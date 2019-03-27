openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wdio-cucumber-framework

by webdriverio-boneyard
2.2.8 (see all)

A WebdriverIO v4 plugin. Adapter for Cucumber testing framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.2K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WDIO Cucumber Framework Adapter

Build Status Test Coverage dependencies Status

A WebdriverIO plugin. Adapter for CucumberJS v4 testing framework. To use v2 install this package with v1.1.1 and to use v1 with v0.3.1.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-cucumber-framework as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "wdio-cucumber-framework": "~2.0.0"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-cucumber-framework --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

Following code shows the default wdio test runner configuration...

// wdio.conf.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  framework: 'cucumber',
  cucumberOpts: {
    timeout: 10000
  }
  // ...
};

cucumberOpts Options

backtrace

Show full backtrace for errors.

Type: Boolean
Default: false

compiler

Require files with the given EXTENSION after requiring MODULE.

Type: String[]
Default: *[]*
Example: ['js:babel-core/register']
To passe options to the compiler use [[String, options]]
Example: [ ['js:babel-register', { ignore: [] }] ]

failAmbiguousDefinitions

Please note that this is a wdio-cucumber-framework specific option and not recognized by cucumber-js itself Treat ambiguous definitions as errors.

Type: Boolean
Default: false

failFast

Abort the run on first failure.

Type: Boolean
Default: false

ignoreUndefinedDefinitions

Please note that this is a wdio-cucumber-framework specific option and not recognized by cucumber-js itself Treat undefined definitions as warnings.

Type: Boolean
Default: false

name

Only execute the scenarios with name matching the expression (repeatable).

Type: REGEXP[]
Default: []

profile

Specify the profile to use.

Type: String[]
Default: []

require

Require files containing your step definitions before executing features. You can also specify a glob to your step definitions.

Type: String[]
Default: []
Example: [path.join(__dirname, 'step-definitions', 'my-steps.js')]

snippetSyntax

Specify a custom snippet syntax.

Type: String
Default: undefined

snippets

Hide step definition snippets for pending steps.

Type: Boolean
Default: true

source

Hide source uris.

Type: Boolean
Default: true

strict

Fail if there are any undefined or pending steps

Type: Boolean
Default: false

tagExpression

Only execute the features or scenarios with tags matching the expression. Note that untagged features will still spawn a Selenium session (see issue webdriverio/webdriverio#1247). Please see the Cucumber documentation for more details.

Type: String
Default: ``

tagsInTitle

Add cucumber tags to feature or scenario name

Type: Boolean[]
Default: false

timeout

Timeout in milliseconds for step definitions.

Type: Number
Default: 30000

Development

All commands can be found in the package.json. The most important are:

Watch changes:

$ npm run watch

Run tests:

$ npm test

# run test with coverage report:
$ npm run test:cover

Build package:

$ npm build

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial