WDIO Sauce Labs Service

A WebdriverIO service. It updates the job metadata ('name', 'passed', 'tags', 'public', 'build', 'custom-data') and runs Sauce Connect if desired.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-sauce-service as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-sauce-service" : "~0.4.4" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-sauce-service --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

In order to use the service you need to set user and key in your wdio.conf.js file. It will automatically use Sauce Labs to run your integration tests. If you want to use Sauce Connect you just need to set sauceConnect: true .

export .config = { services : [ 'sauce' ], user : process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME, key : process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY, sauceConnect : true , };

Options

user

Your Sauce Labs username.

Type: String

key

Your Sauce Labs access key.

Type: String

sauceConnect

If true it runs Sauce Connect and opens a secure connection between a Sauce Labs virtual machine running your browser tests.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

sauceConnectOpts

Apply Sauce Connect options (e.g. to change port number or logFile settings). See this list for more information.

Type: Object

Default: {}

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests (there are non yet, please help to get unit test - see here):

$ npm test

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.