Visual regression testing for Native iOS and Android apps with WebdriverIO
This service works with WebdriverIO V5 and V6. To check support for WebdriverIO V4 go to the
0.7.0branch and following the instructions
This service for WebdriverIO will add 4 methods that can be used to save and or check element/screen-shots of a native iOS or Android app, see Methods for all the methods and details.
When the compare methods are used a baseline image (each device + OS, and even OS version, needs to have it's own baseline image) will be compared to an actual screenshot.
The output will be an object of data, check the
save..-methods output here and the
compare..-methods here
The images are compared with the lovely module ResembleJS. If you want to compare images online, and thus by hand, you can check the online tool
Examples of saved images of elements / screens and diffs can be found here.
You can install wdio-native-app-compare via NPM as usual:
$ npm install wdio-native-app-compare-service --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
wdio-native-app-compare-service is a service so it can be used as a normal service. You can set it up in your
wdio.conf.js file with the following
// wdio.conf.js
exports.config = {
// ...
// ========================
// Native app compare setup
// ========================
services: [ [
'native-app-compare',
// The options
{
// Mandatory
baselineFolder: 'test/image-baseline',
screenshotPath: '.tmp/image-compare',
// Optional
// See Options for more options
//..
},
] ],
};
See OPTIONS.md
See METHODS.md
When you are trying to save an element screenshot on Android the following log can be shown in your console
#####################################################################################
AN ELEMENT SCREENSHOT COULD NOT BE TAKEN WITH THE NEW 'elementScreenshot()' METHOD,
A FALLBACK HAS BEEN EXECUTED AND THE ELEMENT WILL BE SAVED.
USE 'automationName: "UiAutomator2"' FOR ANDROID TO FULLY USE THE POWER OF APPIUM
#####################################################################################
Please make sure you are using the
UiAutomator2-driver when automating with Appium, see the Appium docs here
There seems to be an issue with Appium and the iPhone 11 not giving back a correct element screenshot.
I need to investigate this better, but a workaround would be to provide an empty
resizeDimensions-object like this
driver.compareElement($('element'),'name', {resizeDimensions:{}});
This will trigger taking an element screenshot by cutting it out a large screenshot.
MIT