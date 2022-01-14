(Based entirely on wdio-selenium-standalone-service.)
Note:\ If you're working with WebdriverIO v7, use version 7.X.X\ If you're working with WebdriverIO v6, use version 6.X.X\ If you're working with WebdriverIO v5, use version 5.X.X
This service helps you to run ChromeDriver seamlessly when running tests with the WDIO testrunner. It uses the chromedriver NPM package that wraps the ChromeDriver for you.
Note - this service does not require a Selenium server, but uses ChromeDriver to communicate with the browser directly. Obviously, it only supports:
capabilities: [{
browserName: 'chrome'
}]
The easiest way is to keep
wdio-chromedriver-service as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"wdio-chromedriver-service": "^6.0.0"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install wdio-chromedriver-service --save-dev
Note! You have to install chromedriver separately, as it's a peerDependency of this project, and you're free to choose what version to use. Install it using:
npm install chromedriver --save-dev
Instructions on how to install
WebdriverIO can be found here.
By design, only Google Chrome is available (when installed on the host system). In order to use the service you need to add
chromedriver to your service array:
// wdio.conf.js
export.config = {
outputDir: 'all-logs',
// ...
services: [
['chromedriver', {
logFileName: 'wdio-chromedriver.log', // default
outputDir: 'driver-logs', // overwrites the config.outputDir
args: ['--silent']
}]
],
// ...
};
The port on which the driver should run on
Example: 7676
Type:
number
The path on which the driver should run on
Example:
/
Type:
string
The protocol on which the driver should use
Example:
http
Type:
string
The protocol on which the driver should use
Example:
localhost
Type:
string
The path where the output of the ChromeDriver server should be stored (uses the config.outputDir by default when not set).
Example:
driver-logs
Type:
string
The name of the log file to be written in
outputDir.
Example:
wdio-chromedriver.log
Type:
string
To use a custome chromedriver different than the one installed through "chromedriver npm module", provide the path.
Example:
/path/to/chromedriver (Linux / MacOS),
./chromedriver.exe or
d:/driver/chromedriver.exe (Windows)
Type:
string
For more information on WebdriverIO see the homepage.