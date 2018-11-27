WDIO JUnit Reporter

A WebdriverIO plugin. Report results in junit xml format.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-junit-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-junit-reporter" : "~0.3.0" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-junit-reporter --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration. Just add 'junit' as reporter to the array. To get some output during the test you can run the WDIO Dot Reporter and the WDIO JUnit Reporter at the same time:

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'junit' ], reporterOptions : { junit : { outputDir : './' , outputFileFormat : function ( opts ) { return `results- ${opts.cid} . ${opts.capabilities} .xml` } } }, };

The following options are supported:

outputDir

Define a directory where your xml files should get stored.

Type: String

Required

outputFileFormat

Define the xml files created after the test execution. You can choose to have one file (single) containing all the test suites, many files (multi) or both. Default is multi.

multi: set a function to format of your xml files using an opts parameter that contains the runner id as well as the capabilities of the runner.

parameter that contains the runner id as well as the capabilities of the runner. single: set a function to format you xml file using a config parameter that represents the reporter configuration

Type: Object

Default: {multi: function(opts){return `WDIO.xunit.${opts.capabilities}.${opts.cid}.xml`}}

outputFileFormat: { single : function ( config ) { return 'mycustomfilename.xml' ; }, multi : function ( opts ) { return `WDIO.xunit. ${opts.capabilities} . ${opts.cid} .xml` } }

suiteNameFormat

Gives the ability to provide custom regex for formatting test suite name (e.g. in output xml ).

Type: Regex ,

Default: /[^a-z0-9]+/

packageName

You can break out packages by an additional level by setting 'packageName' . For example, if you wanted to iterate over a test suite with different environment variable set:

Type: String

Example:

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'junit' ], reporterOptions : { junit : { outputDir : './' , packageName : process.env.USER_ROLE } } };

errorOptions

Allows to set various combinations of error notifications inside xml.

Given a Jasmine test like expect(true).toBe(false, 'my custom message') you will get this test error:

{ matcherName: 'toBe' , message: 'Expected true to be false , \ 'my custom message\ '.' , stack: 'Error : Expected true to be false , \ 'my custom message\ '.

at UserContext.it (/home/mcelotti/Workspace/WebstormProjects/forcebeatwio/test/marco/prova1.spec.js:3:22)' , passed: false , expected: [ false , 'my custom message' ], actual: true }

Therefore you can choose which key will be used where, see the example below.

Type: Object ,

Default: errorOptions: { error: "message" }

Example:

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'junit' ], reporterOptions : { junit : { outputDir : './' , errorOptions : { error : 'message' , failure : 'message' , stacktrace : 'stack' } } } };

Jenkins Setup

Last but not least you nead to tell your CI job (e.g. Jenkins) where it can find the xml file. To do that add a post-build action to your job that gets executed after the test has run and point Jenkins (or your desired CI system) to your XML test results:

If there is no such post-build step in your CI system there is probably a plugin for that somewhere on the internet.

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test $ npm run test :cover

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.