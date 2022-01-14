WDIO ChromeDriver Service

(Based entirely on wdio-selenium-standalone-service.)

Note:\ If you're working with WebdriverIO v7, use version 7.X.X\ If you're working with WebdriverIO v6, use version 6.X.X\ If you're working with WebdriverIO v5, use version 5.X.X

This service helps you to run ChromeDriver seamlessly when running tests with the WDIO testrunner. It uses the chromedriver NPM package that wraps the ChromeDriver for you.

Note - this service does not require a Selenium server, but uses ChromeDriver to communicate with the browser directly. Obviously, it only supports:

capabilities: [{ browserName : 'chrome' }]

Installation

The easiest way is to keep wdio-chromedriver-service as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "wdio-chromedriver-service" : "^6.0.0" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install wdio-chromedriver-service --save-dev

Note! You have to install chromedriver separately, as it's a peerDependency of this project, and you're free to choose what version to use. Install it using:

npm install chromedriver --save-dev

Instructions on how to install WebdriverIO can be found here.

Configuration

By design, only Google Chrome is available (when installed on the host system). In order to use the service you need to add chromedriver to your service array:

export .config = { outputDir : 'all-logs' , services : [ [ 'chromedriver' , { logFileName : 'wdio-chromedriver.log' , outputDir : 'driver-logs' , args : [ '--silent' ] }] ], };

Options

port

The port on which the driver should run on

Example: 7676

Type: number

path

The path on which the driver should run on

Example: /

Type: string

protocol

The protocol on which the driver should use

Example: http

Type: string

hostname

The protocol on which the driver should use

Example: localhost

Type: string

outputDir

The path where the output of the ChromeDriver server should be stored (uses the config.outputDir by default when not set).

Example: driver-logs

Type: string

logFileName

The name of the log file to be written in outputDir .

Example: wdio-chromedriver.log

Type: string

chromedriverCustomPath

To use a custome chromedriver different than the one installed through "chromedriver npm module", provide the path.

Example: /path/to/chromedriver (Linux / MacOS), ./chromedriver.exe or d:/driver/chromedriver.exe (Windows)

Type: string

For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.