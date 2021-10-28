WDIO JSON Reporter

A WebdriverIO plugin. Report results in json format.

WDIO Version Compatibility

There are breaking changes between WDIO v4 and v5 with how custom reporters work. The chart below shows the versions of this reporter and their WDIO compatibility version.

WDIO Json Reporter WDIO ^0.4.0 v4 ^1.0.0 v5 ^2.0.0 v6 ^3.0.0 v7

WDIO v5 Compatibility

Installation

NPM

npm install wdio-json-reporter --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add wdio-json-reporter --dev

Configuration

Results to STDOUT

reporters: [ 'dot' , [ 'json' ,{ stdout : true }] ],

Results to File

reporters: [ 'dot' , [ 'json' ,{ outputDir : './Results' }] ],

Results to File with custom file name

reporters: [ 'dot' , [ 'json' ,{ outputDir : './Results' , outputFileFormat : function ( opts ) { return `results- ${opts.cid} . ${opts.capabilities} .json` } }] ],

Result Files

With WDIO v5, reporting has moved from a centralized process to one that is handled by each of the "sessions" spun up for parallel test execution. This change helped reduce the amount of chatter during WDIO test execution and thus improved performance. The downside is we are no longer able to get a single report for ALL test execution. Consider the following:

2 suites of tests configured to run in 2 browsers:

WDIO v4: 1 json file with execution results

WDIO v5: 4 json files with execution results

wdio-json-reporter provides a utility function to merge the multiple json files into a single file. Follow the steps below to take advantage of the utility.

1) Create a small node script

const mergeResults = require ( 'wdio-json-reporter/mergeResults' ) mergeResults( './Results' , 'wdio-json-*' , 'wdio-custom-filename.json' )

Note: wdio-custom-filename.json is optional, is the parameter is not provided the default value is wdio-merged.json

2) Call node script from command line and pass 2 arguments

<RESULTS_DIR>: Directory where results files are written

<FILE_REGEX>: Regex pattern for finding wdio-json-reporter result files in <RESULTS_DIR>. This is necessary because multiple reporters produce json result files

Example:

node mergeResults.json ./Results "wdio-json-*"

3) As part of a wdio hook

onComplete : function ( exitCode, config, capabilities, results ) { const mergeResults = require ( 'wdio-json-reporter/mergeResults' ) mergeResults( './Results' , 'results-*' , 'wdio-custom-filename.json' ) }

Upon completion, the merge script will output a single json file named wdio-merged.json in the provided <RESULTS_DIR>

WDIO v4 Compatibility

Installation

NPM

npm install wdio-json-reporter@^0.4.0 --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add wdio-json-reporter@^0.4.0 --dev

Configuration

Standard

Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration. Just add 'json' as reporter to the array. To get some output during the test you can run the WDIO Dot Reporter and the WDIO JSON Reporter at the same time:

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'json' ], reporterOptions : { outputDir : './Results' }, };

Single Results File

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'json' ], reporterOptions : { outputDir : './' , combined : true }, };

Custom File Name

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'dot' , 'json' ], reporterOptions : { outputDir : './' , filename : 'wdio-results' }, };

STDOUT

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'json' ], reporterOptions : { useStdout : true }, };

If you do not want to print out the mocha epilogue (i.e. 1 passing (5.2s) ), you can suppress it:

module .exports = { reporters : [ 'json' ], reporterOptions : { suppressEpilogue : true }, };

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.