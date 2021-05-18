Generates test results in the json formated needed to create Mochawesome reports.
There are breaking changes between WDIO v4 and v5 with how custom reporters work. The chart below shows the versions of this reporter and their WDIO compatibility version.
|WDIO Json Reporter
|WDIO
|<= 2.0.1
|v4
|>= 3.0.0
|v5
npm install wdio-mochawesome-reporter --save-dev
yarn add wdio-mochawesome-reporter --dev
reporters: [
'dot',
['mochawesome',{ stdout: true }]
],
reporters: [
'dot',
['mochawesome',{
outputDir: './Results'
}]
],
reporters: [
'dot',
['mochawesome',{
outputDir: './Results',
outputFileFormat: function(opts) {
return `results-${opts.cid}.${opts.capabilities}.json`
}
}]
],
With WDIO v5, reporting has moved from a centralized process to one that is handled by each of the "sessions" spun up for parallel test execution.
This change helped reduce the amount of chatter during WDIO test execution and thus improved performance. The downside is we are no longer able to get a single report for ALL test execution. Consider the following:
2 suites of tests configured to run in 2 browsers:
wdio-mochawesome-reporter provides a utility function to merge the multiple json files into a single file. You can Follow the steps below to take advantage of the utility.
1) Create a small node script
const mergeResults = require('wdio-mochawesome-reporter/mergeResults')
mergeResults()
2) Call node script from command line and pass 2 arguments
wdio-mochawesome-reporter result files in <RESULTS_DIR>. This is necessary because multiple reporters produce
json result files
Example:
node mergeResults.js ./Results "wdio-mochawesome-*"
The
onComplete is a great place to call the
mergeResults script. Usage this way requires passing in the results directory and the file pattern as arguments to the script.
// Located in your wdio.conf.js file
onComplete: function (exitCode, config, capabilities, results) {
const mergeResults = require('wdio-mochawesome-reporter/mergeResults')
mergeResults('./Results', "results-*")
}
Upon completion, the merge script will output a single json file named
wdio-ma-merged.json in the provided <RESULTS_DIR>
npm install wdio-mochawesome-reporter@^2.0.1 --save
yarn add wdio-mochawesome-reporter@^2.0.1 --dev
Add
mochawesome to the reporters array in your wdio config file.
// sample wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['dot', 'mochawesome'],
// ...
};
The following configuration options are supported:
|option
|default
|description
|includeScreenshots
|false
|All screenshots captured during test execution will be embedded in the report
|screenshotUseRelativePath
|false
|By default sreenshots embeded in a report use an absolute path. Set this option to true and have screenshot paths be relative to the mochawesome report folder. This is useful if you want to publish the report to a static web server or zip it as a complete artifact of a build
To use a configuration option add a
mochawesomeOpts section to your wdio config. Then add any options.
// sample wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['dot', 'mochawesome'],
mochawesomeOpts: {
includeScreenshots:true,
screenshotUseRelativePath:true
},
// ...
};
To convert the json generated by this package into a Mochawesome report you will need to use the Mochawesome Report Generator.
In summary...
yarn add mochawesome-report-generator --dev
"scripts": {
"generateMochawesome":"marge path/to/results.json --reportTitle 'My Project Results'"
},
1)
path/to/results.json = path and name of json file
2)
--reportTitle 'My Project Results' = unique report title
v1.x of
wdio-mochawesome-reporter is compatible with
2.3.2 of
mochawesome-report-generator
v2.x of
wdio-mochawesome-reporter is compatible with version
3.1.5 of
mochawesome-report-generator
v3.x of
wdio-mochawesome-reporter is compatible with version
3.1.5 of
mochawesome-report-generator