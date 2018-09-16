You want to run your Firefox browser with a specific extension or need to set couple preferences? Selenium allows you to use a profile for the Firefox browser by passing this profile as
base64 string to the
firefox_profile property in your desired capabilities. This requires to build that profile and convert it into
base64. This service for the wdio testrunner takes the work of compiling the profile out of your hand and let's you define your desired options comfortable from the
wdio.conf.js file.
To find all possible options just open about:config in your Firefox browser or go to mozillaZine website to find the whole documentation about each setting. In Addition to that you can define compiled (as
*.xpi) Firefox extensions that should get installed before the test starts.
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-firefox-profile-service as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-firefox-profile-service": "~0.0.2"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install wdio-firefox-profile-service --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
Setup your profile by adding the
firefox-profile service to your service list. Then define your settings in the
firefoxProfile property like this:
// wdio.conf.js
export.config = {
// ...
services: ['firefox-profile'],
firefoxProfile: {
extensions: [
'/path/to/extensionA.xpi', // path to .xpi file
'/path/to/extensionB' // or path to unpacked Firefox extension
],
'browser.startup.homepage': 'http://webdriver.io'
},
// ...
};
Contains all settings as key value pair. If you want to add an extension, use the
extensions key with an array of string paths to the extensions you want to use.
Type:
Object
All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:
Watch changes:
$ npm run watch
Run tests:
$ npm test
# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover
Build package:
$ npm build
For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.