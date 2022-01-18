WDIO Report Portal Reporter

A WebdriverIO reporter plugin to report results to Report Portal(http://reportportal.io/).

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-reportportal-reporter and wdio-reportportal-service as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-reportportal-reporter" : "^7.0.0" , "wdio-reportportal-service" : "^7.0.0" } }

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Configure the output directory in your wdio.conf.js file:

const reportportal = require ( 'wdio-reportportal-reporter' ); const RpService = require ( "wdio-reportportal-service" ); const conf = { reportPortalClientConfig : { token : '00000000-0000-0000-0000-00000000000' , endpoint : 'https://reportportal-url/api/v1' , launch : 'launch_name' , project : 'project_name' , mode : 'DEFAULT' , debug : false , description : "Launch description text" , attributes : [{ key : "tag" , value : "foo" }], headers : { "foo" : "bar" }, restClientConfig : { proxy : { protocol : 'https' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 9000 , auth : { username : 'mikeymike' , password : 'rapunz3l' } }, timeout : 60000 } }, reportSeleniumCommands : false , seleniumCommandsLogLevel : 'debug' , autoAttachScreenshots : false , screenshotsLogLevel : 'info' , parseTagsFromTestTitle : false , cucumberNestedSteps : false , autoAttachCucumberFeatureToScenario : false , sanitizeErrorMessages : true , sauceLabOptions : { enabled : true , sldc : "US" } }; exports.config = { services : [[RpService, {}]], reporters : [[reportportal, conf]], };

Additional API

Api methods can be accessed using:

const reporter = require ( 'wdio-reportportal-reporter' )

Methods description

reporter.addAttribute({key, value}) – add an attribute to current test. key (string, optional) - attribute key. It must be non-empty string. value (string, required)– attribute value. It must be non-empty string.

– add an attribute to current test. reporter.sendLog(level, message) – send log to current suite\test item. level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error']. message (string)– log message content.

– send log to current suite\test item. reporter.sendFile(level, name, content, [type]) – send file to current suite\test item. level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error']. name (string)– file name. content (string) – attachment content type (string, optional) – attachment MIME-type, image/png by default message (string)– log message content.

– send file to current suite\test item. reporter.sendLogToTest(test, level, message) - send log to specific test. test (object) - test object from afterTest\afterStep wdio hook level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error']. message (string)– log message content.

- send log to specific test. reporter.sendFileToTest(test, level, name, content, [type]) – send file to to specific test. test (object) - test object from afterTest\afterStep wdio hook level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error']. name (string)– file name. content (string) – attachment content type (string, optional) – attachment MIME-type, image/png by default message (string)– log message content.

– send file to to specific test.

Pay attention: sendLog \ sendFile sends log to current running test item. It means if you send log without active test(e.g from hooks or on suite level) it will not be reported Report Portal UI.

Methods sendLogToTest \ sendFileToTest are useful when you need to send screenshots or logs to the failed test item from wdio afterTest hook.

Mocha example:

const reportportal = require ( 'wdio-reportportal-reporter' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); exports.config = { ... afterTest(test) { if (test.passed === false ) { const filename = "screnshot.png" ; const outputFile = path.join(__dirname, filename); browser.saveScreenshot(outputFile); reportportal.sendFileToTest(test, 'info' , filename, fs.readFileSync(outputFile)); } } ...

Jasmine example:

const reportportal = require ( 'wdio-reportportal-reporter' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); exports.config = { ... afterTest(test) { if (test.passed === false ) { const filename = "screnshot.png" ; const outputFile = path.join(__dirname, filename); browser.saveScreenshot(outputFile); Object .assign(test, { title : test.description}} reportportal.sendFileToTest(test, 'info' , filename, fs.readFileSync(outputFile)); } } ...

WDIO Cucumber "5.14.3+" Example:

const reportportal = require ( 'wdio-reportportal-reporter' ); exports.config = { ... afterStep: function ( uri, feature, { error, result, duration, passed }, stepData, context ) { if (!passed) { let failureObject = {}; failureObject.type = 'afterStep' ; failureObject.error = error; failureObject.title = ` ${stepData.step.keyword} ${stepData.step.text} ` ; const screenShot = global.browser.takeScreenshot(); let attachment = Buffer.from(screenShot, 'base64' ); reportportal.sendFileToTest(failureObject, 'error' , "screnshot.png" , attachment); } } ... }

Getting link to Report Portal UI launch page

const RpService = require ( "wdio-reportportal-service" ); ... onComplete: async function ( _, config ) { const link = await RpService.getLaunchUrl(config); console .log( `Report portal link ${link} ` ) } ...

or more complicated way

const RpService = require ( "wdio-reportportal-service" ); ... onComplete: async function ( _, config ) { const protocol = 'http:' ; const hostname = 'example.com' ; const port = ':8080' ; const link = await RpService.getLaunchUrlByParams(protocol, hostname, port, config); console .log( `Report portal link ${link} ` ) } ...

Reporting test to existing launch

If you want report test to existing active launch you may pass it to reporter by environment variable REPORT_PORTAL_LAUNCH_ID You are responsible for finishing launch as well as starting such launch.

$ export REPORT_PORTAL_LAUNCH_ID=SomeLaunchId $ npm run wdio

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details