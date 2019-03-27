A WebdriverIO plugin. Adapter for CucumberJS v4 testing framework. To use v2 install this package with v1.1.1 and to use v1 with v0.3.1.
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-cucumber-framework as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-cucumber-framework": "~2.0.0"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install wdio-cucumber-framework --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration...
// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
// ...
framework: 'cucumber',
cucumberOpts: {
timeout: 10000
}
// ...
};
cucumberOpts Options
Show full backtrace for errors.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Require files with the given EXTENSION after requiring MODULE.
Type:
String[]
Default:
*[]*
Example:
['js:babel-core/register']
To passe options to the compiler use
[[String, options]]
Example:
[ ['js:babel-register', { ignore: [] }] ]
Please note that this is a wdio-cucumber-framework specific option and not recognized by cucumber-js itself Treat ambiguous definitions as errors.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Abort the run on first failure.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Please note that this is a wdio-cucumber-framework specific option and not recognized by cucumber-js itself Treat undefined definitions as warnings.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Only execute the scenarios with name matching the expression (repeatable).
Type:
REGEXP[]
Default:
[]
Specify the profile to use.
Type:
String[]
Default:
[]
Require files containing your step definitions before executing features. You can also specify a glob to your step definitions.
Type:
String[]
Default:
[]
Example:
[path.join(__dirname, 'step-definitions', 'my-steps.js')]
Specify a custom snippet syntax.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Hide step definition snippets for pending steps.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Hide source uris.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Fail if there are any undefined or pending steps
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Only execute the features or scenarios with tags matching the expression. Note that untagged features will still spawn a Selenium session (see issue webdriverio/webdriverio#1247). Please see the Cucumber documentation for more details.
Type:
String
Default: ``
Add cucumber tags to feature or scenario name
Type:
Boolean[]
Default:
false
Timeout in milliseconds for step definitions.
Type:
Number
Default:
30000
All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:
Watch changes:
$ npm run watch
Run tests:
$ npm test
# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover
Build package:
$ npm build
For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.