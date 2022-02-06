A WDIO reporter that creates CucumberJS JSON files for WebdriverIO V6+

THIS MODULE CAN ONLY WORK WITH WebdriverIO V7+!\ For V6 please check the docs here and use version 2.0.4\ For V5 please check the docs here and use version 1.3.0

THIS MODULE IS NOT A REPLACEMENT OF wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter. THAT MODULE ONLY SUPPORTS WEBDRIVERIO V4 AND ALSO CREATES A REPORT. THIS MODULE ONLY CREATES A JSON, NO REPORT!!

What does it do

This reporter will generate a Cucumber JSON file for each feature that is being tested. The JSON file can be used with whatever report you want to use like for example multiple-cucumber-html-reporter.

It will also add metadata about the running instance to the feature file and last but not least, it will give you the opportunity to add attachments to the JSON output.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter" : "^1.0.0" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter --save-dev

so it will automatically be added to your package.json

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Configure the output directory and the language in your wdio.conf.js file:

exports.config = { reporters : [ 'cucumberjs-json' , [ 'cucumberjs-json' , { jsonFolder : '.tmp/new/' , language : 'en' , }, ], ], }

DON'T USE BOTH WAYS OF ADDING THE REPORTER, THIS IS JUST AN EXAMPLE!

Options

jsonFolder

Type: String

Mandatory: No

No Default: .tmp/json/

The directory where the JSON files, generated by this report, will be stored, relative from where the script is started.

N.B.: If you use a npm script from the command line, like for example npm run test the jsonFolder will be relative from the path where the script is executed. Executing it from the root of your project will also create the jsonFolder in the root of you project.

language

Type: String

Mandatory: No

No Default: en

The language in which the Gherkin scenarios are written (defaults to English). The list of language codes and its keywords can be found here.

disableHooks

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

No Default: false

Hook details will not be part of generation if this property sets to true .

Example: ['cucumberjs-json', { jsonFolder: '.tmp/new/', language: 'en', disableHooks:true}]

Metadata

Note:\ This is currently not supported if you are using WebdriverIO V6, WebdriverIO V5 still supports this and WebdriverIO V7 supports it again

As said, this report can automatically store the metadata of the current machine / device the feature has been executed on.

To customize this you can add it by adding the following object to your capabilities

exports.config = { capabilities : [ { browserName : 'chrome' , 'cjson:metadata' : { browser : { name : 'chrome' , version : '58' , }, app : { name : 'name.of.app.ipa' , version : '1.2.3' , }, device : 'MacBook Pro 15' , platform : { name : 'OSX' , version : '10.12.6' } }, }, ], };

The metadata object needs to have the cjson prefix, otherwise it will not work!

Metadata values

Type: string

e.g.: The name of the app.

Type: string

e.g.: The version of the app.

Type: string

Possible values: internet explorer | edge | chrome | firefox | safari

Type: string

e.g.: The version of the browser, this can be added manual or retrieved during the execution of the tests to get the exact version number.

Type: string

e.g.: A name that represents the type of device. For example, if you run it on a virtual machine, you can place it here Virtual Machine , or the name of the mobile, like for example iPhone 7 Plus .

Type: string

Possible values: windows | osx | linux | ubuntu | android | ios

Type: string

e.g.: The version of the platform

If you don't provide the browser -object in the metadata, this module will automatically determine it for you. It will always override it with the most recent value it can determine.

If you don't provide the device and or the platform -object it will be defaulted for you to not known

If you don't provide a browser.name or a browser.version the module will try to determine this automatically.

Attachment

You have the option to attach data to the JSON file in all these hooks / steps:

Before(All)

After(All)

Given

When

Then

And

The only thing you need to provide is the following code in your step files.

import cucumberJson from 'wdio-cucumberjs-json-reporter' ; cucumberJson.attach( 'just a string' ); cucumberJson.attach( 'just a second string' , 'text/plain' ); cucumberJson.attach({ "json-string" : true }, 'application/json' ); cucumberJson.attach(browser.takeScreenshot(), 'image/png' );

Use it with multiple-cucumber-html-reporter

The previous module for WebdriverIO V4, wdio-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter, had a build in connection with the multiple-cucumber-html-reporter-module. This is not the case for this reporter because the new setup of WebdriverIO V5 is based on a instance which doesn't allow me to use the onPrepare and onComplete hook.

If you still want to use the multiple-cucumber-html-reporter-module you can add the following to your config file.