Readme

wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter

A WDIO reporter that creates CucumberJS JSON files for WebdriverIO V6+

dependencies Status example workflow MIT license

NPM

THIS MODULE CAN ONLY WORK WITH WebdriverIO V7+!\ For V6 please check the docs here and use version 2.0.4\ For V5 please check the docs here and use version 1.3.0

THIS MODULE IS NOT A REPLACEMENT OF wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter. THAT MODULE ONLY SUPPORTS WEBDRIVERIO V4 AND ALSO CREATES A REPORT. THIS MODULE ONLY CREATES A JSON, NO REPORT!!

What does it do

This reporter will generate a Cucumber JSON file for each feature that is being tested. The JSON file can be used with whatever report you want to use like for example multiple-cucumber-html-reporter.

It will also add metadata about the running instance to the feature file and last but not least, it will give you the opportunity to add attachments to the JSON output.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter": "^1.0.0"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter --save-dev

so it will automatically be added to your package.json

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Configure the output directory and the language in your wdio.conf.js file:

exports.config = {
    // ...
    reporters: [
        // Like this with the default options, see the options below
        'cucumberjs-json',

        // OR like this if you want to set the folder and the language
        [ 'cucumberjs-json', {
                jsonFolder: '.tmp/new/',
                language: 'en',
            },
        ],
    ],
  // ...
}

DON'T USE BOTH WAYS OF ADDING THE REPORTER, THIS IS JUST AN EXAMPLE!

Options

jsonFolder

  • Type: String
  • Mandatory: No
  • Default: .tmp/json/

The directory where the JSON files, generated by this report, will be stored, relative from where the script is started.

N.B.: If you use a npm script from the command line, like for example npm run test the jsonFolder will be relative from the path where the script is executed. Executing it from the root of your project will also create the jsonFolder in the root of you project.

language

  • Type: String
  • Mandatory: No
  • Default: en

The language in which the Gherkin scenarios are written (defaults to English). The list of language codes and its keywords can be found here.

disableHooks

  • Type: boolean
  • Mandatory: No
  • Default: false

Hook details will not be part of generation if this property sets to true.

Example: ['cucumberjs-json', { jsonFolder: '.tmp/new/', language: 'en', disableHooks:true}]

Metadata

Note:\ This is currently not supported if you are using WebdriverIO V6, WebdriverIO V5 still supports this and WebdriverIO V7 supports it again

As said, this report can automatically store the metadata of the current machine / device the feature has been executed on.

To customize this you can add it by adding the following object to your capabilities

// Example wdio.conf.js
exports.config = {
    //..
    capabilities: [
        {
            browserName: 'chrome',
            // Add this
            'cjson:metadata': {
                // For a browser
                browser: {
                    name: 'chrome',
                    version: '58',
                },
                // for an app
                app: {
                  name: 'name.of.app.ipa',
                  version: '1.2.3',
                },
                device: 'MacBook Pro 15',
                platform: {
                    name: 'OSX',
                    version: '10.12.6'
                }
            },
        },
    ],
};

The metadata object needs to have the cjson prefix, otherwise it will not work!

Metadata values

metadata.app.name

  • Type: string

e.g.: The name of the app.

metadata.app.version

  • Type: string

e.g.: The version of the app.

metadata.browser.name

  • Type: string
  • Possible values: internet explorer | edge | chrome | firefox | safari

metadata.browser.version

  • Type: string

e.g.: The version of the browser, this can be added manual or retrieved during the execution of the tests to get the exact version number.

metadata.device

  • Type: string

e.g.: A name that represents the type of device. For example, if you run it on a virtual machine, you can place it here Virtual Machine, or the name of the mobile, like for example iPhone 7 Plus.

metadata.platform.name

  • Type: string
  • Possible values: windows | osx | linux | ubuntu | android | ios

metadata.platform.version

  • Type: string

e.g.: The version of the platform

If you don't provide the browser-object in the metadata, this module will automatically determine it for you. It will always override it with the most recent value it can determine.

If you don't provide the device and or the platform-object it will be defaulted for you to not known

If you don't provide a browser.name or a browser.version the module will try to determine this automatically.

Attachment

You have the option to attach data to the JSON file in all these hooks / steps:

  • Before(All)
  • After(All)
  • Given
  • When
  • Then
  • And

The only thing you need to provide is the following code in your step files.

import cucumberJson from 'wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter';

// Attach a string (if no type is provided it will automatically default to `text/plain`
cucumberJson.attach('just a string');
cucumberJson.attach('just a second string', 'text/plain');

// Attach JSON
cucumberJson.attach({"json-string": true}, 'application/json');

// Attach a screenshot in a before hook
cucumberJson.attach(browser.takeScreenshot(), 'image/png');

Use it with multiple-cucumber-html-reporter

The previous module for WebdriverIO V4, wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter, had a build in connection with the multiple-cucumber-html-reporter-module. This is not the case for this reporter because the new setup of WebdriverIO V5 is based on a instance which doesn't allow me to use the onPrepare and onComplete hook.

If you still want to use the multiple-cucumber-html-reporter-module you can add the following to your config file.

  • Install the module with

    npm install multiple-cucumber-html-reporter --save-dev

    Maybe even install fs-extra to remove the report folder before you start all sessions.

    npm install fs-extra --save-dev

  • Add this to your configuration file

    // Import the module
const { generate } = require('multiple-cucumber-html-reporter');
const { removeSync } = require('fs-extra');

// Example wdio.conf.js
exports.config = {
  //..

  // =====
  // Hooks
  // =====
  /**
   * Gets executed once before all workers get launched.
   */
  onPrepare: () => {
    // Remove the `.tmp/` folder that holds the json and report files
    removeSync('.tmp/');
  },
  /**
   * Gets executed after all workers got shut down and the process is about to exit.
   */
  onComplete: () => {
    // Generate the report when it all tests are done
    generate({
      // Required
      // This part needs to be the same path where you store the JSON files
      // default = '.tmp/json/'
      jsonDir: '.tmp/json/',
      reportPath: '.tmp/report/',
      // for more options see https://github.com/wswebcreation/multiple-cucumber-html-reporter#options
    });
  }
}

