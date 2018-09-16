openbase logo
wdio-firefox-profile-service

by webdriverio-boneyard
0.1.3 (see all)

WebdriverIO v4 service to easy define Firefox profiles for the WDIO testrunner

Readme

WDIO Firefox Profile Service

Code Climate Build Status dependencies Status

You want to run your Firefox browser with a specific extension or need to set couple preferences? Selenium allows you to use a profile for the Firefox browser by passing this profile as base64 string to the firefox_profile property in your desired capabilities. This requires to build that profile and convert it into base64. This service for the wdio testrunner takes the work of compiling the profile out of your hand and let's you define your desired options comfortable from the wdio.conf.js file.

To find all possible options just open about:config in your Firefox browser or go to mozillaZine website to find the whole documentation about each setting. In Addition to that you can define compiled (as *.xpi) Firefox extensions that should get installed before the test starts.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-firefox-profile-service as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "wdio-firefox-profile-service": "~0.0.2"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-firefox-profile-service --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Setup your profile by adding the firefox-profile service to your service list. Then define your settings in the firefoxProfile property like this:

// wdio.conf.js
export.config = {
  // ...
  services: ['firefox-profile'],
  firefoxProfile: {
    extensions: [
      '/path/to/extensionA.xpi', // path to .xpi file
      '/path/to/extensionB' // or path to unpacked Firefox extension
    ],
    'browser.startup.homepage': 'http://webdriver.io'
  },
  // ...
};

Options

firefoxProfile

Contains all settings as key value pair. If you want to add an extension, use the extensions key with an array of string paths to the extensions you want to use.

Type: Object

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test

# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.

