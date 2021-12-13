NOTE for Windows users!!
Please check the FAQ
missmatch percentage. You never know what you accept and especially with large screenshots you might accept a button not being rendered and or shown on a page.
wdio-image-comparison-service is a lightweight WebdriverIO service for browsers / mobile browsers / hybrid apps to do image comparison on screens, elements or full page screens.
You can:
The module is now based on the power of the new
webdriver-image-comparison module. This is a lightweight module to retrieve the needed data and screenshots for all browsers / devices.
The comparison power comes from ResembleJS. If you want to compare images online you can check the online tool
It can be used for:
NOTE for Hybrid!!
Please use the property
isHybridApp:truein your service settings
Install this module locally with the following command to be used as a (dev-)dependency:
npm install --save wdio-image-comparison-service
npm install --save-dev wdio-image-comparison-service
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
wdio-image-comparison-service supports NodeJS 8 or higher
wdio-image-comparison-service is a service so it can be used as a normal service. You can set it up in your
wdio.conf.js file with the following
const { join } = require('path');
// wdio.conf.js
exports.config = {
// ...
// =====
// Setup
// =====
services: [
['image-comparison',
// The options
{
// Some options, see the docs for more
baselineFolder: join(process.cwd(), './tests/sauceLabsBaseline/'),
formatImageName: '{tag}-{logName}-{width}x{height}',
screenshotPath: join(process.cwd(), '.tmp/'),
savePerInstance: true,
autoSaveBaseline: true,
blockOutStatusBar: true,
blockOutToolBar: true,
// NOTE: When you are testing a hybrid app please use this setting
isHybridApp: true,
// Options for the tabbing image
tabbableOptions:{
circle:{
size: 18,
fontSize: 18,
// ...
},
line:{
color: '#ff221a', // hex-code or for example words like `red|black|green`
width: 3,
},
}
// ... more options
}],
],
// ...
};
More plugin options can be found here.
wdio-image-comparison-service is framework agnostic, meaning that you can use it with all the frameworks WebdriverIO supports like
Jasmine|Mocha.
You can use it like this:
describe('Example', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
browser.url('https://webdriver.io');
});
it('should save some screenshots', () => {
// Save a screen
browser.saveScreen('examplePaged', { /* some options */ });
// Save an element
browser.saveElement($('#element-id'), 'firstButtonElement', { /* some options */ });
// Save a full page screenshot
browser.saveFullPageScreen('fullPage', { /* some options */ });
// Save a full page screenshot with all tab executions
browser.saveTabbablePage('save-tabbable', { /* some options, use the same options as for saveFullPageScreen */ });
});
it('should compare successful with a baseline', () => {
// Check a screen
expect(browser.checkScreen('examplePaged', { /* some options */ })).toEqual(0);
// Check an element
expect(browser.checkElement($('#element-id'), 'firstButtonElement', { /* some options */ })).toEqual(0);
// Check a full page screenshot
expect(browser.checkFullPageScreen('fullPage', { /* some options */ })).toEqual(0);
// Check a full page screenshot with all tab executions
expect(browser.checkTabbablePage('check-tabbable', { /* some options, use the same options as for checkFullPageScreen */ })).toEqual(0);
});
});
If you run for the first time without having a baseline the
check-methods will reject the promise with the following warning:
#####################################################################################
Baseline image not found, save the actual image manually to the baseline.
The image can be found here:
/Users/wswebcreation/Git/wdio-image-comparison-service/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-latest-1366x768.png
If you want the module to auto save a non existing image to the baseline you
can provide 'autoSaveBaseline: true' to the options.
#####################################################################################
This means that the current screenshot is saved in the actual folder and you manually need to copy it to your baseline.
If you instantiate
wdio-image-comparison-service with
autoSaveBaseline: true the image will automatically be saved into the baseline folder.
This module now also support MultiRemote. To make this work properly make sure that you add
'wdio-ics:options to your
capabilities as can be seen below. This will make sure that each screenshot will have its own unique name.
exports.config = {
capabilities: {
chromeBrowserOne: {
capabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome',
'goog:chromeOptions': {
args: [
'disable-infobars',
'--headless',
],
},
// THIS!!!
'wdio-ics:options': {
logName: 'chrome-latest-one',
},
}
},
chromeBrowserTwo: {
capabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome',
'goog:chromeOptions': {
args: [
'disable-infobars',
'--headless',
],
},
// THIS!!!
'wdio-ics:options': {
logName: 'chrome-latest-two',
},
}
},
}
}
Here is a minimal example usage of getting
wdio-image-comparison-service to work via
remote options
const {
remote
} = require("webdriverio");
const WdioImageComparisonService = require('wdio-image-comparison-service').default;
let wdioImageComparisonService = new WdioImageComparisonService({});
async function main() {
const browser = await remote({
logLevel: "silent",
capabilities: {
browserName: "chrome"
}
});
global.browser = browser;
wdioImageComparisonService.defaultOptions.autoSaveBaseline = true;
browser.defaultOptions = wdioImageComparisonService.defaultOptions;
browser.folders = wdioImageComparisonService.folders;
wdioImageComparisonService.before(browser.capabilities)
await browser.url('https://webdriver.io/');
// or use this for ONLY saving a screenshot
await browser.saveFullPageScreen('examplePaged', {});
// or use this for validating. Both methods don't need to be combined, see the FAQ
await browser.checkFullPageScreen('examplePaged', {});
await browser.deleteSession();
}
main().catch(async e => {
console.error(e)
});
The
save(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods will provide the following information after the method has been executed:
const saveResult = {
// The device pixel ratio of the instance that has run
devicePixelRatio: 1,
// The formatted filename, this depends on the options `formatImageName`
fileName: 'examplePage-chrome-latest-1366x768.png',
// The path where the actual screenshot file can be found
path: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/wdio-image-comparison-service/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome',
};
See the Save output section in the output docs for the images.
By default the
check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods will only provide a mismatch percentage like
1.23, but when the plugin has the options
returnAllCompareData: true the following information is provided after the method has been executed:
const checkResult = {
// The formatted filename, this depends on the options `formatImageName`
fileName: 'examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
folders: {
// The actual folder and the file name
actual: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/wdio-image-comparison-service/.tmp/actual/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
// The baseline folder and the file name
baseline: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/wdio-image-comparison-service/localBaseline/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
// This following folder is optional and only if there is a mismatch
// The folder that holds the diffs and the file name
diff: '/Users/wswebcreation/Git/wdio-image-comparison-service/.tmp/diff/desktop_chrome/examplePage-chrome-headless-latest-1366x768.png',
},
// The mismatch percentage
misMatchPercentage: 2.34
};
See the Check output on failure section in the output docs for the images.
We now support checking if a website is accessible through using the keyboards
TAB-key. Testing this part of accessibility has always been a time consuming (manual) job and pretty hard to do through automation.
With the methods
saveTabbablePage and
checkTabbablePage you can now draw lines and dots on your website to verify the tabbing order.
Be aware of the fact that this is only useful for desktop browser and NOT for mobile devices. All desktop browsers are supporting this feature, see the browser matrix on the top of this page to check which desktop browsers and versions are supported.
NOTE:
The work is inspired by Viv Richards his blog post about "AUTOMATING PAGE TABABILITY (IS THAT A WORD?) WITH VISUAL TESTING".
The way tabbable elements are selected are based on the module tabbable. If there are any issues regarding the tabbing please check the README.md and especially the More details-section.
Both methods will create a
canvas element on your website and draw lines and dots to show you where your TAB would go if an end-user would use it. After that it will create a full page screenshot to give you a good overview of the flow.
Use the
saveTabbablePageonly when you need to create a screenshot and DON'T want to compare it with a base line image.
When you want to compare the tabbing flow with a baseline, then you can use the
checkTabbablePage-method. You DON'T need to use the two methods together. If there is already a baseline image created, which can automatically be done by providing
autoSaveBaseline: true when you instantiate the service,
the
checkTabbablePage will first create the actual image and then compare it against the baseline.
Both methods use the same options as the
saveFullPageScreen or the
compareFullPageScreen.
This is an example of how the tabbing works on the website of our amazing sponsor Sauce Labs:
You can also use the Chrome DevTools as automation protocol in combination with this module. You don't need to do anything,
just change
automationProtocol: 'devtools' in your config.
More information about how to use the DEV-TOOLS can be found in this blog post.
We now also support typescript types. Add the following to the
types in your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"wdio-image-comparison-service"
]
}
}
save(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) methods when I want to run
check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen)?
No, you don't need to do this. The
check(Screen/Element/FullPageScreen) will do this automatically for you
It could be that the error
Width and height cannot be negative is thrown. 9 out of 10 times this is related to creating an image of an element that is not in the view. Please be sure you always make sure the element in is in the view before you try to make an image of the element.
Canvas uses Node-Gyp and might cause some issues on Windows that are not fully set up. Please check this post for Fixing Node-Gyp Issues on Windows. (Thanks to IgorSasovets)
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
wdio-image-comparison-service uses an open source licence from Sauce Labs.
You can request your open source licence here