A WebdriverIO reporter plugin. Reporter that creates beautiful Cucumber HTML reports by using multiple-cucumber-html-reporter
THIS MODULE IS DEPRECATED AND IS NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE. IT DOESN'T SUPPORT CUCUMBERJS WITH WEBDRIVERIO V5 AND IT CAN'T BE MIGRATED TO V5 DUE TO TECHNICAL LIMITATIONS IF YOU WANT TO USE CUCUMBERJS WITH WEBDRIVERIO V5 AND A SIMILAR IMPLEMENTATION LIKE THIS, PLEASE CHECK wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter
~THIS REPORTER IS STILL UNDER DEVELOPMENT, FEEL FREE TO ADD PR'S~
THIS REPORTER NEEDS TO USE
wdio-cucumber-framework
2.2.5OR HIGHER, SEE FAQ'S
multiple-cucumber-html-reporter, WHICH IS USED IN THIS REPORTER PLUGIN WILL ONLY WORK ON NODE >= 7
THIS MODULE CAN ONLY WORK WITH WebdriverIO V4 BECAUSE
wdio-cucumber-frameworkIS NOT V5 COMPATIBLE
This reporter does two things
Given|When|Then-keywords and Datatables
before|after-hooks) with the following code
import multipleCucumberHtmlReporter from 'wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter';
// Attach a string
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach('just a string');
// Attach JSON
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach({"json-string": true}, 'application/json');
// Attach a screenshot
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.saveScreenshot(), 'image/png');
// Or with
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.screenshot(), 'image/png');
before|after-hooks. You can use the same method as above
but you need to add an extra
hookType, which is a string. For the
before-hook you use the string
before and for the
after-hook you can use the string
after.
See the examples below
Keep in mind this is only for the
before|after-hooks, if you add them in steps you will mess up your own report
import multipleCucumberHtmlReporter from 'wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter';
// BEFORE
// Attach a string in a before hook
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach('just a string', 'before');
// Attach JSON in a before hook
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach({"json-string": true}, 'application/json', 'before');
// Attach a screenshot in a before hook
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.saveScreenshot(), 'image/png', 'before');
// Or with
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.screenshot(), 'image/png', 'before');
// AFTER
// Attach a string in a after hook
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach('just a string', 'after');
// Attach JSON in a after hook
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach({"json-string": true}, 'application/json', 'after');
// Attach a screenshot in a after hook
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.saveScreenshot(), 'image/png', 'after');
// Or with
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.screenshot(), 'image/png', 'after');
Keep in mind that this will add a passed step for the
before|after-hook as can be seen here
Not all options / data that is provided in multiple-cucumber-html-reporter can be used due to limitations in the generated JSON file by this reporter
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter": "^0.2.0"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter --save-dev
so it will be added automatically to your
package.json
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
Configure the output directory in your wdio.conf.js file:
exports.config = {
// ...
reporters: ['multiple-cucumber-html'],
reporterOptions: {
htmlReporter: {
jsonFolder: './tmp',
reportFolder: `./tmp/report`,
// ... other options, see Options
}
},
// ...
}
jsonFolder
String
The directory where the JSON file, generated by this report, will be stored, relative from where the script is started.
N.B.: If you use a npm script from the command line, like for example
npm run test the
jsonFolder will be relative from the path where the script is executed. Executing it from the root of your project will also create the
jsonFolder in the root of you project.
reportFolder
String
The directory in which the report needs to be saved, relative from where the script is started.
N.B.: If you use a npm script from the command line, like for example
npm run test the
reportFolder will be relative from the path where the script is executed. Executing it from the root of your project will also save the report in the
reportFolder in the root of you project.
removeFolders
boolean
If
true the the
jsonFolder and the
reportFolder will be removed to start the test with a clean state.
openReportInBrowser
boolean
If
true the report will automatically be opened in the default browser of the operating system.
saveCollectedJSON
boolean
This reporter will first get the JSON-file and then enrich it with data that is used for the report. If
saveCollectedJSON :true the JSON AND the enriched JSON will be saved in the
reportFolder. They will be saved as:
merged-output.json
enriched-output.json
disableLog
boolean
false
This will disable the log so will NOT see this.
=====================================================================================
Multiple Cucumber HTML report generated in:
/Users/wswebcreation/multiple-cucumber-html-reporter/.tmp/index.html
========================================================================
pageTitle
string
You can change the report title in the HTML head Tag
reportName
string
You can change the report name to a name you want
pageFooter
string
You can customise Page Footer if required. You just need to provide a html string like
<div><p>A custom footer in html</p></div>
displayDuration
boolean
If set to
true the duration of steps, scenarios and features is displayed on the Features overview and single feature page in an easily readable format.
This expects the durations in the report to be in nanoseconds, which might result in incorrect durations when using a version of Cucumber(JS 2 and 3) that does not report in nanoseconds but in milliseconds. This can be changed to milliseconds by adding the parameter
durationInMS: true, see below
NOTE: Only the duration of a feature can be shown in the features overview. A total duration over all features CAN NOT be given because the module doesn't know if all features have been run in parallel
durationInMS
boolean
false
If set to
true the duration of steps will be expected to be in milliseconds, which might result in incorrect durations when using a version of Cucumber(JS 1 or 4) that does report in nanaseconds.
This parameter relies on
displayDuration: true
customStyle
path
If you need add some custom style to your report. Add it like this
customStyle: 'your-path-where/custom.css'
overrideStyle
path
If you need replace default style for your report. Add it like this
overrideStyle: 'your-path-where/custom.css'
customData
object
You can add a custom data block to the report like this
customData: {
title: 'Run info',
data: [
{label: 'Project', value: 'Custom project'},
{label: 'Release', value: '1.2.3'},
{label: 'Cycle', value: 'B11221.34321'},
{label: 'Execution Start Time', value: 'Nov 19th 2017, 02:31 PM EST'},
{label: 'Execution End Time', value: 'Nov 19th 2017, 02:56 PM EST'}
]
}
customData.title
string
Custom data title
Select a title for the custom data block. If not provided it will be defaulted.
customData.data
array
The data you want to add. This needs to be in the format
data: [
{label: 'your label', value: 'the represented value'}
]
The report can also show on which browser / device a feature has been executed. It is shown on the features overview in the table, like this as well as on the feature overview in the container, like this
You can add this by adding the following object to your
capabilities;
exports.config = {
//..
capabilities: [
{
browserName: 'chrome',
// Add this
metadata: {
browser: {
name: 'chrome',
version: '58'
},
device: 'MacBook Pro 15',
platform: {
name: 'OSX',
version: '10.12.6'
}
},
},
],
};
See the metadata information here for the correct values.
If you don't provide the
browser-object in the metadata, this module will automatically determine it for you
If you don't provide the
deviceand or the
platform-object it will be defaulted for you to
not known
If you don't provide a
browser.nameor a
browser.versionthe module will try to determine this automatically. The rest will be shown as questionmarks in the report
Just create a
After-hook in a stepfile like this
const {After, Status} = require('cucumber');
import multipleCucumberHtmlReporter from 'wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter';
After((scenarioResult)=>{
if (scenarioResult.result.status === Status.FAILED) {
// It will add the screenshot to the JSON
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.saveScreenshot(), 'image/png', 'after');
// Or with
multipleCucumberHtmlReporter.attach(browser.screenshot(), 'image/png', 'after');
}
return scenarioResult.status;
});
Given, When, Then in the report
The module
wdio-cucumber-framework only provides this information from version
2.2.0 and higher. Please upgrade to that version.
skipped steps are marked as
pending
skipped steps are currently marked as
pending because
wdio-cucumber-framework can't distinguish them, there is a PR for this, see here
ambiguous steps are marked as
pending
CucumberJS has a status called
ambiguous, this should also be shown in the report.
Because
wdio-cucumber-framework has it's own implementation to handle ambiguous steps , see here
it will not show the correct status in the report using this module.
undefined steps are not marked as
undefined
CucumberJS has a status called
undefined, this should also be shown in the report.
Because
wdio-cucumber-framework has it's own implementation to handle undefined steps , see here
it will not show the correct status in the report using this module.
A changelog can be found here.
How to contribute can be found here.
