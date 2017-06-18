openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ws

wdio-screenshot

by Jan-André Zinser
0.6.0 (see all)

A WebdriverIO plugin. Additional commands for taking screenshots with WebdriverIO.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wdio-screenshot

A WebdriverIO plugin. Additional commands for taking screenshots with WebdriverIO.

Build Status Build Status Windows npm package

Browser Support

Build Status

  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Internet Explorer
  • Safari
  • iOS1 2

Installation

Install wdio-screenshot via NPM as usual:

$ npm install wdio-screenshot --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Note: If you want to improve performance, you can install GraphicsMagick.

Configuration

Setup wdio-screenshot by adding a wdio-screenshot key to the plugins section of your WebdriverIO config.

// wdio.conf.js
exports.config = {
  // ...
  plugins: {
    'wdio-screenshot': {}
  },
  // ...
};

Usage

wdio-screenshot enhances an WebdriverIO instance with the following commands:

  • browser.saveViewportScreenshot([fileName], [{options}]);
  • browser.saveDocumentScreenshot([fileName], [{options}]);
  • browser.saveElementScreenshot([fileName], elementSelector, [{options}]);

All of these provide options that will help you to exclude unrelevant parts (e.g. content). The following options are available:

  • exclude String[]|Object[] (not yet implemented)
    exclude frequently changing parts of your screenshot, you can either pass all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies that queries one or multiple elements or you can define x and y values which stretch a rectangle or polygon

  • hide String[]
    hides all elements queried by all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies (via opacity: 0)

  • remove String[]
    removes all elements queried by all kinds of different WebdriverIO selector strategies (via display: none)

Use GraphicsMagick

wdio-screenshot uses GraphicsMagick for image processing when available. Without GraphicsMagick installed, wdio-screenshot fallbacks to Jimp - a image processing library written in JS.

If you want to install GraphicsMagick, follow the instructions below.

Mac OS X using Homebrew

$ brew install graphicsmagick

Ubuntu using apt-get

$ sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick

Windows

Download and install executables for GraphicsMagick. Please make sure you install the right binaries desired for your system (32bit vs 64bit).

License

MIT

1 Scaling of iOS Simulator has to be 100% for properly recorded screenshots (see here)

2 iOS scales the zoom level to fit the website into the viewport when the width of your page is bigger than the viewport. Capturing screenshots of such scaled websites with iOS is experimental and error-prone. If you notice any errors, adjust your viewport settings in your meta tag to disable scaling with <meta name="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=0">

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial