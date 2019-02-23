openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wdio-jasmine-framework

by webdriverio-boneyard
0.3.8 (see all)

A WebdriverIO v4 plugin. Adapter for Jasmine testing framework.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WDIO Jasmine Framework Adapter

Build Status Test Coverage dependencies Status

A WebdriverIO plugin. Adapter for Jasmine testing framework.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-jasmine-framework as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "wdio-jasmine-framework": "~0.2.20"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-jasmine-framework --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration...

// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  framework: 'jasmine'
  jasmineNodeOpts: {
    defaultTimeoutInterval: 10000
  }
  // ...
};

jasmineNodeOpts Options

defaultTimeoutInterval

Timeout until specs will be marked as failed.

Type: Number
Default: 10000

expectationResultHandler

The Jasmine framework allows it to intercept each assertion in order to log the state of the application or website depending on the result. For example it is pretty handy to take a screenshot every time an assertion fails.

Type: Function
Default: null

grep

Optional pattern to selectively select it/describe cases to run from spec files.

Type: RegExp | string
Default: undefined

invertGrep

Inverts 'grep' matches

Type: Boolean
Default: false

cleanStack

Cleans up stack trace and removes all traces of node module packages

Type: Boolean
Default: true

random

Run specs in semi-random order

Type: Boolean
Default: false

stopOnSpecFailure

Stops spec execution on first fail (other specs continue running)

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test

# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial