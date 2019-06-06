openbase logo
wdio-mocha-framework

by webdriverio-boneyard
0.6.4 (see all)

A WebdriverIO v4 plugin. Adapter for Mocha testing framework.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.4K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WDIO Mocha Framework Adapter

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage Dependency Status

A WebdriverIO plugin. Adapter for Mocha testing framework.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-mocha-framework as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "wdio-mocha-framework": "~0.5.9"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-mocha-framework --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration...

// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  framework: 'mocha',

  mochaOpts: {
    ui: 'bdd'
  }
  // ...
};

mochaOpts Options

Options will be passed to the Mocha instance. See the list of supported Mocha options here.

Note that interfaces supported are bdd, tdd and qunit. If you want to provide a custom interface, it should expose methods compatible with them and be named ending with -bdd, -tdd or -qunit accordingly.

mochaOpts.require (string|string[])

The require option is useful when you want to add or extend some basic functionality.
For example, let's try to create an anonymous describe:

wdio.conf.js

{
  suites: {
    login: ['tests/login/*.js']
  },

  mochaOpts: {
    require: './hooks/mocha.js'
  }
}

./hooks/mocha.js

import path from 'path';

let { context, file, mocha, options } = module.parent.context;
let { describe } = context;

context.describe = function (name, callback) {
    if (callback) {
        return describe(...arguments);
    } else {
        callback = name;
        name = path.basename(file, '.js');

        return describe(name, callback);
    }
}

./tests/TEST-XXX.js

describe(() => {
    it('Login form', () => {
        this.skip();
    });
});

Output

TEST-XXX
   ✓ Login form

mochaOpts.compilers (string[])

Use the given module(s) to compile files. Compilers will be included before requires.

CoffeeScript and similar transpilers may be used by mapping the file extensions and the module name.

{
  mochaOpts: {
    compilers: ['coffee:foo', './bar.js']
  }
}

Development

First of all,

npm i

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test

# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover

Build package:

$ npm run build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.

