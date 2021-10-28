A WebdriverIO plugin. Report results in json format.
There are breaking changes between WDIO v4 and v5 with how custom reporters work. The chart below shows the versions of this reporter and their WDIO compatibility version.
|WDIO Json Reporter
|WDIO
|^0.4.0
|v4
|^1.0.0
|v5
|^2.0.0
|v6
|^3.0.0
|v7
npm install wdio-json-reporter --save-dev
yarn add wdio-json-reporter --dev
reporters: [
'dot',
['json',{ stdout: true }]
],
reporters: [
'dot',
['json',{
outputDir: './Results'
}]
],
reporters: [
'dot',
['json',{
outputDir: './Results',
outputFileFormat: function(opts) {
return `results-${opts.cid}.${opts.capabilities}.json`
}
}]
],
With WDIO v5, reporting has moved from a centralized process to one that is handled by each of the "sessions" spun up for parallel test execution. This change helped reduce the amount of chatter during WDIO test execution and thus improved performance. The downside is we are no longer able to get a single report for ALL test execution. Consider the following:
2 suites of tests configured to run in 2 browsers:
wdio-json-reporter provides a utility function to merge the multiple json files into a single file. Follow the steps below to take advantage of the utility.
1) Create a small node script
const mergeResults = require('wdio-json-reporter/mergeResults')
mergeResults('./Results', 'wdio-json-*', 'wdio-custom-filename.json')
Note:
wdio-custom-filename.json is optional, is the parameter is not provided the default value is
wdio-merged.json
2) Call node script from command line and pass 2 arguments
wdio-json-reporter result files in <RESULTS_DIR>. This is necessary because multiple reporters produce
json result files
Example:
node mergeResults.json ./Results "wdio-json-*"
3) As part of a wdio hook
// Located in your wdio.conf.js file
onComplete: function (exitCode, config, capabilities, results) {
const mergeResults = require('wdio-json-reporter/mergeResults')
mergeResults('./Results', 'results-*', 'wdio-custom-filename.json')
}
Upon completion, the merge script will output a single json file named
wdio-merged.json in the provided <RESULTS_DIR>
npm install wdio-json-reporter@^0.4.0 --save-dev
yarn add wdio-json-reporter@^0.4.0 --dev
Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration. Just add
'json' as reporter
to the array. To get some output during the test you can run the WDIO Dot Reporter and the WDIO JSON Reporter at the same time:
// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['dot', 'json'],
reporterOptions: {
outputDir: './Results'
},
// ...
};
// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['dot', 'json'],
reporterOptions: {
outputDir: './',
combined: true
},
// ...
};
// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['dot', 'json'],
reporterOptions: {
outputDir: './',
filename: 'wdio-results'
},
// ...
};
// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['json'],
reporterOptions: {
useStdout: true
},
// ...
};
If you do not want to print out the mocha epilogue (i.e.
1 passing (5.2s)), you can suppress it:
// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
reporters: ['json'],
reporterOptions: {
suppressEpilogue: true
},
// ...
};
