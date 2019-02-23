WDIO Jasmine Framework Adapter

A WebdriverIO plugin. Adapter for Jasmine testing framework.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-jasmine-framework as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-jasmine-framework" : "~0.2.20" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-jasmine-framework --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration...

module .exports = { framework : 'jasmine' jasmineNodeOpts : { defaultTimeoutInterval : 10000 } };

jasmineNodeOpts Options

defaultTimeoutInterval

Timeout until specs will be marked as failed.

Type: Number

Default: 10000

expectationResultHandler

The Jasmine framework allows it to intercept each assertion in order to log the state of the application or website depending on the result. For example it is pretty handy to take a screenshot every time an assertion fails.

Type: Function

Default: null

grep

Optional pattern to selectively select it/describe cases to run from spec files.

Type: RegExp | string

Default: undefined

invertGrep

Inverts 'grep' matches

Type: Boolean

Default: false

cleanStack

Cleans up stack trace and removes all traces of node module packages

Type: Boolean

Default: true

random

Run specs in semi-random order

Type: Boolean

Default: false

stopOnSpecFailure

Stops spec execution on first fail (other specs continue running)

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test $ npm run test :cover

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.