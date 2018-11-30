A WebdriverIO service. It updates the job metadata ('name', 'passed', 'tags', 'public', 'build', 'custom-data') and runs Sauce Connect if desired.
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-sauce-service as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-sauce-service": "~0.4.4"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install wdio-sauce-service --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
In order to use the service you need to set
user and
key in your
wdio.conf.js file. It will automatically
use Sauce Labs to run your integration tests. If you want to use Sauce Connect
you just need to set
sauceConnect: true.
// wdio.conf.js
export.config = {
// ...
services: ['sauce'],
user: process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME,
key: process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY,
sauceConnect: true,
// ...
};
Your Sauce Labs username.
Type:
String
Your Sauce Labs access key.
Type:
String
If true it runs Sauce Connect and opens a secure connection between a Sauce Labs virtual machine running your browser tests.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Apply Sauce Connect options (e.g. to change port number or logFile settings). See this list for more information.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:
Watch changes:
$ npm run watch
Run tests (there are non yet, please help to get unit test - see here):
$ npm test
Build package:
$ npm build
For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.