], [{options}]);

browser.saveDocumentScreenshot([fileName], [{options}]);

browser.saveElementScreenshot([fileName], elementSelector, [{options}]);

All of these provide options that will help you to exclude unrelevant parts (e.g. content). The following options are available:

exclude String[]|Object[] ( not yet implemented )

exclude frequently changing parts of your screenshot, you can either pass all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies that queries one or multiple elements or you can define x and y values which stretch a rectangle or polygon

hide String[]

hides all elements queried by all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies (via opacity: 0 )

remove String[]

removes all elements queried by all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies (via display: none )

Use GraphicsMagick

wdio-screenshot uses GraphicsMagick for image processing when available. Without GraphicsMagick installed, wdio-screenshot fallbacks to Jimp - a image processing library written in JS.

If you want to install GraphicsMagick, follow the instructions below.

Mac OS X using Homebrew

$ brew install graphicsmagick

Ubuntu using apt-get

$ sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick

Windows

Download and install executables for GraphicsMagick. Please make sure you install the right binaries desired for your system (32bit vs 64bit).

License

MIT

Scaling of iOS Simulator has to be 100% for properly recorded screenshots (see here)