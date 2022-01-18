A WebdriverIO reporter plugin to report results to Report Portal(http://reportportal.io/).
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-reportportal-reporter and
wdio-reportportal-service as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-reportportal-reporter": "^7.0.0",
"wdio-reportportal-service": "^7.0.0"
}
}
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
Configure the output directory in your wdio.conf.js file:
const reportportal = require('wdio-reportportal-reporter');
const RpService = require("wdio-reportportal-service");
const conf = {
reportPortalClientConfig: { // report portal settings
token: '00000000-0000-0000-0000-00000000000',
endpoint: 'https://reportportal-url/api/v1',
launch: 'launch_name',
project: 'project_name',
mode: 'DEFAULT',
debug: false,
description: "Launch description text",
attributes: [{key:"tag", value: "foo"}],
headers: {"foo": "bar"}, // optional headers for internal http client
restClientConfig: { // axios like http client config - https://github.com/axios/axios#request-config
proxy: {
protocol: 'https',
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 9000,
auth: {
username: 'mikeymike',
password: 'rapunz3l'
}
},
timeout: 60000
}
},
reportSeleniumCommands: false, // add selenium commands to log
seleniumCommandsLogLevel: 'debug', // log level for selenium commands
autoAttachScreenshots: false, // automatically add screenshots
screenshotsLogLevel: 'info', // log level for screenshots
parseTagsFromTestTitle: false, // parse strings like `@foo` from titles and add to Report Portal
cucumberNestedSteps: false, // report cucumber steps as Report Portal steps
autoAttachCucumberFeatureToScenario: false, // requires cucumberNestedSteps to be true for use
sanitizeErrorMessages: true, // strip color ascii characters from error stacktrace
sauceLabOptions : {
enabled: true, // automatically add SauseLab ID to rp tags.
sldc: "US" // automatically add SauseLab region to rp tags.
}
};
exports.config = {
// ...
services: [[RpService, {}]],
reporters: [[reportportal, conf]],
// ...
};
Api methods can be accessed using:
const reporter = require('wdio-reportportal-reporter')
reporter.addAttribute({key, value}) – add an attribute to current test.
key (string, optional) - attribute key. It must be non-empty string.
value (string, required)– attribute value. It must be non-empty string.
reporter.sendLog(level, message) – send log to current suite\test item.
level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error'].
message (string)– log message content.
reporter.sendFile(level, name, content, [type]) – send file to current suite\test item.
level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error'].
name (string)– file name.
content (string) – attachment content
type (string, optional) – attachment MIME-type,
image/png by default
message (string)– log message content.
reporter.sendLogToTest(test, level, message) - send log to specific test.
test (object) - test object from
afterTest\afterStep wdio hook
level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error'].
message (string)– log message content.
reporter.sendFileToTest(test, level, name, content, [type]) – send file to to specific test.
test (object) - test object from
afterTest\afterStep wdio hook
level (string) - log level. Values ['trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error'].
name (string)– file name.
content (string) – attachment content
type (string, optional) – attachment MIME-type,
image/png by default
message (string)– log message content.
Pay attention:
sendLog\
sendFile sends log to current running test item. It means if you send log without active test(e.g from hooks or on suite level) it will not be reported Report Portal UI.
Methods
sendLogToTest\
sendFileToTest are useful when you need to send screenshots or logs to the failed test item from wdio afterTest hook.
Mocha example:
const reportportal = require('wdio-reportportal-reporter');
const path = require('path');
const fs = require('fs');
exports.config = {
...
afterTest(test) {
if (test.passed === false) {
const filename = "screnshot.png";
const outputFile = path.join(__dirname, filename);
browser.saveScreenshot(outputFile);
reportportal.sendFileToTest(test, 'info', filename, fs.readFileSync(outputFile));
}
}
...
Jasmine example:
const reportportal = require('wdio-reportportal-reporter');
const path = require('path');
const fs = require('fs');
exports.config = {
...
afterTest(test) {
if (test.passed === false) {
const filename = "screnshot.png";
const outputFile = path.join(__dirname, filename);
browser.saveScreenshot(outputFile);
//!!
Object.assign(test, {title: test.description}}
reportportal.sendFileToTest(test, 'info', filename, fs.readFileSync(outputFile));
}
}
...
WDIO Cucumber "5.14.3+" Example:
const reportportal = require('wdio-reportportal-reporter');
exports.config = {
...
afterStep: function (uri, feature, { error, result, duration, passed }, stepData, context) {
if (!passed) {
let failureObject = {};
failureObject.type = 'afterStep';
failureObject.error = error;
failureObject.title = `${stepData.step.keyword}${stepData.step.text}`;
const screenShot = global.browser.takeScreenshot();
let attachment = Buffer.from(screenShot, 'base64');
reportportal.sendFileToTest(failureObject, 'error', "screnshot.png", attachment);
}
}
...
}
const RpService = require("wdio-reportportal-service");
...
onComplete: async function (_, config) {
const link = await RpService.getLaunchUrl(config);
console.log(`Report portal link ${link}`)
}
...
or more complicated way
const RpService = require("wdio-reportportal-service");
...
onComplete: async function (_, config) {
const protocol = 'http:';
const hostname = 'example.com';
const port = ':8080'; // or empty string for default 80/443 ports
const link = await RpService.getLaunchUrlByParams(protocol, hostname, port, config);
console.log(`Report portal link ${link}`)
}
...
If you want report test to existing active launch you may pass it to reporter by environment variable
REPORT_PORTAL_LAUNCH_ID
You are responsible for finishing launch as well as starting such launch.
$ export REPORT_PORTAL_LAUNCH_ID=SomeLaunchId
$ npm run wdio
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details