openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wdio-sauce-service

by webdriverio-boneyard
0.4.14 (see all)

WebdriverIO v4 service for better Sauce Labs integration

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WDIO Sauce Labs Service

Code Climate dependencies Status

A WebdriverIO service. It updates the job metadata ('name', 'passed', 'tags', 'public', 'build', 'custom-data') and runs Sauce Connect if desired.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-sauce-service as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "wdio-sauce-service": "~0.4.4"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-sauce-service --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

In order to use the service you need to set user and key in your wdio.conf.js file. It will automatically use Sauce Labs to run your integration tests. If you want to use Sauce Connect you just need to set sauceConnect: true.

// wdio.conf.js
export.config = {
  // ...
  services: ['sauce'],
  user: process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME,
  key: process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY,
  sauceConnect: true,
  // ...
};

Options

user

Your Sauce Labs username.

Type: String

key

Your Sauce Labs access key.

Type: String

sauceConnect

If true it runs Sauce Connect and opens a secure connection between a Sauce Labs virtual machine running your browser tests.

Type: Boolean
Default: false

sauceConnectOpts

Apply Sauce Connect options (e.g. to change port number or logFile settings). See this list for more information.

Type: Object
Default: {}

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests (there are non yet, please help to get unit test - see here):

$ npm test

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial