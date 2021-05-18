WDIO Mochawesome Reporter

Generates test results in the json formated needed to create Mochawesome reports.

WDIO Version Compatibility

There are breaking changes between WDIO v4 and v5 with how custom reporters work. The chart below shows the versions of this reporter and their WDIO compatibility version.

WDIO Json Reporter WDIO <= 2.0.1 v4 >= 3.0.0 v5

WDIO v5 Compatibility

Installation

NPM

npm install wdio-mochawesome-reporter --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add wdio-mochawesome-reporter --dev

Configuration

Results to STDOUT

reporters: [ 'dot' , [ 'mochawesome' ,{ stdout : true }] ],

Results to File

reporters: [ 'dot' , [ 'mochawesome' ,{ outputDir : './Results' }] ],

Results to File with custom file name

reporters: [ 'dot' , [ 'mochawesome' ,{ outputDir : './Results' , outputFileFormat : function ( opts ) { return `results- ${opts.cid} . ${opts.capabilities} .json` } }] ],

Result Files

With WDIO v5, reporting has moved from a centralized process to one that is handled by each of the "sessions" spun up for parallel test execution.

This change helped reduce the amount of chatter during WDIO test execution and thus improved performance. The downside is we are no longer able to get a single report for ALL test execution. Consider the following:

2 suites of tests configured to run in 2 browsers:

WDIO v4: 1 json file with execution results

WDIO v5: 4 json files with execution results

wdio-mochawesome-reporter provides a utility function to merge the multiple json files into a single file. You can Follow the steps below to take advantage of the utility.

Command line

1) Create a small node script

const mergeResults = require ( 'wdio-mochawesome-reporter/mergeResults' ) mergeResults()

2) Call node script from command line and pass 2 arguments

<RESULTS_DIR>: Directory where results files are written

<FILE_REGEX>: Regex pattern for finding wdio-mochawesome-reporter result files in <RESULTS_DIR>. This is necessary because multiple reporters produce json result files

Example:

node mergeResults.js ./Results "wdio-mochawesome-*"

As part of a wdio hook

The onComplete is a great place to call the mergeResults script. Usage this way requires passing in the results directory and the file pattern as arguments to the script.

onComplete : function ( exitCode, config, capabilities, results ) { const mergeResults = require ( 'wdio-mochawesome-reporter/mergeResults' ) mergeResults( './Results' , "results-*" ) }

Upon completion, the merge script will output a single json file named wdio-ma-merged.json in the provided <RESULTS_DIR>

WDIO v4 Compatibility

Installation

NPM

npm install wdio-mochawesome-reporter@^2.0.1 --save

Yarn

yarn add wdio-mochawesome-reporter@^2.0.1 --dev

Using

Add mochawesome to the reporters array in your wdio config file.

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'mochawesome' ], };

Reporter Configurations

The following configuration options are supported:

option default description includeScreenshots false All screenshots captured during test execution will be embedded in the report screenshotUseRelativePath false By default sreenshots embeded in a report use an absolute path. Set this option to true and have screenshot paths be relative to the mochawesome report folder. This is useful if you want to publish the report to a static web server or zip it as a complete artifact of a build

To use a configuration option add a mochawesomeOpts section to your wdio config. Then add any options.

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'mochawesome' ], mochawesomeOpts : { includeScreenshots : true , screenshotUseRelativePath : true }, };

Mochawesome Report Generator

To convert the json generated by this package into a Mochawesome report you will need to use the Mochawesome Report Generator.

In summary...

Add the package to your project

yarn add mochawesome-report-generator --dev

Add a script to your package.json to generate the report

"scripts" : { "generateMochawesome" : "marge path/to/results.json --reportTitle 'My Project Results'" },

1) path/to/results.json = path and name of json file 2) --reportTitle 'My Project Results' = unique report title

Version Compatibility

v1.x of wdio-mochawesome-reporter is compatible with 2.3.2 of mochawesome-report-generator

v2.x of wdio-mochawesome-reporter is compatible with version 3.1.5 of mochawesome-report-generator